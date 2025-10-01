Anderson down? FPL price change predictions for October 2

The widget on the sidebar and our *new* filterable price predictions page detail the predicted Fantasy Premier League (FPL) price changes for the upcoming evening.

These come courtesy of LiveFPL, who launched their new price change predictor in late 2024.

Since then, the brains behind the site – our friend Ragabolly – has been tweaking his predictor tool to try and make it the most reliable one out there.

Only FPL themselves know how their mysterious price change algorithm works but Ragabolly’s predictor gives a pretty damned good gauge of who is falling or rising.

And here are the players who are close to a price change at 02:30 BST on Thursday 2 October…

PRICE CHANGE PREDICTIONS: OCTOBER 2

Price Change Predictions Risers Fallers Player Team Price Progress Tonight Pope NEW 5.0m 96.7% Maybe Eze ARS 7.5m 92.2% Unlikely Burn NEW 5.0m 89.1% Unlikely Roefs SUN 4.5m 87.8% Unlikely Stach LEE 5.0m 84.8% Unlikely King FUL 4.5m 82.6% Unlikely Rodon LEE 4.0m 82.4% Unlikely Gravenberch LIV 5.6m 78.9% Unlikely Gvardiol MCI 5.8m 78.1% Unlikely Calafiori ARS 5.7m 76.1% Unlikely Szoboszlai LIV 6.5m 74.3% Unlikely Evanilson BOU 7.0m 73.6% Unlikely Minteh BHA 5.9m 71.3% Unlikely Petrović BOU 4.5m 67.4% Unlikely Haaland MCI 14.4m 64.1% Unlikely Thiago BRE 6.0m 65.3% Unlikely Foster BUR 5.0m 65.7% Unlikely Saka ARS 9.8m 61.7% Unlikely Gudmundsson LEE 4.0m 62.9% Unlikely Woltemade NEW 7.1m 53.2% Unlikely Cullen BUR 5.0m 57.4% Unlikely L.Paquetá WHU 5.9m 57.0% Unlikely Donnarumma MCI 5.6m 54.5% Unlikely Gyökeres ARS 9.0m 52.6% Unlikely Vicario TOT 5.1m 54.2% Unlikely Tarkowski EVE 5.5m 53.5% Unlikely Livramento NEW 5.1m 55.8% Unlikely Truffert BOU 4.5m 52.7% Unlikely Dúbravka BUR 4.0m 49.7% Unlikely Gabriel ARS 6.2m 42.7% Unlikely Richards CRY 4.5m 43.9% Unlikely Foden MCI 8.1m 43.5% Unlikely J.Timber ARS 5.8m 40.9% Unlikely Semenyo BOU 7.8m 39.6% Unlikely Guéhi CRY 4.8m 38.4% Unlikely Spence TOT 4.5m 39.2% Unlikely Calvert-Lewin LEE 5.5m 38.8% Unlikely Mitchell CRY 5.0m 38.6% Unlikely Tavernier BOU 5.5m 38.6% Unlikely Raya ARS 5.6m 36.5% Unlikely 1 2 3 4 Connecting to LiveFPL... We can't connect to LiveFPL right now, check back shortly Player Team Price Progress Tonight James LEE 5.3m 101.9% Very Likely Anderson NFO 5.5m 100.2% Very Likely White ARS 5.4m 100.8% Very Likely Georginio BHA 5.8m 99.1% Maybe Aznou EVE 4.4m 99.4% Maybe Hermansen WHU 4.5m 98.0% Maybe Mac Allister LIV 6.4m 97.8% Maybe Bentancur TOT 5.4m 98.0% Maybe Johnson TOT 7.0m 96.1% Maybe Chiwome WOL 4.5m 95.9% Maybe Poveda SUN 4.9m 98.1% Maybe Gakpo LIV 7.6m 93.2% Maybe Clarke ARS 4.0m 95.1% Maybe Peart-Harris BRE 4.5m 96.6% Maybe Wood NFO 7.5m 92.5% Maybe Lewis-Skelly ARS 5.3m 94.5% Maybe Agbinone CRY 4.5m 94.5% Unlikely Ebere EVE 4.5m 96.0% Unlikely Onana AVL 4.9m 93.5% Unlikely Neil SUN 4.9m 94.7% Unlikely Tzimas BHA 5.4m 93.2% Unlikely Austin TOT 4.0m 93.1% Unlikely Walker BUR 4.5m 92.6% Unlikely Bates EVE 4.5m 92.5% Unlikely Madueke ARS 7.0m 90.0% Unlikely Coppola BHA 4.4m 91.4% Unlikely Martinez MUN 4.9m 90.7% Unlikely Masuaku SUN 4.0m 90.8% Unlikely Beto EVE 5.4m 88.7% Unlikely Berge FUL 5.0m 90.2% Unlikely Patterson SUN 4.4m 86.7% Unlikely Gomez LIV 5.0m 86.8% Unlikely Collins BRE 5.0m 86.2% Unlikely Wirtz LIV 8.2m 83.8% Unlikely Gray TOT 4.9m 84.2% Unlikely Pau AVL 4.4m 84.9% Unlikely Mudryk CHE 5.0m 83.8% Unlikely Jair Cunha NFO 4.4m 82.6% Unlikely Arthur BRE 4.0m 83.4% Unlikely Zirkzee MUN 5.9m 82.7% Unlikely 1 2 3 4 Connecting to LiveFPL... We can't connect to LiveFPL right now, check back shortly

These numbers will keep changing throughout the day, responding to transfer market activity on FPL. So, keep checking back here!