What happened in RSL Fantasy Round 4? Goals, assists + points

Now that Round 4 of Roshn Saudi League (RSL) Fantasy has been completed, managers have three weeks to think things over until Round 5.
Excitingly, our Premium FFS Members Area now dedicates a section to the game’s underlying StatsBomb data, while we have an editable fixture ticker for forward planning.
ROSHN SAUDI LEAGUE (RSL) FANTASY ROUND 4
Al Khaleej 0-1 Al Taawoun
- GOALS: Barrow
- ASSISTS: Flavio
- POINTS: Barrow (11), Mailson (10), Al Mufarrij (10), Flavio (9), Kourbelis (8), Mahzari (8), Girotto (7), Al Ahmed (7)
Al Shabab 1-2 Al Kholood
- GOALS: Carrasco (pen) – Enrique, Al Elewa
- ASSISTS: Bahebri, Enrique
- POINTS: Enrique (12), Carrasco (12), Al Elewa (10), Grohe (7)
As well as this, Marcelo Grohe (4.5m) saved Myziane Maolida‘s (7.0m) penalty.
Al Hilal 3-1 Al Okhdood
- GOALS: Leonardo (x2), T Hernandez – Narey
- ASSISTS: Savic, Cesar, Koulibaly – Gul
- POINTS: Leonardo (18), T Hernandez (13), Savic (8), Koulibaly (7), Narey (7), Cesar (7)
Almost a third of RSL Fantasy managers still own Joao Cancelo (6.0m), despite news that his hamstring injury will require six to eight weeks on the sidelines. Less than a tenth currently have Marcos Leonardo (7.0m), but Thursday’s 18-point haul should see that increase rapidly.
Al Hazem 0-2 Al Ahli
- GOALS: Feras, Majrashi
- ASSISTS: Majrashi, Matheus
- POINTS: Majrashi (23), Mendy (14), Feras (8), Sulaiman (7), Ibanez (7)
Just like Grohe, there was a penalty save from Edouard Mendy (5.5m). He denied Fabio Martins (6.0m).
Damac 1-3 Al Ettifaq
- GOALS: Vada – Al Ghannam (x2), Wijnaldum
- ASSISTS: Al Qahtani – Nkota (x2), Al Ghannam
- POINTS: Al Ghannam (22), Vada (10), Wijnaldum (7), Nkota (7)
Unsurprisingly, the three attacking returns of Khalid Al Ghannam (4.5m) saw him named Man of the Match. That brought in an extra two points, taking the tally up to 22.
Al Ittihad 0-2 Al Nassr
- GOALS: Mane, Ronaldo
- ASSISTS: Coman, Mane
- POINTS: Mane (14), Boushal (12), Bento (9), Ronaldo (9), Coman (9), Yahya (9), Simakan (7)
A bunch of star players helped Al Nassr maintain their 100 per cent record, ultimately costing Laurent Blanc his job at defending champions Al Ittihad.
Al Riyadh 2-3 Neom SC
- GOALS: Al Absi – Luciano, Hegazy, Lacazette
- ASSISTS: Okou, Al Shehri – Lacazette, Zeze, Benrahma
- POINTS: Lacazette (15), Zeze (10), Luciano (9), Al Absi (7), Hegazi (7), Benrahma (7)
Alongside this was an own goal from Abdoulaye Doucoure (6.0m). Not that it stopped Neom from securing a third consecutive victory.
Alexandre Lacazette (7.1m) set up Luciano Rodriguez‘s (5.5m) second-minute strike, before his back-post header made it 3-1.
Al Najmah 1-2 Al Fayha
- GOALS: Caetano – Semedo, Ganvoula
- ASSISTS: Al Tulayhi – Remeseiro, Semedo
- POINTS: Semedo (13), Ganvoula (13), Caetano (10), Smalling (7)
Summer signing Alfa Semedo (5.1m) hauled, breaking the deadlock with 15 minutes to go. The glancing header sparked some late action at both ends.
Al Fateh 0-1 Al Qadsiah
- GOALS: Quinones
- ASSISTS: Al Juwayr
- POINTS: Quinones (14), Casteels (11), Nacho (8), Thakri (8)
This encounter saw the home goalkeeper, Fernando Pacheco (4.5m), receive a red card.
SEASON LEADERS
|FANTASY POINTS
|GOALS
|SHOTS ON
TARGET
|ASSISTS
|TEAM CLEAN SHEETS
|MID – Joao Felix (55)
|MID – Joao Felix (5)
|FOR – Ronaldo (28)
|MID – Coman (4)
|Al Ahli (3)
|MID – Coman (47)
|FOR – King (4)
|MID – Joao Felix (17)
|MID – Okou (4)
|Al Nassr (3)
|MID – Barrow (43)
|FOR – Ronaldo (4)
|MID – Coman (14)
|MID – Salem (3)
|Al Shabab (2)
|MID – Mane (42)
|MID – Quinones (14)
|MID – Diaby (3)
|DEF – Majrashi (39)
|FOR – Retegui (14)
|MID – Fortounis (3)
|MID – Malcom (39)
|MID – Vargas (13)
|FOR – King (39)
|MID – Carrasco (13)