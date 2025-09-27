Scoreboard

FPL Gameweek 6: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus + ‘DefCon’ points

27 September 2025 6 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
At the end of Saturday’s Gameweek 6 action, our Scoreboard rounds up the action.

Included in this article are the day’s leading teams and players for shots, chances created and expected goals (xG). This is official Opta data taken from our Members Area.

The goals, assists and bonus summaries are from LiveFPL.

And, new for 2025/26, we’ll also round up Saturday’s defensive contribution (DC/DefCon) points, too.

We’re still awaiting the data from the Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton Wanderers game but in the meantime, here are the rest of the day’s numbers.

GAMEWEEK 6: SATURDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS POINTS

GAMEWEEK 6: SATURDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

DEFENDERS WHO QUALIFIED FOR DEFENSIVE CONTRIBUTION POINTS

MIDFIELDERS WHO QUALIFIED FOR DEFENSIVE CONTRIBUTION POINTS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

Click on the result of each match for comprehensive player and team data:

Nottingham Forest0 – 1Sunderland
Manchester City5 – 1Burnley
Leeds United2 – 2Bournemouth
Crystal Palace2 – 1Liverpool
Chelsea1 – 3Brighton and Hove Albion
Brentford3 – 1Manchester United

6 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    11 mins ago

    VAR howler on the DOGSO call against Brentford.

    Strange decision by the ref to allow Brentford to make subs before an important penalty to level the game

    
  2. Swerve
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    10 mins ago

    Every time I think Man Utd can't get any worse, they get worse.

    
  3. Babit1967
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    Right Porro has to go & Gabriel will come in.

    
  4. JAC THE CAT
    • 12 Years
    3 mins ago

    72 points after TC but Alderete first on my bench.

    
    1. Babit1967
      • 9 Years
      just now

      75 with Grealish left but could have been much more with Munoz & Mateta missing a few chances between them.

      
  5. SalahFingers
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Is Jaidon Anthony just getting lucky or is he actually just good?

    

