FPL notes: Kevin injury, £4.9m midfielder scores four + mass rotation

24 September 2025 125 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
We’re down to the final three of Tuesday’s EFL Cup ties involving Premier League clubs.

Wins for Fulham and Brighton and Hove Albion, and a defeat for Burnley, undergo the Scout Notes inquest.

TUESDAY’S RESULTS

TeamOpponentResultGoalsAssists
Brighton and Hove AlbionBarnsley (a)6-0 winGomez x4, Howell, AyariWatson x3, Welbeck, Coppola
BurnleyCardiff City (h)1-2 lossFlemmingEdwards
FulhamCambridge United (h)1-0 winSmith-RoweCastagne

SELECTION/ROTATION

TeamNo. of starting XI changes made from GW5Players who kept their places (mins played)Mins for other players
Brighton and Hove Albion8Veltman (65), Baleba (53), Kadioglu (45)Steele (90), Coppola (90), Boscagli (90), Watson (90), Welbeck (90), Milner (90), Gomez (75), Tzimas (65), Tasker (45), Ayari (37), Kostoulas (25), van Hecke (25), Howell (15)
Burnley11Weiss (90), Sonne (90), Tuanzebe (90), Worrall (90), Humphreys (90), Pires (90), Hannibal (90), Flemming (87), Edwards (78), Broja (78), Ugochukwu (68), Banel (22), Tresor (12), Barnes (12), Clark (3)
Fulham11Lecomte (90), Castagne (90), Diop (90), Cuenca (90), Robinson (90), Cairney (90), Kevin (87), Smith Rowe (82), Raul (82), Adama (60), Reed (60), King (30), Chukwueze (30), Muniz (8), Berge (8), Wilson (3)

MASS ROTATION

As seen above, these three teams rotated wildly on Tuesday night. Burnley and Fulham made wholesale changes, while the only Brighton survivors from Gameweek 5 were the two full-backs and Carlos Baleba (£4.8m). Even those three had managed minutes.

Popular(ish) FPL picks like Martin Dubravka (£4.0m), Maxime Esteve (£4.0m), Joachim Andersen (£4.5m), Josh King (£4.5m), Bart Verbruggen (£5.0m) and Kaoru Mitoma (£6.4m) either had the night off completely or were limited to minutes off the bench.

So, the teams that will be sent out in Gameweek 6 will likely have little resemblance to those we saw against Football League opposition in midweek.

It means meaningful takeaways from the Carabao Cup are in short supply.

FOUR-GOAL GOMEZ

One ‘second-string’ Brighton player pushing for a Gameweek 6 start is Diego Gomez (£4.9m).

The Paraguayan midfielder scored a remarkable four goals on Tuesday, hitting a hat-trick in the first half. Two of them were absolute thunderbolts, too, sandwiched by more predatory strikes from inside the box.

He’d only scored twice in his entire Seagulls career before that…

Gomez featured in an unusual role (for him) at Oakwell, playing off the right but very much drifting centrally. Ferdi Kadioglu (£4.4m) was duly switched from left-back to right-back to offer the width that Gomez wasn’t providing.

Above: Diego Gomez’s heatmap on Tuesday, via Sofascore

“We always knew that he has an unbelievable shot if he comes to a chance that he can score. He played a little bit different position today so we are really happy for him because he is a guy who is working hard.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Diego Gomez

The right wing is, of course, Yankuba Minteh‘s (£5.9m) usual position – he’s been arguably Brighton’s best player in 2025/26 – while Mats Wieffer (£4.9m) could be back in Gameweek 6 to invert from right-back.

No guarantees that Gomez starts against Chelsea, then, despite his midweek heroics.

A long-term hope in the budget forward pool, Stefanos Tzimas (£5.4m), was given his first Brighton start as his slow integration into English football continues. He should have done better with a one-on-one in the first half but was unlucky to see a second-half effort headed off the line, while he should have had an assist for a chance that he set up for Baleba. A work in progress, still.

Danny Welbeck (£6.3m) lasting 90 minutes here was also perhaps an indication that Georginio Rutter (£5.8m) is again going to be up top in Gameweek 6.

KEVIN INJURY + SMITH ROWE KEEPS PRESSURE ON KING

Fulham’s hard-earned win over League Two side Cambridge United was marred by a shoulder injury sustained by mercurial summer signing Kevin (£6.0m).

The winger, all tricks, take-ons and long shots (with very mixed results on Tuesday), was in a fair bit of pain according to his manager after full-time:

The Brazilian was part of a much-changed Fulham XI that was left frustrated by their plucky visitors, who had some success in suffocating the Cottagers. Marco Silva’s side had 77% of possession and didn’t concede a single shot on target but in turn, they failed to muster many clear openings. The first half, especially, was drab.

Raul Jimenez (£6.5m) had a game-high six shots but only tested Cambridge’s Jake Eastwood with one of them, a 66th-minute volley that immediately preceded the deadlock-breaker.

That goal came courtesy of Emile Smith Rowe (£5.9m), exerting pressure on ever-present league starter King. It has to be said that Smith Rowe wasn’t great aside from that strike, however, and Silva sent for King after an hour to help boost the runners into the box. Smith Rowe and King were, in effect, ‘dual eights’ in their time together on the pitch.

Forgotten FPL man Antonee Robinson (£5.0m) got through his first 90 minutes for the club since his knee surgery in the summer. Still understandably rusty, he’ll likely be back down among the substitutes come Gameweek 6.

A GOOD ADVERT FOR THE FIRST TEAM

There’s little that needs to be said about Tuesday’s fixture at Turf Moor as not only did Scott Parker change his entire starting XI, none of his Gameweek 5 line-up were even on the bench against Cardiff City.

We might as well be reporting on a B-team fixture here, then.

And no great surprise that the Clarets were very disjointed, with their ragtag group of reserves and players building up match fitness.

“I’m disappointed overall with the performance, especially the first-half, I thought we were way short of where we needed to be in every aspect of that game really.” – Scott Parker, via the Burnley Express

Falling 2-0 behind in the first half, they were only handed a lifeline when Millwall ‘keeper Nathan Trott gifted the ball to Marcus Edwards (£4.8m), who teed up Zian Flemming (£5.4m) for a fine finish.

Flemming was last season’s main man up front and was the likeliest source of goals even before his consolation, seeing one effort blocked and another saved. He and the disappointing Armando Broja (£5.4m) both had four shots apiece but in truth, both seem way off Lyle Foster (£5.0m) right now.

125 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Dynamic Duos
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    Bruno, Mbeumo or Foden?

    Open Controls
    1. Jet5605
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      The one on pens and with the most FPL points

      Open Controls
  2. Bobby Digital
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    Play one:

    A. Gudmundsson(BOU)
    B. Alderete(nfo)
    C. Guehi(LIV)

    Cheers!

    Open Controls
    1. z13
        2 hours, 23 mins ago

        Alderete

        Open Controls
      • IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        I'm playing B, benching Muñoz and Gudmundsson

        Open Controls
    2. z13
        2 hours, 29 mins ago

        Anybody notice Reijnders' defcon points?

        Open Controls
        1. Sun God Nika
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 41 mins ago

          hurts more that i benched him for rodon

          Open Controls
      • Mom, Butters just gave me a…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 29 mins ago

        "Mass rotation" sounds like GCSE physics.

        We should rather keep talking about how to get from Ekitike to Isak, how many minutes Isak will play and please could we clarify as well whether Haaland and/or Palmer will play or not.

        Thanks

        Open Controls
        1. z13
            2 hours, 5 mins ago

            Palmer will not that we know

            Open Controls
        2. MetallicaJack93
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 26 mins ago

          Is it worth TCing Haaland? Or too risky, I know he's flagged

          Open Controls
          1. Ëð
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 4 mins ago

            Wait for team news

            Open Controls
        3. pundit of punts
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 23 mins ago

          Team set -

          Raya
          Cucurella - Cash - Dorgu
          Salah - Semenyo - Reijnders - KDH
          Haaland - Gyokeres - Pedro

          Dubravka - King - Gudmundsson - Reinildo

          0.2 m in the bank for Cucurella ➡ Gabriel next week for that Arsenal triple up.

          Thoughts? 🙂

          Open Controls
          1. Jet5605
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 55 mins ago

            I'm avoiding ARS double D just in case I want Eze or Saka

            Open Controls
            1. pundit of punts
              • 12 Years
              1 hour, 50 mins ago

              I’m set on double defense. Best defense in Europe. No rotation threats. Great fixtures.

              Eze will share minutes and can’t afford Saka with Haaland and Salah.

              Open Controls
          2. Malkmus
            • 14 Years
            1 hour, 53 mins ago

            Similar to mine so like it mostly. I know Dorgu has two decent fixtures but he's not nailed, would prefer Senesi at similar price. Are you not tempted to do Salah to Saka in gw7 to give 2 x attacking arsenal? I'm not really keen on def double ups, like to spread the risk.

            Open Controls
            1. pundit of punts
              • 12 Years
              1 hour, 47 mins ago

              Of course prefer Senesi but I’m not n WC and won’t be taking a hit to get.

              2 of Senesi, Richards and Andersen will come in for Cash and Dorgu in GW 10.

              I’m all in on Haaland + Salah for the season barring injuries. Prefer Gyokeres over Saka this season with the former being cheaper and on penalties.

              Open Controls
              1. Malkmus
                • 14 Years
                1 hour, 42 mins ago

                Fair enough. I'm doing Salah to Saka for gw7, I just don't feel Mo is worth it this season. Was planning to get Palmer instead so his injury is a pain. The salah funds can really be spread around though.

                Open Controls
                1. pundit of punts
                  • 12 Years
                  1 hour, 30 mins ago

                  Good luck

                  Open Controls
        4. Amartey Partey
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 18 mins ago

          Managers worried about double Arsenal defence meanwhile I have triple Arsenal defence.

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 58 mins ago

            I haven't noticed anyone mentioning concerns about doubling or tripling up on Arsenal defenders.

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 57 mins ago

              Arsenal defence*

              Open Controls
          2. z13
              1 hour, 56 mins ago

              The obvious problem is not being able to accommodate Saka/Gyok but if you don't mind

              Open Controls
            • Pompel
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 55 mins ago

              Nah, I think Raya+defender is the best option long term , one Arsenal attacking player is sufficient

              Open Controls
              1. Malkmus
                • 14 Years
                1 hour, 19 mins ago

                Given how good fixtures are for Gw7-12 I think 2 x goon attackers makes sense, and I will drop down after that. But I guess we will see what the best strategy is afterwards...

                Open Controls
                1. Pompel
                  • 11 Years
                  1 hour, 17 mins ago

                  yeah, if on WC or not already owning Raya+defender, that makes sense

                  Open Controls
            • Count of Monte Hristo
              • 12 Years
              1 hour, 12 mins ago

              Don’t see any need to worry, I have double soon to be triple.

              Open Controls
          3. Jet5605
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 18 mins ago

            2 FT and 3.4m ITB. Planning to do Grealish > Stach in GW7 and don't mind EVE double up for one week v West Ham.

            A - Gakpo & Livra > Ndiaye & Tarky (bench Gud)
            B - Paqueta > Bruno & roll 1 FT
            C - Gakpo & Paqueta > Bruno & Ndiaye

            Raya
            Senesi - Andersen - Gudmund
            Gakpo - Semenyo - Grealish - Reijnders
            Haaland - Gyok - Mateta

            Dubrav - Paqueta - Livramento - Lacroix

            Open Controls
            1. Guybrush Threepwood
              • 16 Years
              1 hour, 48 mins ago

              I like the moves for C but who would you bench?

              Open Controls
              1. Jet5605
                • 11 Years
                1 hour, 45 mins ago

                I'd bench Gyok away to NEW

                Open Controls
            2. pundit of punts
              • 12 Years
              1 hour, 46 mins ago

              C

              Open Controls
            3. Ëð
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 45 mins ago

              C

              Open Controls
          4. Ëð
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 11 mins ago

            Gabriel or Tarkowski

            Open Controls
            1. Jet5605
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 47 mins ago

              Gab long term. Tarky this week

              Open Controls
              1. Ëð
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 16 mins ago

                Thanks, not a fan of one week punts on defenders so Gabriel it is!

                Open Controls
            2. Sun God Nika
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 45 mins ago

              Saliba worth it aswell saving of 0.1?

              Would go Gab for incoming fixtures and the iron fortress of arsenal

              depends what the 0.6 does for you if you get tarkowski

              Open Controls
              1. Sun God Nika
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 29 mins ago

                actually 0.7 since he is likely to go up this week

                Open Controls
            3. A Trout
                32 mins ago

                If you can swerve the odd bad fixture then Tarkowski is better value.

                Open Controls
            4. Sun God Nika
              • 5 Years
              2 hours, 8 mins ago

              Getting Rid of My Floppy Wood who has deflated since GW1

              1) Gyko
              2) Richarlison
              3) Isak (Early jump regardless of playtime)

              Will be getting Isak at some point so need to much have enough funds and avoid any price lost from my nottingham forest plays
              (Sels and Wood Remaining after getting rid of Milenkovic for Senesi)

              Open Controls
              1. AC/DC AFC
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 14 mins ago

                2 for the short term punt on fixtures or straight to 3.

                Open Controls
                1. Sun God Nika
                  • 5 Years
                  1 hour, 5 mins ago

                  cheers bud - ill wait for matches tonight

                  Open Controls
            5. Malkmus
              • 14 Years
              2 hours, 7 mins ago

              A'noon all. GTG? 1FT, 0.5 ITB

              Dub (4.0)
              Gab - VDV - Senesi
              Salah - Semenyo - Grealish - Reijnders
              Haaland (c) - Pedro - Wood
              Subs - Lacroix, Gudmundsson, King

              Subs right? I know Wood is a risk, and if he starts tonight then that's a worry, but he has SUN which is a good fixture.

              Ta

              Open Controls
              1. Sun God Nika
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 21 mins ago

                Subs look good and makes sense, similar to my order

                I got fed of Wood but he wasnt going down in price i would have held but need the exact funds to get the team i want by gw8

                Open Controls
              2. nico05
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                1 hour, 15 mins ago

                G2G - nice team. Hopefully Haaland is fit

                Open Controls
                1. Malkmus
                  • 14 Years
                  1 hour, 1 min ago

                  Cheers

                  Open Controls
            6. Sun God Nika
              • 5 Years
              2 hours, 1 min ago

              Subs look good and makes sense, similar to my order

              I got fed of Wood but he wasnt going down in price i would have held but need the exact funds to get the team i want by gw8

              Open Controls
              1. Malkmus
                • 14 Years
                1 hour, 21 mins ago

                Thanks, assume that was for me! I bought at 7.6 so didn't gain/lose any value

                Open Controls
                1. Sun God Nika
                  • 5 Years
                  1 hour, 17 mins ago

                  same but he will go from 7.6 to 7.5 though ?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Malkmus
                    • 14 Years
                    1 hour, 13 mins ago

                    Ah, I didn't see he was set to drop. That's a pain but not critical. I can't afford to do Wood to Gyo without a -4 so will just take the drop.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Sun God Nika
                      • 5 Years
                      1 hour, 9 mins ago

                      ah makes sense for you tbh not the worst thing

                      will be interesting to see the lineup today for their match

                      Open Controls
            7. The Blackadder
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              1 hour, 55 mins ago

              I have 2 free transfers
              Was going to do Györkeres & Gakpo to Isak & Doku, now unsure after reading all comments on Isak.
              Would you roll a transfer and just do Gakpo to Foden/Doku?

              Open Controls
              1. nico05
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                1 hour, 4 mins ago

                Id be tempted to hold Gakpo especially if you don't have Mo

                Open Controls
              2. Guybrush Threepwood
                • 16 Years
                1 hour, 3 mins ago

                Don't like either of those moves TBH. Arsenal's run of fixtures after this week is great.

                Gakpo to Foden if you're intent on getting rid of him

                Open Controls
            8. nico05
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 53 mins ago

              Hi guys, coming off a decent game week, any early advice welcome. 2.5 ITB & 2FT. Any suggested moves?
              Kelleher
              Van De Ven - Senesi - N.Williams
              Rogers - Mbuemo - Bruno - Semenyo - Gakpo
              Haaland - Watkins
              (Dorgu - Rodon - Marc Guiu)

              A. Leave as is 1 more GW but 2.5 ITB seems too much
              B. Rogers - Grealish?
              C. Watkins - which CF? (like Pedro but don't like fixtures - Isak maybe?

              Open Controls
              1. nico05
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                1 hour, 36 mins ago

                Watkins due to drop tonight also if that has any bearing

                Open Controls
              2. Goodfeathers
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 1 min ago

                I would hold. I have Watkins too & it sucks that he keeps dropping in value, but I don’t think it’s worthwhile getting rid of him this week if there’s no obvious move. I’m keeping for at least one more week myself.

                Open Controls
            9. Dynamic Duos
              • 12 Years
              1 hour, 27 mins ago

              Who is predicted more points this week?

              A) Woltemade
              B) KDH

              Open Controls
              1. Hairy Potter
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 5 mins ago

                I'd go KDH given he had some set pieces against West Ham who are poor defending them.

                Open Controls
            10. Karan_G14
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 18 mins ago

              Thoughts on WC team?

              Petrovic Dubravka
              Gabriel Senesi Richards Anderson Rodon
              Saka Mbuemo Semenyo Reijnders KDH
              Haaland Gyokeres Pedro

              Would you bench one of Saka/Gyokeres for KDH this week?

              Open Controls
              1. Goodfeathers
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 10 mins ago

                I would probably bench Gyokeres for KDH as it’s a great fixture for him and Newcastle look pretty solid defensively. Benching a forward can always come back to bite you, but I’ve been impressed with what I’ve seen from KDH this season and fancy him to do something against West Ham.

                Open Controls
              2. Tonyawesome69
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 8 mins ago

                If you plan to BB a particular GW, KDH 5th YC would be annoying...

                Open Controls
              3. Dynamic Duos
                • 12 Years
                1 hour, 7 mins ago

                How much itb?

                Open Controls
              4. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                • 8 Years
                57 mins ago

                Can you stretch Gyökeres to Isak?

                Open Controls
              5. The Tinkerman
                • 10 Years
                57 mins ago

                I personally prefer double Arsenal defence, I think I prefer Saka to Gyokores though

                Open Controls
            11. Goodfeathers
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 10 mins ago

              For those considering TC Haaland, If we don’t get any conclusive quotes from Pep before deadline will you still go for it?

              & if so, who will your VC be?

              Open Controls
              1. Tonyawesome69
                • 6 Years
                1 hour ago

                If there's any uncertainty like no confirmation from presser, not in training photos/videos or no reliable team leaks then surely you shouldn't play the TC.

                Open Controls
                1. Goodfeathers
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  20 mins ago

                  That would be my take, but i was curious if anyone else was willing to take that risk.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Tonyawesome69
                    • 6 Years
                    16 mins ago

                    Taking the risk doesn't make sense if the above scenarios happen. There are other opportunities to play the TC chip.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Goodfeathers
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      1 min ago

                      I agree. That said, the potential upside of TCing him in a fixture like that when the majority won't is tempting. No risk, no reward and all that..

                      Open Controls
              2. Freshy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 15 Years
                59 mins ago

                Standard Captain for Meat

                Open Controls
              3. Sun God Nika
                • 5 Years
                58 mins ago

                im saving risk of early sub if they are steam rolling them by half time he isnt 100% puts me off

                but of course he likely will haul - happy to just captain and own at this point

                fail reply again sorry

                Open Controls
              4. Triple Free Bench Hit Boost
                • 3 Years
                44 mins ago

                It takes more than a home game against Burnley to convince me to TC him over a double GW player later in the year... regardless of injury. I can see Burnley parking the bus.

                Open Controls
                1. Dynamic Duos
                  • 12 Years
                  40 mins ago

                  Dgwk before Xmas?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Triple Free Bench Hit Boost
                    • 3 Years
                    13 mins ago

                    Ok, so this is a really good point, I forgot that this year we have two TC chips don't we.... so with little likelihood of a DGW before Xmas, i understand the sentiment.
                    I'd still prefer the City home game against Leeds or Sunderland (both happen before Xmas) than this Burnley one though...

                    Open Controls
                    1. Goodfeathers
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      10 mins ago

                      I think i saw somewhere that the Sunderland game is only a few days after they play Real Madrid in the Champions League so carries a bit of a risk potentially. Leeds fixture looks pretty enticing though.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Triple Free Bench Hit Boost
                        • 3 Years
                        3 mins ago

                        Yeh, City even have West Ham at home on the 20th December.... if WHU are as bad in 3 months as they are now, that could be a great one. Obviously a bit difficult to guess what happens so far in advance though.

                        Open Controls
            12. Sun God Nika
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 7 mins ago

              im saving risk of early sub if they are steam rolling them by half time he isnt 100% puts me off

              but of course he likely will haul - happy to just captain and own at this point

              Open Controls
            13. The Tinkerman
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 2 mins ago

              With Ekitike leaving the door wide open to Isak and Martinelli out injured… how does this Isak and Saka WC draft look? Too risky?

              Raya, Dub
              Gabriel, Senesi, Andersen, Richards, Rodon
              Saka, Semenyo, Ndiaye, Reijnders, Stach
              Haaland, Isak, Pedro

              Open Controls
              1. Sun God Nika
                • 5 Years
                39 mins ago

                martinelli injured?

                Open Controls
                1. The Tinkerman
                  • 10 Years
                  6 mins ago

                  Sorry, Madueke, not Martinelli. Out for 2 months reportedly.

                  Open Controls
                  1. The Tinkerman
                    • 10 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    It leaves Saka and Dowman as the only natural right sided attackers. You’d expect Saka to play the vast majority of minutes for a few months.

                    Open Controls
              2. Triple Free Bench Hit Boost
                • 3 Years
                28 mins ago

                Great WC team. Personally I'd change Ndiaye and Stach to Grealish and King if that works out money wise.

                Open Controls
            14. Dynamic Duos
              • 12 Years
              1 hour ago

              So im going going to make these moves over the next few weeks, what is the best way to do it?

              A) Salah to Bruno-4 gwk6, Pedro to Gyokeres gwk7 and Woltemade to Isak gwk8
              B) Salah and Pedro to Bruno and Gyokeres-4 gwk7 and Woltemade to Isak gwk8

              Open Controls
              1. Tonyawesome69
                • 6 Years
                48 mins ago

                You're taking a hit to sell Salah in order to upgrade Woltemade to Isak in GW8?! Not a fan

                Open Controls
                1. Dynamic Duos
                  • 12 Years
                  45 mins ago

                  Yeah that's the head and tail of it, want Liverpool but don't think Salah is 4m better than Isak

                  Open Controls
                  1. Tonyawesome69
                    • 6 Years
                    37 mins ago

                    Salah 14.5m MID v Isak 10.5m FWD isn't the right comparison.

                    It's about combinations: Salah + non Liverpool FWD vs non Liverpool MID + Isak.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Dynamic Duos
                      • 12 Years
                      31 mins ago

                      Yeah get that so. Let's say no hit i call Elliott to Reijnders my hit.

                      A) Salah, Pedro, Woltemade and Tarkowski
                      B) Bruno, Gyokeres, Isak, Gabriel

                      Open Controls
              2. Triple Free Bench Hit Boost
                • 3 Years
                48 mins ago

                Hmm, so basically do you think Salah or Bruno gets more this weekend. I'd prefer to bet on Salah

                Open Controls
                1. Dynamic Duos
                  • 12 Years
                  44 mins ago

                  Im a Liverpool fan and it pains me to say it but I think Palace is a tough fixture for Liverpool

                  Open Controls
                  1. Triple Free Bench Hit Boost
                    • 3 Years
                    11 mins ago

                    I do agree CPL is tough, but the problem with Bruno is the Man U team he plays in is so inconsistent. At least Liverpool are winning every week (and I do appreciate those wins can be considered by some to be quite lucky with late goals).

                    Open Controls
            15. AC/DC AFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              1 hour ago

              Ismaila Sarr and Yeremy Pino are both set to feature this weekend

              The pair both trained today ahead of Liverpool

              Sarr has been out since limping off at Aston Villa

              Pino forced off at half-time at West Ham due to knee pain

              @SkySportsNews

              #CPFC | #LFC | #FPL

              Would you hold Grealish for the next 2 or get Sarr in now, saving a FT into Gw8?

              Open Controls
              1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                • 8 Years
                58 mins ago

                Grealish

                Open Controls
              2. Tonyawesome69
                • 6 Years
                55 mins ago

                Surely you keep Grealish. There's no guarantee Sarr starts immediately after recovering from grade 2 hammy

                Open Controls
              3. Triple Free Bench Hit Boost
                • 3 Years
                53 mins ago

                For sure keep Grealish against West Ham at least

                Open Controls
              4. The Mentaculus
                • 4 Years
                16 mins ago

                I'd give Grealish the West Ham game at least

                Open Controls
                1. AC/DC AFC
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  just now

                  Cheers guys

                  That's my thinking

                  It's just that I'm building a FT into my current wildcard as I'm pretty set on BB8.

                  I'll have a Sunderland, Burnley and Leeds player to boost plus 1 like Sarr.

                  Open Controls
            16. Triple Free Bench Hit Boost
              • 3 Years
              53 mins ago

              I have both Palmer and Ekitike, but just 1 FT (with 1.5m ITB). Should I:
              A: Palmer to 1 Saka or 2 Foden
              B: Ekitike to 1 Richarlison or 2 Gyokeres
              C: do both A and B with either option

              Open Controls
              1. Dynamic Duos
                • 12 Years
                48 mins ago

                C) A2 B2

                Open Controls
              2. Tonyawesome69
                • 6 Years
                45 mins ago

                Priorities selling an injured player over a player suspended for 1 game.

                Selling both for a hit depends on the rest of your team and how robust it is to carry one of Palmer/Ekitike on the bench

                Open Controls
                1. Triple Free Bench Hit Boost
                  • 3 Years
                  14 mins ago

                  Good point. Rest of the team is a bit meh... it is currently:
                  Kelleher (Dubravs)
                  Senesi, Rodon, Dorgu (Esteve, Reinaldo)
                  Salah, Sarr, KDH, King (Palmer)
                  Haaland, Evanilson Ekitike

                  Open Controls
                  1. Tonyawesome69
                    • 6 Years
                    just now

                    This team isn't particularly great...

                    A lot of sacrifices to fit Salah/Haaland/Palmer.

                    - Kelleher/Brentford defence have been woeful
                    - rotating 3x4.0m defs
                    - Dorgu not nailed when Dalot is back
                    - Sarr (assuming Spurs) not nailed
                    - early subs for King
                    - Reinildo suspended for 3 games
                    - Ekitike suspended for 1 game
                    - Palmer probably injured
                    - Haaland is a doubt (expect him to be fine)

                    Do you still have your WC?

                    Open Controls
            17. Meta12345
              • 1 Year
              47 mins ago

              Play:
              A) mitoma away to chelsea
              B) strand larsen away to tottenham

              First to 3 wins it.

              Open Controls
              1. EDEN THE MAN
                • 9 Years
                22 mins ago

                B) RJ will pocket Mitoma

                Open Controls
              2. Tonyawesome69
                • 6 Years
                18 mins ago

                Aren't you bored of posting this yet? Try adding your thoughts or some data to start a discussion.

                Open Controls
                1. EDEN THE MAN
                  • 9 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  Open Controls
            18. statenisland
              • 10 Years
              42 mins ago

              Need some expert opinion. I’m on a WC, I’m top of all my mini leagues and 217k overall. I’ve got a dilemma on my midfield

              Vicario (Dubravka)
              Senesi, Gvardiol, Chalobah (VdV, Guehi)
              Semenyo, Bruno, Saka, Reijnders (Caicedo)
              Haaland, Joao Pedro, Richarlison

              Appreciate that Saka is easing back into action. Worth a punt? Or do you see it as a short term risk? I swapped out Eze

              Had the opportunity to go with Gyokeres but ended up going with Richarlison. Again - is that a wise move?

              Appreciate Haaland is a risk for GW6 but going to captain him and VC Bruno

              Any thoughts really appreciated

              Open Controls
              1. EDEN THE MAN
                • 9 Years
                5 mins ago

                Nice team, I’m wait and see on Gyok and Saka tbf.

                I’m punting on Mbeumo for the next week with the necessary money to make the switch to Saka after GW7.

                Open Controls
            19. EDEN THE MAN
              • 9 Years
              37 mins ago

              Stach or KDH 8th attacker?

              Open Controls
              1. Triple Free Bench Hit Boost
                • 3 Years
                27 mins ago

                KDH for this week, Stach in the longer term

                Open Controls
              2. Dynamic Duos
                • 12 Years
                26 mins ago

                KDH

                Open Controls
              3. Tonyawesome69
                • 6 Years
                26 mins ago

                KDH if you don't have the BB left. He's on 4YCs, next YC will be a 1 game suspension.

                Open Controls
              4. statenisland
                • 10 Years
                18 mins ago

                Stach has got higher XG, KDH got higher EA and EGI. It’s a tough one for GW6 - Leeds have Bournemouth and Everton have West Ham. I think I’d be tempted to go for KDH. Good luck!

                Open Controls
                1. EDEN THE MAN
                  • 9 Years
                  just now

                  Cheers all, planning to BB in GW8/9 so may lean towards Stach as a result.

                  Open Controls
            20. A Trout
                31 mins ago

                My wc team is quite different to most I've seen while also having the obvious picks. I'll have 2 transfers in wk7 and roll to 4 for wk9 and reassess Chelsea and Liverpool. Also using the bench boost in wk7 so it's tuned to that also. Squad is...

                Pickford
                Senesi/Gvardiol/Tarkowski/Romero
                Semenyo/Ndiaye/Bruno/Reijnders
                Haaland/Gyokeres

                Pertrovic/Xhaka/Woltemade/De Ligt

                Some reasoning..

                Pickford/Tarkowski: better immediate fixture than Arsenal and can pivot if needs must. Pickford better big score potential than Raya in my opinion.

                Gvardiol: taking a chance here but think he's nailed to start and could blow up in value. Capable of goals and all being well City have an excellent run.

                Pertrovic: good cover for Pickford for bad games. That's it really.

                Xhaka/Woltemade/De Ligt: purely bench boost focused. Woltemade can hang on until wk9/10 when I'll make a call on who I want. Will be able to move him to Pedro or Isak easily with banked transfers.

                The rest speak for themselves. Bit of a risk with no Arsenal defence but I think with Everton looking really good (plus covered for bad games) the defender bonuses should add up quickly and lessen the blow of Arsenal's good defence.

                Thoughts?

                Open Controls
                1. Tonyawesome69
                  • 6 Years
                  24 mins ago

                  Don't like the 10m on GK combo.

                  "Petrovic*: good cover for Pickford for bad games. That's it really" - Pickford is a set and forget pick, you don't need to rotate GKs IMO

                  Open Controls
                  1. A Trout
                      14 mins ago

                      Also bench boost wk7... so I'll use him a bit. It's medium term until I build transfers and adjust the squad.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Tonyawesome69
                        • 6 Years
                        5 mins ago

                        Dubravka vs a poor Villa attack is fine for BB7

                        Open Controls
                        1. A Trout
                            just now

                            Should be good for a 3-pointer, maybe 4? Would you prefer him to Petrovic as standalone fixture money no issue? Personally I like Fulham but they have a poor attack. Fancy a clean sheet for Bournemouth. Dubravka will come in later for one of the keepers. He's a good bencher.

                            Open Controls
                    • The Mentaculus
                      • 4 Years
                      19 mins ago

                      I'm looking at BB7 as well, although WCed in GW4. Will be looking to ship KDH after this week so not really a fan of Ndiaye given the Palace fixture. Minteh v Wolves is my target replacement. Triple Everton seems a bit over the top to me anyway even aside from the BB plan. Other than that it looks good. Maybe Woltemade is a bit of a risk but can understand wanting a piece of that Forest fixture (I'm looking at Gordon though)

                      Open Controls
                      1. A Trout
                          14 mins ago

                          Palace are in Kiev on the 2nd and Everton away 5th, must remember that. Minteh is a good option actually, hadn't thought about him or Brighton at all to be fair.

                          Open Controls
                          1. The Mentaculus
                            • 4 Years
                            10 mins ago

                            I had overlooked that actually, but will only have Lacroix in that game. The game won't actually be played in Kiev though, will it? Tbf Ndiaye might be the better longer-term pick but would expect Brighton to knock a few past Wolves and can't resist a piece of that

                            Open Controls
                            1. A Trout
                                6 mins ago

                                Lublin I think it is, Southeast Poland. Not close!

                                Wolves are there for the taking, no doubt about that.

                                Open Controls
                                1. A Trout
                                    just now

                                    So yes correct not in Kiev. I fudged that.

                                    Open Controls
                                2. The Mentaculus
                                  • 4 Years
                                  5 mins ago

                                  FYI this is what I'm working towards (will have 4 FTs to set it up):
                                  Pope Roefs
                                  Gabriel Lacroix Romero Senesi Andersen
                                  Semenyo Gordon* Xavi Reijnders Minteh*
                                  Haaland Isak* Richarlison

                                  * GW7 moves (currently Gakpo, KDH, Ekitike). Could go Gyökeres if Isak not ready. Just hoping Solanke isn't back in time

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. A Trout
                                      1 min ago

                                      Can't argue any of those players. Great team! Gordon/Minteh/Richarlison could really come in for you there.

                                      Open Controls
                          2. Dynamic Duos
                            • 12 Years
                            22 mins ago

                            This is brilliant lol

                            https://x.com/SHaynes94169/status/1970498027451289644?t=zYovWsvDWeOXDQGmNPb1eA&s=19

                            Open Controls

                          You need to be logged in to post a comment.