Captain Sensible

Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 6?

26 September 2025 27 comments
FFScout Tom FFScout Tom
Let’s be honest: many of you are going to make Erling Haaland (£14.3m) your captain in Gameweek 6!

But in Captain Sensible, we wouldn’t be doing due diligence without asking if there was a case to look beyond the Norwegian, who hosts Burnley on Saturday, in favour of a differential option.

First, we will assess the on-site captaincy poll. We will then analyse player and team statisticsRate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Saturday’s 11am BST deadline.

Captaincy Poll

Among Fantasy Football Scout site users, Haaland is the runaway leader in the captaincy poll, currently sitting on a whopping 67% of the vote. That figure likely would have been greater (it was over 80% at one point) if he wasn’t flagged for half of the week.

Mohamed Salah (£14.5m) sits in a distant second place, almost 60% further back, ahead of Liverpool’s trip to Crystal Palace. Bruno Fernandes (£9.0m) takes third spot with around 6.5% of the vote. The Portuguese notched his second double-digit haul of the season in Gameweek 5. 

Antoine Semenyo (£7.7m) and Joao Pedro (£7.8m) are the only other players with over 2% of the vote.

Player Stats

27 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. HVT
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    16 mins ago

    Anything wrong with 2 - 4.0s def on a we?

    
    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      we don't mind

      
    2. MVDP
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      Everything right with it.

      
    3. DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Yeah currently switched to this to beef up midfield.

      
  2. Sheffield Wednesday
    • 5 Years
    14 mins ago

    Haaland©. Bet the top scorer is a defender again this week.

    
  3. John Colby (C)
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    13 mins ago

    Evening everyone.
    Which option do I bring in on my wildcard please:

    A) Isak and Reijnders

    B) Gyorkores and Foden

    
    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      9 mins ago

      A

      
      1. John Colby (C)
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        6 mins ago

        Many thanks ‘Count’. Is it a close call for you or clear cut?

        
    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      B

      
      1. John Colby (C)
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        5 mins ago

        Many thanks ‘In sane’ - is it a close call for you clear cut?

        
  4. Weasel Boy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    10 mins ago

    Would you play
    A) Gakpo
    B) Mateta?

    Thanks

    
  5. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    9 mins ago

    On average Iliman Ndiaye has had a shot every 105 minutes this season.

    You'd be lucky to get a goal attempt off him against West Ham let alone a goal.

    
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      Pens. People like pens. Even though Everton got like 2 last season. Pens.

      
      1. John Colby (C)
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        4 mins ago

        Agreed and with the tricky dribbling of Jack inside the box there’s every chance they’ll get pens this season.

        
        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Good point. Grealish draws so many fouls.

          
        2. Count of Monte Hristo
          • 12 Years
          just now

          He is also racking up defensive contributions and plays 90 minutes. People need to engage their brain then type their thoughts 😉

          
    2. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      Yet his returns so far are 2,8,7,5,6, I’ll take that even with a low shot output. Have you watched West Ham play? Ndiaye goal is inevitable.

      
    3. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 5 Years
      just now

      And it's not like West Ham have conceded more goals than anyone else so far this season. Oh wait...

      
  6. Manani
    • 13 Years
    7 mins ago

    How you rank these for this week only
    1. Rodon
    2. Konsa
    3. Diouf

    
    1. Stranger Mings
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      2 1 3

      
      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Nate Dogg and Warren G had to regulate 😎

        
  7. Moxon
    • 11 Years
    4 mins ago

    Who is your favourite 4m defender?

    Alderete currently topping my list

    
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes, him

      
  8. hnmfm
    • 13 Years
    4 mins ago

    I refuse to get Haaland since I'm Egyptian and gotta support ma boa Salah, hopefully Salah can punish all the sellers next GW with Burnley shutting out City

    
  9. zdrojo187
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    Pick to 2 to play...
    A) Gakpo
    B) Semenyo
    C) Rogers

    
  10. Whats the Mata?
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    A. Saka + Richarlison
    Or
    B. Xavi + Gyokeres

    
    1. Totti
      • 9 Years
      just now

      A

      
  11. ididnt
    • 14 Years
    2 mins ago

    Salah (and Haaland) on a WC. Y/N

    
    1. Totti
      • 9 Years
      just now

      N
      Your team will be better with only halaand

      
  12. Totti
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    Watkins to:
    A) gyokeres
    B) leave Watkins this week

    
  13. marpy016
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    just now

    Current lineup:

    Raya
    Senesi - VdV - Andersen
    Salah - Grealish - Semenyo - KDH
    Haaland - JP - Mateta

    Dubravka - Lacroix - Elliott - Rodon

    Salah & Mateta to Bruno & Gykores using 2 FT or roll?

    

