Dugout Discussion

Everton v West Ham team news: Nuno names first XI

29 September 2025 311 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Share:

The Nuno Espirito Santo era begins for West Ham United tonight as they travel to the Hill Dickinson Stadium to face Everton.

Kick-off on Merseyside is at 20:00 BST.

TEAM NEWS

The new West Ham boss has only made two line-up changes from Graham Potter’s final match in charge, which was a 2-1 home defeat to Crystal Palace.

Callum Wilson drops to the bench, while James Ward-Prowse is not included in the squad at all.

This isn’t due to injury or illness, either: Nuno confirmed ahead of kick-off that it was just a tactical decision.

Coming into the Hammers’ side are summer signing Soungoutou Magassa and striker Niclas Fullkrug.

David Moyes, meanwhile, reverts back to the starting XI that featured in the Merseyside derby in Gameweek 5.

He had rotated seven of his team out in the midweek EFL Cup loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

LINE-UPS

Everton XI: Pickford, O’Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko, Garner, Gueye, Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish, Beto.

Subs: Travers, Patterson, McNeil, Barry, Dibling, Coleman, Alcaraz, Aznou, Iroegbunam.

West Ham XI: Areola, Walker-Peters, Mavropanos, Kilman, Diouf, Magassa, Fernandes, Bowen, Paqueta, Summerville, Fullkrug.

Subs: Hermansen, Julio, Wilson, Guilherme, Rodriguez, Scarles, Potts, Irving, Marshall.

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE

New to Fantasy Football Scout this week is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DC) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below:

We hope you find it useful!

311 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 mins ago

    KDH booking

    Suspended

    5 mins added on

    Open Controls
  2. KAPTAIN KANE!
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    That will definitely be rescinded, literally got the ball 😆 😆 😆

    Open Controls
    1. tutankamun
      • 16 Years
      just now

      Can’t rescind yellows unless for mistaken identity or (not) diving.

      Open Controls
  3. Bigbars
    • 14 Years
    1 min ago

    KDH did a fair challenge.. annoyed VAr cant step in for yellows as that was wrong and I'll miss him against CP

    Open Controls
    1. KAPTAIN KANE!
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      It will be rescinded

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        just now

        You can't appeal YCs...

        Open Controls
  4. F4L
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    those last 2 yellows for kdh were a joke though tbh. can see why hes so frustrated

    Open Controls
  5. G-Whizz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 8 Years
    just now

    But but but they said Tarkowski is a DEFCON monster...

    Open Controls
  6. KAPTAIN KANE!
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Quite happy if ban doesn’t count as solves my benching dilemma next week lol

    Open Controls
    1. KAPTAIN KANE!
      • 8 Years
      just now

      *does count

      Open Controls
  7. AAAFootball
      just now

      KDH banned

      Stupid yc

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.