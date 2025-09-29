Everton v West Ham team news: Nuno names first XI

The Nuno Espirito Santo era begins for West Ham United tonight as they travel to the Hill Dickinson Stadium to face Everton.

Kick-off on Merseyside is at 20:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

The new West Ham boss has only made two line-up changes from Graham Potter’s final match in charge, which was a 2-1 home defeat to Crystal Palace.

Callum Wilson drops to the bench, while James Ward-Prowse is not included in the squad at all.

This isn’t due to injury or illness, either: Nuno confirmed ahead of kick-off that it was just a tactical decision.

🗣️ "We had a chat, I think he understands"



Nuno Espirito Santo discusses his first two training sessions at West Ham and the absence of James Ward-Prowse from his starting XI to face Everton ⚒️ pic.twitter.com/DG5xj0PFk6 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 29, 2025

Coming into the Hammers’ side are summer signing Soungoutou Magassa and striker Niclas Fullkrug.

David Moyes, meanwhile, reverts back to the starting XI that featured in the Merseyside derby in Gameweek 5.

He had rotated seven of his team out in the midweek EFL Cup loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

LINE-UPS

Everton XI: Pickford, O’Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko, Garner, Gueye, Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish, Beto.

Subs: Travers, Patterson, McNeil, Barry, Dibling, Coleman, Alcaraz, Aznou, Iroegbunam.

West Ham XI: Areola, Walker-Peters, Mavropanos, Kilman, Diouf, Magassa, Fernandes, Bowen, Paqueta, Summerville, Fullkrug.

Subs: Hermansen, Julio, Wilson, Guilherme, Rodriguez, Scarles, Potts, Irving, Marshall.

