WSL Fantasy – Gameweek 4 team reveal

The FA Women’s Super League (WSL) continues this Saturday, along with the biggest Fantasy game in women’s football – Aerial Fantasy.

Here, last season’s world number 30 and five-time top 100K Fantasy Premier League (FPL) finisher Jono (@FWSL_Jono) provides an analysis of Gameweek 3 and reveals his Gameweek 4 team.

It’s time for Gameweek 4 in WSL Fantasy with the Saturday deadline (11am BST) just around the corner.

GAMEWEEK 3 REVIEW

Gameweek 3 was a week where variance and injuries got in the way. In total I scored 33 points. Bunny Shaw (£12.0m), my captain, posted a huge 1.48 expected goals (xG) but hit the post and missed a penalty, while an ankle injury forced Lauren Hemp (£8.8m) off the pitch.

Aggie Beever-Jones (£10.1m) was again the bright spark and is proving herself to be one of the best strikers in the game. She has scored for Chelsea in all three Gameweeks so far. Ellie Carpenter (£7.7m) and Katie Reid (£4.5m) returned clean sheets.

My midfield was full of blanks, but Yui Hasegawa (£7.3m) and Ornella Vignola (£5.0m) still look like great assets, with the former scoring in the League Cup in midweek.

All in all, not the week I hoped for. However, my squad’s value growth from the recent price changes softens the blow.

GAMEWEEK 4 PREVIEW

Following this week’s price changes, I’m now up to a strong £102.1m squad value, which is massive for this stage of the season. Hemp’s injury saw me bring in visionary (for one week only!) Aoba Fujino (£8.0m), who looks like she’ll step into the void left by Hemp and have more attacking responsibility for Man City.

In defence, Maz Pacheco (£4.3m) moves to the bench with Anna Sandberg (£4.6m) coming into the XI.

That still leaves me with one free transfer. The big decision is replacing visionary Chasity Grant (£7.0m), whose game was called off in Gameweek 3 due to the tragic passing of Matt Beard.

Watchlist:

Chloe Kelly (£7.8m) – Explosive upside if she starts, but minutes haven’t been consistent.

(£7.8m) – Explosive upside if she starts, but minutes haven’t been consistent. Jess Park (£8.2m) – In good form and offers value, though her minutes are still being managed.

(£8.2m) – In good form and offers value, though her minutes are still being managed. Nicole Momiki (£6.5m) – Cheaper option, nailed starter, and frees up funds for flexibility.

Captaincy-wise, Shaw takes my armband once again. The numbers show she’s still elite, and I’m backing the Jamaican to convert her chances this time around.

The Gameweek 4 deadline is Saturday 11am (BST). I’ll be waiting until the last minute to confirm whether Grant makes way for Kelly, Park or Momiki. Good luck everyone!

