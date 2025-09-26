Lateriser’s Gameweek 6 team, chip tips + Haaland back-up plan

Three-time top 200 finisher Lateriser discusses the pros and cons of various Wildcard windows, his Gameweek 6 transfers, the Triple Captain – and a contingency Wildcard if Erling Haaland (£14.3m) misses out.

WHEN TO WILDCARD: GAMEWEEK 6 v 7 v 8 v 13

This is quite an important week for FPL managers who haven’t played the Wildcard yet.

So, when should you do it? We did a very elaborate discussion of the pros and cons of the Wildcard windows in Gameweeks 6, 7, 8 and 13, which you can watch on The FPL Wire, but here’s a snapshot that you might find useful:

MY OWN PLANS FOR GAMEWEEKS 6 + 7

When it comes to my team personally, I decided not to pull the Wildcard (as of yet!) and provided I can help it, I’m looking to delay it for a couple of weeks. There are some reasons for the same.

Let me showcase my team first.

On Sunday, I brought in Erling Haaland (£14.3m) and Bryan Mbeumo (£8.1m) for Mohamed Salah (£14.5m) and Ollie Watkins (£8.8m) to catch some price changes. I took the view that, if things don’t work in my favour during the course of the week, I will Wildcard anyway.

This was my team after that: