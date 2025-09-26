Pro Pundits - Lateriser

Lateriser’s Gameweek 6 team, chip tips + Haaland back-up plan

26 September 2025 181 comments
Lateriser
Three-time top 200 finisher Lateriser discusses the pros and cons of various Wildcard windows, his Gameweek 6 transfers, the Triple Captain – and a contingency Wildcard if Erling Haaland (£14.3m) misses out.

WHEN TO WILDCARD: GAMEWEEK 6 v 7 v 8 v 13

This is quite an important week for FPL managers who haven’t played the Wildcard yet.

So, when should you do it? We did a very elaborate discussion of the pros and cons of the Wildcard windows in Gameweeks 6, 7, 8 and 13, which you can watch on The FPL Wire, but here’s a snapshot that you might find useful:

MY OWN PLANS FOR GAMEWEEKS 6 + 7

When it comes to my team personally, I decided not to pull the Wildcard (as of yet!) and provided I can help it, I’m looking to delay it for a couple of weeks. There are some reasons for the same.

Let me showcase my team first.

On Sunday, I brought in Erling Haaland (£14.3m) and Bryan Mbeumo (£8.1m) for Mohamed Salah (£14.5m) and Ollie Watkins (£8.8m) to catch some price changes. I took the view that, if things don’t work in my favour during the course of the week, I will Wildcard anyway.

This was my team after that:

 

1



1

FPL pre-season: Malen + Watkins again, Xhaka debut, secretive Man City 2
181 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. BobB
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    36 mins ago

    TC Haaland is daft - Burnley not weak defensively and injury may limit his mins

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      21 mins ago

      Bobb knows.

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      17 mins ago

      "Burnley not weak defensively "

      Not sure how you have came to that conclusion. Small sample size but they have conceded +2xG against Liverpool, Man United and Spurs.

      Open Controls
      1. Gazwaz80
        • 5 Years
        just now

        They’ve conceded 12 goals in their last 3 H2H against City…

        Open Controls
    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      just now

      Burnley not weak defensively is a myth. They have the worst xGC in the league.

      If you think there are no DGWs in the first half of the season for the TC and Haaland is fit to play, it is the highest projected points week to go for.

      Open Controls
  2. mr_jones
    • 6 Years
    36 mins ago

    WC Team g2g?

    Pope
    Senesi / Gabriel / Van de Ven
    Salah / Semenyo / Reijnders / KDH
    Haaland / Pedro / Isidor

    Dubravka / Caicedo / Burn / Mukiele

    a) VdV (too template) to a Crystal defender or another 4,5 defender
    b) KDH to Anthony or Anderson
    c) let it as it is

    Open Controls
    1. Tsparkes10
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      I’d be swapping Salah, KDH & Isidor

      Open Controls
      1. Pep Roulette
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Selling KDH before West Ham who have conceded the most from set pieces? Poor advice.

        Open Controls
      2. mr_jones
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        i want one liverpool asset. and besides salah i dont fancy anyone. isidor best 5.5 assest for striker.

        Open Controls
  3. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    36 mins ago

    One of LR's best articles. Really helpful. Thank you.

    Open Controls
  4. Pep Roulette
    • 7 Years
    33 mins ago

    With West Ham conceding so much from set pieces, KDH becomes an excellent pick this week for just 5.0m. Not getting mentioned enough because of 4 yellows?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      21 mins ago

      Yes good pick as an 8th attacker and if you don't have BB left.

      Open Controls
    2. Warby84
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Tarkowski goal incoming

      Open Controls
  5. Tsparkes10
    • 7 Years
    31 mins ago

    Bruno or Foden?? :/

    Open Controls
  6. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    31 mins ago

    Open Controls
    1. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      18 mins ago

      spent 12 minutes searching in my mind for the correct word to describe you and have plumped for insufferable,other people may well have other adjectives.

      Open Controls
      1. Moon Dog
          just now

          Perfectionist.

          He'll see that as a good thing, but it's really not.

          Open Controls
    2. Prison Mike
      • 9 Years
      30 mins ago

      Which combo on Free Hit?

      A) Salah & Reijnders

      B) Bruno & Foden

      Open Controls
      1. Pep Roulette
        • 7 Years
        21 mins ago

        B on FH without doubt

        Open Controls
      2. Feed tha Sheep
        • 13 Years
        18 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
      3. Dazzler
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        just now

        A

        Open Controls
    3. cigan
      • 7 Years
      29 mins ago

      gtg?

      Raya
      Cucurella Porro Gudmundsson (Munoz Livramento)
      Gakpo Semenyo Grealish Kudus (King)
      Haaland Pedro Richarlison

      Open Controls
      1. The FPL Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        just now

        Template enough

        Open Controls
    4. Drizzle
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      29 mins ago

      Absolutely hating the fact that I'm inevitably drifting towards the ubiquitous wildcard template. I'm fighting it but the lack of fit premium players means options are limited.

      I could go against it but I'm genuinely not feeling any of the alternatives. Burn, 34 year old, heavy fixture schedule, lots of CB competition. Kudus over Ndiaye but very little goal threat. Xavi looks interesting but real risk of the occasional benching or limited minutes. Foden - Pep. Saka made of crisps. Etc etc.

      And I absolutely despise the Stach pick so can anybody suggest a better or at least more interesting 5m ish mid suitable for bench boosting in 8 or 9?

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        15 mins ago

        Xhaka probably the only other 5.0m option to consider. KDH is on 4YCs so I wouldn't risk it with BB in mind

        Open Controls
        1. Drizzle
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          13 mins ago

          Thanks. Considering Xhaka but in my heart of hearts I know he's probably not as good a pick as Stach... But maybe worth it as a bench differential

          Open Controls
          1. mr_jones
            • 6 Years
            just now

            probably even better than stach. but i allready have two sunderland players in my team.

            Open Controls
      2. cigan
        • 7 Years
        13 mins ago

        Xhaka

        Open Controls
      3. Baines on Toast...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        1 min ago

        If it's any consolation the WC template looks pretty rubbish and will be very different in a couple of weeks

        Open Controls
        1. Drizzle
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Yes that's a great consolation.

          Tell me how it could be improved please.

          Open Controls
      4. The FPL Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        just now

        Garner

        Open Controls
    5. Feed tha Sheep
      • 13 Years
      27 mins ago

      Last 3 spots on WC- which do you prefer please?

      A. Isak, Van de Ven & Ndiaye
      B. Gykores,Tarkowski & Ndiaye
      C. Gykores, Gvardiol & Ndiaye
      D. Gykores, Van de Ven & Foden

      Open Controls
      1. cigan
        • 7 Years
        7 mins ago

        B out of those

        Open Controls
      2. Over Midwicket
        • 13 Years
        just now

        B

        Open Controls
    6. Pep Roulette
      • 7 Years
      24 mins ago

      Still can't digest the fact that Gyokeres has 36% anytime goalscorer percentage this week away at Newcastle. I mean how?

      Open Controls
      1. Over Midwicket
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        Insane. I reckon it'll be a 0-0.

        Open Controls
      2. Moon Dog
          just now

          Bookies seem to love him despite his data being absolute cat vomit.

          Open Controls
      3. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        24 mins ago

        Which mid on WC?

        A. Saka
        B. Mbuemo
        C. Eze

        Thanks

        Open Controls
        1. cigan
          • 7 Years
          3 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
        2. Gazza2000
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          just now

          Saka

          Open Controls
        3. Over Midwicket
          • 13 Years
          just now

          B by a mile

          Open Controls
      4. Khalico
        • 10 Years
        23 mins ago

        Semenyo captain vs Leeds, thoughts?

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          It's fine but he's not the best captaincy option this GW

          Open Controls
        2. Big Mac 24
          • 13 Years
          just now

          Leeds at home, two clean sheets. Not sure it’s so attractive, I’m thinking 0-0 and playing him, Senesi & Rodon.

          Open Controls
        3. Pep Roulette
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Leeds away is not an easy fixture

          Open Controls
      5. Friday's Press Conference Times
        Skonto Rigga
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 8 Years
        20 mins ago

        Morning folks, here's the list of press conference times via the BBC (in BST):

        9am - Hurzeler (BHA)
        9.30am - Howe (NEW)
        9.45am - Slot (LIV)
        10.15am - Iraola (BOU)
        11am - Maresca (CHE)
        12pm - Arteta (ARS)
        12.30pm - Guardiola (MCI)
        1pm - Pereira (WOL)
        1.30pm - Andrews (BRE), Glasner (CRY), Moyes (EVE), Silva (FUL), Postecoglou (NFO), Frank (TOT), Potter (WHU)
        2.15pm - Amorim (MUN)

        And hopefully, a presser/embargoed quotes from last night from Emery (AVL) too.

        Open Controls
        1. Moon Dog
            just now

            Thank you Neale. Looking forward to Pep's.

            Haaland and Foden :eyes:

            Open Controls
        2. Gazza2000
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          19 mins ago

          On WC, which combo you like more

          1) Pope, Saka and Foster
          2) Raya, Stach and Gyokeres

          and

          A) Tarkowski and Gudmunsson
          B) Burn and Richards

          Open Controls
          1. Over Midwicket
            • 13 Years
            6 mins ago

            1, B

            Open Controls
          2. mr_jones
            • 6 Years
            1 min ago

            1B

            Open Controls
          3. Feed tha Sheep
            • 13 Years
            just now

            2B

            Open Controls
            1. Feed tha Sheep
              • 13 Years
              just now

              *Sorry 2A

              Open Controls
        3. Over Midwicket
          • 13 Years
          19 mins ago

          Anyone else benching their mids in favour of defcon defenders this week?

          I kinda want to play:

          Burn(ARS), Lacroix(LIV)

          over Gakpo(cry), Eze(new) or Wood(SUN). I have no faith in NFO or Wood.

          Open Controls
        4. MetallicaJack93
          • 2 Years
          18 mins ago

          Thinking TC Haaland unless you can talk me out of it?

          Who to VC?

          A. Bruno
          B. Semenyo
          C. Pedro

          Open Controls
          1. Over Midwicket
            • 13 Years
            10 mins ago

            B

            Open Controls
          2. The FPL Units
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            just now

            A

            Open Controls
        5. denial
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 16 Years
          18 mins ago

          Is Romero a better pick than VDV? The predictive stats say so.

          Open Controls
          1. Over Midwicket
            • 13 Years
            10 mins ago

            Both poor imo. No defcons.

            Open Controls
            1. denial
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 16 Years
              5 mins ago

              Romero fairly good with defcons no?

              Open Controls
              1. Over Midwicket
                • 13 Years
                3 mins ago

                Small sample size but:

                3 games nowhere near
                1 game barely scraped it
                1 game smashed it

                Open Controls
                1. denial
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 16 Years
                  just now

                  Thanks. I imagine he'll be up there in overall points for defenders come the end of the season.

                  Open Controls
          2. Tonyawesome69
            • 6 Years
            6 mins ago

            Probably yes with DCs and slightly more robust pick

            Open Controls
          3. The FPL Units
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            just now

            Would avoid and get Andersen/Richards

            Open Controls
        6. Bobby_Baggio
          • 14 Years
          18 mins ago

          Morning all. G2G or use -4 anywhere?

          Raya
          VDV - Virgil - Richards
          Salah - Semenyo - Caicedo - KDH
          J.Pedro - Wood - Haaland

          (Valdimarsson) - P.M Sarr- Rodon - De Cuyper

          Open Controls
          1. Over Midwicket
            • 13 Years
            9 mins ago

            Gtg Bobby B

            Open Controls
            1. Bobby_Baggio
              • 14 Years
              just now

              cheers

              Open Controls
          2. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Do you think that Wood starts, after not featuring at all against Real Betis?

            Open Controls
        7. Doug McCasual
          • 5 Years
          17 mins ago

          is it wrong that my wc team has no liverpool?

          Open Controls
          1. Hairy Potter
            • 10 Years
            12 mins ago

            Given the Galacti-la's are the greatest team ever assembled, maybe having one might be prudent.

            Open Controls
          2. Jordan.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            11 mins ago

            ive had none all season and tbh its been quite easy to watch pool

            Open Controls
          3. Moon Dog
              7 mins ago

              Fixtures aren't great tbf. GW12 looks the time to load up.

              Open Controls
              1. Tonyawesome69
                • 6 Years
                just now

                GW8*

                Open Controls
            • AC/DC AFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              2 mins ago

              Yes

              Open Controls
          4. Conners ©
            • 6 Years
            13 mins ago

            Morning

            My front 3 and defence are in bad shape - already lined up RAN to Gvardiol.

            Do you think it's worth a hit to replace Wood this week? (Would bring in Pedro or Gyokeres).

            Cheers

            Open Controls
            1. Gazza2000
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              9 mins ago

              Not worth a hit imo

              Open Controls
            2. Conners ©
              • 6 Years
              8 mins ago

              (Other option would be to play King, Gudmunsson or Ballard).

              Open Controls
            3. Tonyawesome69
              • 6 Years
              6 mins ago

              Use your bench or hope Woods starts

              Open Controls
            4. AC/DC AFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              1 min ago

              Probably

              For Pedro

              Open Controls
            5. Conners ©
              • 6 Years
              just now

              OK, cheers both - probably makes sense this early in the season.

              Open Controls
          5. Doug McCasual
            • 5 Years
            11 mins ago

            its just, y'know cant fit salah in and dont really fancy any of the defenders, so who does that leave?

            Open Controls
            1. Doug McCasual
              • 5 Years
              4 mins ago

              sorry, reply fail to myself

              Open Controls
            2. Conners ©
              • 6 Years
              just now

              I think it's fine to go without any 'Pool given cheaper defenders are matching/outscoring VVD, and Salah isn't worth his price (currently).

              Things can change quickly mind you, so I think it makes sense to have an easy route to Salah or Isak later.

              Open Controls
          6. Klip Klopp
            • 10 Years
            9 mins ago

            Thoughts on this WC draft, I’ll have to bench Reijnders each week, is that an issue?

            Raya
            Senesi / Gabriel / Munoz
            Ndiaye / Semenyo / Kudus / Bruno
            Gyokores / J.Pedro / Haaland

            Bench: Dubravka, Reijnders, Gudmunsson, Esteve

            0itb, will BB soon

            Open Controls
            1. denial
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 16 Years
              5 mins ago

              I'd pick Lacroix over Munoz on a WC.

              Open Controls
              1. The FPL Units
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 15 Years
                just now

                Or Richards

                Open Controls
            2. Camzy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 15 Years
              just now

              Wouldn't spend 5.5m on Munoz in this DefCon climate. Better to save money by going Richards or spend more to get a player from a top team like VvD.

              Open Controls
          7. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            4 mins ago

            Last few decisions on WC6.

            XX Dubravka
            Calafiori Senesi Richards Andersen Rodon
            Salah Semenyo Reijnders XX XX
            Haaland Pedro Guiu

            3 spots left and I have a few interesting options.

            A) Pope, Gordon, Sarr (The long term option with double Newcastle. Nailed for mins, proven FPL players)
            B) Petrovic, Bruno, KDH (A draft with Bruno, Salah and Haaland. Have to play KDH every week)
            C) Petrovic, Kudus, Ndiaye (solid reliable mid-priced options with good fixtures for this week's WC entry. Got 1.2m ITB for Ndiaye/Kudus > 7.5m mid like Gordon or Eze)

            What do people prefer? I'm pretty much set on the defense and Salah + Haaland because I have already played BB.

            Open Controls
            1. The FPL Units
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 15 Years
              2 mins ago

              B as you can play 4atb and rotate KDH

              Open Controls
            2. RamaJama
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              1 min ago

              B

              Open Controls
            3. AC/DC AFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              just now

              I thought that the purpose of the wildcard for many was to pivot away from Salah.

              He's still useful but v expensive.

              Open Controls
          8. RamaJama
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            1 min ago

            Who do you rate as the best mid for max 7.3?
            Have Kudos, Semenyo and Rejinders

            Open Controls
            1. Atimis
              • 9 Years
              just now

              Ndiaye probably

              Open Controls
          9. Warby84
            • 10 Years
            just now

            If you had choose to remove 1 next week for Gabriel?

            A. Munoz
            B. Tarkowski

            Open Controls
            1. The FPL Units
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 15 Years
              just now

              A

              Open Controls

