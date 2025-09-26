Murillo remains a doubt for FPL Gameweek 6

Murillo (£5.4m) remains a doubt for Saturday’s home clash against Sunderland.

The Brazilian has been out since picking up an injury in Gameweek 4, which was Ange Postecoglou’s first match in charge.

Speaking to the press on Friday, Postecoglou said:

“Murillo is still kind of not where we want him to be. He’s still not totally comfortable. He’s still doing the individual training and we were hoping he would have progressed a bit quicker. Obviously, it was a pretty severe knock on his thigh and my understanding was the healing process there has been slower than what we thought and he doesn’t just feel comfortable. So, we’ve just got to be patient with him. He is out on the grass, he is working individually, it’s just about incorporating him back into the team.” – Ange Postecoglou on Murillo

