Anderson down? FPL price change predictions for October 2

1 October 2025 0 comments
The widget on the sidebar and our *new* filterable price predictions page detail the predicted Fantasy Premier League (FPL) price changes for the upcoming evening.

These come courtesy of LiveFPL, who launched their new price change predictor in late 2024.

Since then, the brains behind the site – our friend Ragabolly – has been tweaking his predictor tool to try and make it the most reliable one out there.

Only FPL themselves know how their mysterious price change algorithm works but Ragabolly’s predictor gives a pretty damned good gauge of who is falling or rising.

And here are the players who are close to a price change at 02:30 BST on Thursday 2 October

PRICE CHANGE PREDICTIONS: OCTOBER 2

Price Change Predictions

Risers
Fallers
PlayerTeamPriceProgressTonight
PopeNEW5.0m
96.7%
 Maybe
EzeARS7.5m
92.2%
 Unlikely
BurnNEW5.0m
89.1%
 Unlikely
RoefsSUN4.5m
87.8%
 Unlikely
StachLEE5.0m
84.8%
 Unlikely
KingFUL4.5m
82.6%
 Unlikely
RodonLEE4.0m
82.4%
 Unlikely
GravenberchLIV5.6m
78.9%
 Unlikely
GvardiolMCI5.8m
78.1%
 Unlikely
CalafioriARS5.7m
76.1%
 Unlikely
SzoboszlaiLIV6.5m
74.3%
 Unlikely
EvanilsonBOU7.0m
73.6%
 Unlikely
MintehBHA5.9m
71.3%
 Unlikely
PetrovićBOU4.5m
67.4%
 Unlikely
HaalandMCI14.4m
64.1%
 Unlikely
ThiagoBRE6.0m
65.3%
 Unlikely
FosterBUR5.0m
65.7%
 Unlikely
SakaARS9.8m
61.7%
 Unlikely
GudmundssonLEE4.0m
62.9%
 Unlikely
WoltemadeNEW7.1m
53.2%
 Unlikely
CullenBUR5.0m
57.4%
 Unlikely
L.PaquetáWHU5.9m
57.0%
 Unlikely
DonnarummaMCI5.6m
54.5%
 Unlikely
GyökeresARS9.0m
52.6%
 Unlikely
VicarioTOT5.1m
54.2%
 Unlikely
TarkowskiEVE5.5m
53.5%
 Unlikely
LivramentoNEW5.1m
55.8%
 Unlikely
TruffertBOU4.5m
52.7%
 Unlikely
DúbravkaBUR4.0m
49.7%
 Unlikely
GabrielARS6.2m
42.7%
 Unlikely
RichardsCRY4.5m
43.9%
 Unlikely
FodenMCI8.1m
43.5%
 Unlikely
J.TimberARS5.8m
40.9%
 Unlikely
SemenyoBOU7.8m
39.6%
 Unlikely
GuéhiCRY4.8m
38.4%
 Unlikely
SpenceTOT4.5m
39.2%
 Unlikely
Calvert-LewinLEE5.5m
38.8%
 Unlikely
MitchellCRY5.0m
38.6%
 Unlikely
TavernierBOU5.5m
38.6%
 Unlikely
RayaARS5.6m
36.5%
 Unlikely
PlayerTeamPriceProgressTonight
JamesLEE5.3m
101.9%
 Very Likely
AndersonNFO5.5m
100.2%
 Very Likely
WhiteARS5.4m
100.8%
 Very Likely
GeorginioBHA5.8m
99.1%
 Maybe
AznouEVE4.4m
99.4%
 Maybe
HermansenWHU4.5m
98.0%
 Maybe
Mac AllisterLIV6.4m
97.8%
 Maybe
BentancurTOT5.4m
98.0%
 Maybe
JohnsonTOT7.0m
96.1%
 Maybe
ChiwomeWOL4.5m
95.9%
 Maybe
PovedaSUN4.9m
98.1%
 Maybe
GakpoLIV7.6m
93.2%
 Maybe
ClarkeARS4.0m
95.1%
 Maybe
Peart-HarrisBRE4.5m
96.6%
 Maybe
WoodNFO7.5m
92.5%
 Maybe
Lewis-SkellyARS5.3m
94.5%
 Maybe
AgbinoneCRY4.5m
94.5%
 Unlikely
EbereEVE4.5m
96.0%
 Unlikely
OnanaAVL4.9m
93.5%
 Unlikely
NeilSUN4.9m
94.7%
 Unlikely
TzimasBHA5.4m
93.2%
 Unlikely
AustinTOT4.0m
93.1%
 Unlikely
WalkerBUR4.5m
92.6%
 Unlikely
BatesEVE4.5m
92.5%
 Unlikely
MaduekeARS7.0m
90.0%
 Unlikely
CoppolaBHA4.4m
91.4%
 Unlikely
MartinezMUN4.9m
90.7%
 Unlikely
MasuakuSUN4.0m
90.8%
 Unlikely
BetoEVE5.4m
88.7%
 Unlikely
BergeFUL5.0m
90.2%
 Unlikely
PattersonSUN4.4m
86.7%
 Unlikely
GomezLIV5.0m
86.8%
 Unlikely
CollinsBRE5.0m
86.2%
 Unlikely
WirtzLIV8.2m
83.8%
 Unlikely
GrayTOT4.9m
84.2%
 Unlikely
PauAVL4.4m
84.9%
 Unlikely
MudrykCHE5.0m
83.8%
 Unlikely
Jair CunhaNFO4.4m
82.6%
 Unlikely
ArthurBRE4.0m
83.4%
 Unlikely
ZirkzeeMUN5.9m
82.7%
 Unlikely
These numbers will keep changing throughout the day, responding to transfer market activity on FPL. So, keep checking back here!

price change predictions

