Palmer ruled out until after the international break

Enzo Maresca has confirmed that Cole Palmer (£10.4m) will be sidelined for the next few weeks, likely up to the forthcoming international break.

The midfielder does not, however, need surgery (yet).

“We decide to protect a little bit Cole, in terms of, you know, don’t get worse in his injury. So, we decide to rest him for the next 2-3 weeks, probably until the next international break, just to see if, with that rest, he can be available to recover 100% and to be completely fit after the international break. “No, I don’t think he needs surgery, it’s just a matter of managing pain in his groin. With the amount of games, it’s something that can happen. So, this is the reason why we try to be a little conservative with him, to give him rest. Hopefully, he can be 100% fit after the international break.” – Enzo Maresca on Cole Palmer

It means Palmer will miss the upcoming Premier League matches against Brighton and Hove Albion and Liverpool, as well as Tuesday’s clash with Benfica in the UEFA Champions League.

