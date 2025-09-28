What happened in RSL Fantasy Round 4? Goals, assists + points

Now that Round 4 of Roshn Saudi League (RSL) Fantasy has been completed, managers have three weeks to think things over until Round 5.

For an up-to-date league table, check out the official website.

Excitingly, our Premium FFS Members Area now dedicates a section to the game’s underlying StatsBomb data, while we have an editable fixture ticker for forward planning.

Click here to join our free-to-join FFS mini-league, giving managers the chance to win a share of over £500 in prizes.

NOTE: Scout is not being paid to promote this game, either by the RSL or Saudi Pro League (SPL)

ROSHN SAUDI LEAGUE (RSL) FANTASY ROUND 4

Al Khaleej 0-1 Al Taawoun

GOALS: Barrow

Barrow ASSISTS: Flavio

Flavio POINTS: Barrow (11), Mailson (10), Al Mufarrij (10), Flavio (9), Kourbelis (8), Mahzari (8), Girotto (7), Al Ahmed (7)

Al Shabab 1-2 Al Kholood

GOALS: Carrasco (pen) – Enrique, Al Elewa

Carrasco (pen) – Enrique, Al Elewa ASSISTS: Bahebri, Enrique

Bahebri, Enrique POINTS: Enrique (12), Carrasco (12), Al Elewa (10), Grohe (7)

As well as this, Marcelo Grohe (4.5m) saved Myziane Maolida‘s (7.0m) penalty.

Al Hilal 3-1 Al Okhdood

GOALS: Leonardo (x2), T Hernandez – Narey

Leonardo (x2), T Hernandez – Narey ASSISTS: Savic, Cesar, Koulibaly – Gul

Savic, Cesar, Koulibaly – Gul POINTS: Leonardo (18), T Hernandez (13), Savic (8), Koulibaly (7), Narey (7), Cesar (7)

Almost a third of RSL Fantasy managers still own Joao Cancelo (6.0m), despite news that his hamstring injury will require six to eight weeks on the sidelines. Less than a tenth currently have Marcos Leonardo (7.0m), but Thursday’s 18-point haul should see that increase rapidly.

Al Hazem 0-2 Al Ahli

GOALS: Feras, Majrashi

Feras, Majrashi ASSISTS: Majrashi, Matheus

Majrashi, Matheus POINTS: Majrashi (23), Mendy (14), Feras (8), Sulaiman (7), Ibanez (7)

Just like Grohe, there was a penalty save from Edouard Mendy (5.5m). He denied Fabio Martins (6.0m).

Damac 1-3 Al Ettifaq

GOALS: Vada – Al Ghannam (x2), Wijnaldum

Vada – Al Ghannam (x2), Wijnaldum ASSISTS: Al Qahtani – Nkota (x2), Al Ghannam

Al Qahtani – Nkota (x2), Al Ghannam POINTS: Al Ghannam (22), Vada (10), Wijnaldum (7), Nkota (7)

Unsurprisingly, the three attacking returns of Khalid Al Ghannam (4.5m) saw him named Man of the Match. That brought in an extra two points, taking the tally up to 22.

Al Ittihad 0-2 Al Nassr

GOALS: Mane, Ronaldo

Mane, Ronaldo ASSISTS: Coman, Mane

Coman, Mane POINTS: Mane (14), Boushal (12), Bento (9), Ronaldo (9), Coman (9), Yahya (9), Simakan (7)

A bunch of star players helped Al Nassr maintain their 100 per cent record, ultimately costing Laurent Blanc his job at defending champions Al Ittihad.

Al Riyadh 2-3 Neom SC

GOALS: Al Absi – Luciano, Hegazy, Lacazette

Al Absi – Luciano, Hegazy, Lacazette ASSISTS: Okou, Al Shehri – Lacazette, Zeze, Benrahma

Okou, Al Shehri – Lacazette, Zeze, Benrahma POINTS: Lacazette (15), Zeze (10), Luciano (9), Al Absi (7), Hegazi (7), Benrahma (7)

Alongside this was an own goal from Abdoulaye Doucoure (6.0m). Not that it stopped Neom from securing a third consecutive victory.

Alexandre Lacazette (7.1m) set up Luciano Rodriguez‘s (5.5m) second-minute strike, before his back-post header made it 3-1.

Al Najmah 1-2 Al Fayha

GOALS: Caetano – Semedo, Ganvoula

Caetano – Semedo, Ganvoula ASSISTS: Al Tulayhi – Remeseiro, Semedo

Al Tulayhi – Remeseiro, Semedo POINTS: Semedo (13), Ganvoula (13), Caetano (10), Smalling (7)

Summer signing Alfa Semedo (5.1m) hauled, breaking the deadlock with 15 minutes to go. The glancing header sparked some late action at both ends.

Al Fateh 0-1 Al Qadsiah

GOALS: Quinones

Quinones ASSISTS: Al Juwayr

Al Juwayr POINTS: Quinones (14), Casteels (11), Nacho (8), Thakri (8)

This encounter saw the home goalkeeper, Fernando Pacheco (4.5m), receive a red card.

SEASON LEADERS