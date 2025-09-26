Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 6?

Let’s be honest: many of you are going to make Erling Haaland (£14.3m) your captain in Gameweek 6!

But in Captain Sensible, we wouldn’t be doing due diligence without asking if there was a case to look beyond the Norwegian, who hosts Burnley on Saturday, in favour of a differential option.

First, we will assess the on-site captaincy poll. We will then analyse player and team statistics, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Saturday’s 11am BST deadline.

READ MORE: Introducing the FFScout Captaincy Matrix

Captaincy Poll

Among Fantasy Football Scout site users, Haaland is the runaway leader in the captaincy poll, currently sitting on a whopping 67% of the vote. That figure likely would have been greater (it was over 80% at one point) if he wasn’t flagged for half of the week.

Mohamed Salah (£14.5m) sits in a distant second place, almost 60% further back, ahead of Liverpool’s trip to Crystal Palace. Bruno Fernandes (£9.0m) takes third spot with around 6.5% of the vote. The Portuguese notched his second double-digit haul of the season in Gameweek 5.

Antoine Semenyo (£7.7m) and Joao Pedro (£7.8m) are the only other players with over 2% of the vote.

Player Stats