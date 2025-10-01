Community

What moves did ‘The Great and The Good’ make in FPL Gameweek 6?

1 October 2025 76 comments
Greyhead Greyhead
In The Great and the Good, Fantasy Football Scout community writer Greyhead analyses the Gameweek 6 transfers and strategies of some well-known Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers

The Great and The Good this season are the FPL Godfather Mark Sutherns, BlackBox pair of Az and Andy North, Scouts FPL GeneralJoe and Tom, the FPL Wire trio of PrasLateriser and Zophar, FPL celebrities FPL HarryMartin BakerPingreenFPL Frasier, Luke Williams and Ben Crellin, Hall of Famers Fabio Borges and Tom Dollimore, and last year’s mini-league winner Huss E.

“One day, Alice came to a fork in the road and saw a Cheshire cat in a tree. ‘Which road do I take?’ she asked. ‘Where do you want to go?’ was his response. ‘I don’t know,’ Alice answered. ‘Then,’ said the cat, ‘it doesn’t matter.’”

FPL Wonderland brought us big decisions come Gameweek 6. The form of Erling Haaland (£14.4m) meant that the run-up to the Burnley game seemed pivotal, with Wildcards and Triple Captain chips deployed – 17 out of 18 managers within The Great and The Good activated a chip.

Perhaps the biggest decision, certainly for those Wildcarding, was whether to go for Mohamed Salah (£14.5m), with budgets tight due to the seemingly essential Norwegian Terminator. There is also a nagging feeling that Alexander Isak (£10.6m) may start to steal some of the Egyptian points.

Then came the injuries. Cole Palmer (£10.3m) can’t seem to leave his groin alone, training pictures of Haaland became like catnip when he was flagged, and Noel Madueke’s (£7.0m) absence made Bukayo Saka (£9.8m) more appealing.

It was enough to take your shirt off in excitement. Not now, Hugo Ekitike (£8.7m), not now!

OVERALL PERFORMANCE

Great Good 6

The Triple Captainers won the day, with Pras top on 77 points. That’s the second week in a row he’s been top scorer and he has gained over five million places in that time – turn on the turbo boosters, my learned friend!

Fabio Borges stays in first place, having now played all four chips in as manyr weeks, going against the standard strategy. So far, it has paid off as it’s only him and Huss E in the top one million.

A nod to Luke Williams, who proved himself to be special as he was the only one playing the Free Hit. He did gain ground thanks to the unlikely hero of Michael Keane (£4.5m), with his goal rather than his anticipated clean sheet on Monday night.

The less said about FPL General’s week, the better, as he transferred in and captained Bruno Fernandes (£9.0m). Was this the unluckiest week ever for the FPL legend?

WILDCARDS

Someone call the Doppelgänger police! There were wafer-thin differences between the six Wildcards deployed this week, with the template seen below:

FPL Harry and his clone army do end up being the architects of the template, so the only real difference is the appearance of Chris Richards (£4.5m) rather than a £4.0m option. That’s surprising, really, as the popular option Omar Alderete (£4.1m) now averages 6.5m points per game.

Ben Crellin also has Palace defender Maxence Lacroix (£5.1m) but one assumes that is for a later Bench Boost. He also rolls the dice a little on the likes of Phil Foden (£8.1m) and Richarlison (£6.8m)

Hall of Famer Tom Dollimore takes only a small detour from the norm with Josko Gvardiol (£5.8m) preferred to James Tarkowski (£5.5m).

Andy North finally comes out of the closet and shows himself to be a Spurs fan with Micky van der Ven (£4.8m) and Xavi Simons (£7.1m) his template kink.

FPL Pingreen plays around with the formation as he sticks with 3-5-2, using Marc Guiu (£4.3m) as his third bench warmer, allowing him to add Foden as his fifth midfielder.

Frasier Crane shocks everyone by not including his beloved Bruno Fernandes, instead including Bryan Mbeumo (£8.1m).

TRANSFERS

Great Good 6

It was operation “Hire Haaland” as all those who didn’t activate the Wildcard or play their Free Hit made it their mission to bring in the City striker.

All apart from FPL General, who has the game on maximum brutality setting, with the refusal to own either Haaland or Salah. Then there was the ultimate jump scare as he brought in Bruno Fernandes (£9.0m), who promptly missed his penalty. Ouch!

There was at least some variation in the midfield replacement for Salah, with the enigma Foden, Iliman Ndiaye (£6.5m) and Tijjani Reijnders (£5.8m) all drafted into the squads.

And well done to Huss E, who chose precisely the right time to bring Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.2m)

TEMPLATE

A tectonic shift in the template, with the Wildcards giving it a good wobble.

Haaland enters as expected and is now the highest owned player amongst The Great and The Good. He is joined by another new entrant as Viktor Gyokeres (£9.0m) joins him upfront.

Salah goes to afford Erling and is joined in the exit room by Florian Wirtz (£8.2m), with Ndiaye and Foden making their debuts in the template squad.

All change at the back with only Joachim Andersen (£4.5m) and Pedro Porro (£5.6m) surviving and David Raya (£5.6m) comes in to join Martin Dubravka (£4.0m) – I can’t see that combination changing any time soon

The template and % ownership amongst these managers is below:

Dubravka (88.9%), Raya (38.0%)
Andersen (66.7%),  Porro (50.0%), Sensei (44.9%), Gabriel (38.9%), Rodon (38.9%)
Reijnders (88.9%), Semenyo (77.8%), Bruno Fernandes (66.7%), Ndiaye (38.9%), Foden (33.3%)
Haaland (94.4%), Joao Pedro (72.2%), Gyokeres (55.6%)

CAPTAINCY CALLS

With the majority of managers still basking in their bloody obvious captaincy pick of Erling, a good a time as any to look at the season captaincy points so far.

Great Good 6

Joe Lepper edges this side quest by the narrowest of margins thanks to his Saka pick in Gameweek 2. Meanwhile, FPl General’s decision to lock Haaland and Salah in a basement sees him on 40 points – at what point do we stage an intervention?

CONCLUSION

Don’t expect the calm after the storm of Gameweek 6 with another round of Wildcards on the way. The big question is whether any of the next iteration will include Salah?

Anyway, that’s all from me for now. Remember: don’t have FPL nightmares. 

 For those affected by any of the topics raised above, you can find me here on Twitter or BlueSky.

  1. Atimis
    • 9 Years
    6 hours, 25 mins ago

    Can't decide for the Fantasy CL, any thoughts?

    1. Keep Porro 4 points or switch to Hakimi vs Barca

    2. Start Reijnders vs Monaco or Goncalves vs Napoli

    Open Controls
    1. PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      6 hours, 13 mins ago

      Got similar conundrum with çalhanoğlu & Upamecano ( 4 & 3 pts ) respectively. Got

      Raya, Gabby, Guirassy, Pedro Gonçalves on the bench. Thinking Guirassy & Gabby/ Gonçalves IN.

      Yours:
      1. Keep Porro’s 4 pts imo
      2. Reijnders is tempting but not on dead ball duties so i’ll be inclined to play Gonçalves

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 9 Years
        6 hours, 8 mins ago

        Yeah Guirassy & Gabby sounds right in your case, and thanks!

        Open Controls
      2. mookie
        • 12 Years
        6 hours, 8 mins ago

        +1 to those suggestions.

        I brought in Goncalves for Calhanoglu(4 pts). Gabriel vs Goncalves is a tough one, leaning Gabriel.

        Open Controls
        1. PartyTime
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 53 mins ago

          Yeah tough one between Goncalves & Gabby. Might end up with the attacker.

          Open Controls
        2. PartyTime
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 48 mins ago

          Though, Gabby safer due to ownership.

          Open Controls
    2. Captain Mal
      • 1 Year
      6 hours, 7 mins ago

      I'd take my chances with Hakimi's upside, he will get chances against Barcelona's high line and there will be no Raphinha to push him back.
      That's a close one. Injuries have decimated Napoli's defensive line, but I'd still expect them to be more solid than leaky Monaco. Probably Reijnders, unless there is any indication he might not start.

      Open Controls
    3. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 9 Years
      6 hours, 2 mins ago

      Same here. 3 points of Upamecano out for?

      A) Anton vs Bilbao at home
      B) Araujo vs PSG at home
      C) Keep

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 9 Years
        5 hours, 45 mins ago

        Defo A imo

        Open Controls
    4. Atimis
      • 9 Years
      6 hours, 2 mins ago

      Thank you all guys, some fine margins probably here.

      Open Controls
    5. Ausman
      • 2 Years
      5 hours, 58 mins ago

      I had the same decision with Porro to Hakimi and did the swap. Hakimi is always capable of a double figure score and Captain Mal sums it up pretty well.

      Open Controls
  2. cigan
    • 7 Years
    6 hours, 20 mins ago

    Livramento to Gabriel

    Open Controls
    1. cigan
      • 7 Years
      6 hours, 2 mins ago

      is an easy one to do. Roll the other FT or do one of these?

      A) Cucurella/Poro to Senesi/Burn
      B) Gakpo to Doku/Sarr/Minteh

      Raya
      Gabriel Munoz Porro
      Semenyo Gakpo Grealish Kudus
      Haaland Pedro Richarlison
      (Dub King Cucurella Gudmundsson)

      Open Controls
  3. Moon Dog
      6 hours, 17 mins ago

      Thanks Greyhead, I love your writing, it's always fun.

      These guys have insane rank histories, so it's always interesting to see how they're doing. Nice benchmark to use. Being ahead of Borges is a good sign 😎

      Open Controls
      1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 21 mins ago

        Rim jobs for everyone!

        Open Controls
    • chocolove
      • 14 Years
      5 hours, 51 mins ago

      FPL General WC without Salah and Haaland. So amusing. The real "season over". Haha

      Open Controls
      1. aapoman
        • 11 Years
        5 hours, 48 mins ago

        I'm just happy that is one less manager I don't need to worry about 🙂

        Open Controls
      2. beerhockeyrock
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        2 hours, 21 mins ago

        Every year I think about doing something "crazy" like this, way off template
        Every year I'm back near the template...
        Glad there is someone I can follow to see this experiment

        Open Controls
    • aapoman
      • 11 Years
      5 hours, 48 mins ago

      Easy roll? 3ft and 0.7itb. Is TC Haaland viable?

      Raya
      Gabriel Senesi Tarkowski
      Bruno Semeneyo Ndiaye Reijnders
      Haaland Gyökeres Pedro

      Dubravka; Stach, Andersen, Rodon

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        5 hours, 27 mins ago

        Looks like WC6 - roll FT is fine. With 3FTs, you can be aggressive and sell one of Ndiaye/Reijnders/Stach

        What are you expecting with Haaland v bre (A)?

        Open Controls
        1. aapoman
          • 11 Years
          5 hours, 19 mins ago

          I don't like selling them yet. Ndiaye is on the chopping block after the international break. I can see Haaland getting 2 returns against Brentford so based on that TC could be good. Obviusly you'll never know.

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 6 Years
            5 hours, 13 mins ago

            Haaland 2 returns (goals) and max bonus is 13 points.

            "Obviusly you'll never know" - that's every GW then haha

            Open Controls
      2. Ausman
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 51 mins ago

        Dude you missed the boat last week with the Haaland TC. Brentford have been much better at home than away, so I would expect them to make things difficult for Man C who will be coming off a CL game in Monaco, and you have to ask yourself is this the week Pep decides to give Haaland a rest? Are you confident he will play 90 mins?

        Open Controls
    • CheesyGonzalez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      5 hours, 44 mins ago

      Should I do Virgil for Gabriel or save the transfer?

      Open Controls
      1. Tcheco
        • 8 Years
        5 hours, 18 mins ago

        Do it

        Open Controls
      2. beerhockeyrock
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        Just did it

        Open Controls
    • Jiggins63
      • 3 Years
      5 hours, 37 mins ago

      Only top 820k, but delighted with my captains so far compared to the elite:
      GW1: Haaland (26)
      GW2: Saka (12)
      GW3: Fernandes TC (30)
      GW4: Haaland (26)
      GW5: Anthony (20)
      GW6: Haaland (32)

      For a total of 146 points. And before you ask, yes, the armband is on Haaland again this week 😉

      Open Controls
    • Defcons are for Kinnear
      • 12 Years
      5 hours, 32 mins ago

      Surprised at how highly owned Reijnders is

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        5 hours, 25 mins ago

        Nailed City attacker. Underlying data isn't particularly great

        Open Controls
        1. Waynoo
          • 12 Years
          5 hours, 10 mins ago

          Neither is the eye test

          Open Controls
      2. aapoman
        • 11 Years
        5 hours, 18 mins ago

        perfectly good at 5.7m or whatever he is nowadays

        Open Controls
    • DuckDuckKroos
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 28 mins ago

      Yoooo, planning my BB for GW8. What do people think?

      GW7: Grealish + Cucu > Saka + Alderte
      GW8: KDH > Anthony

      Raya
      Senesi Lacroix VdV
      Semenyo Saka Fernandes Kudus
      JP Haaland Mateta
      Dubz (LEE) Rodon (bur) Anthony (LEE) Alderte (WOL)

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        5 hours, 23 mins ago

        I would suggest trying to roll more than one FT if you plan to BB8 after the IB. This way, you can cover any injuries or minutes concerns from players returning late.

        Open Controls
      2. aapoman
        • 11 Years
        5 hours, 7 mins ago

        If BB8 then just roll this week. You don't want to spend transfers now in case someone gets injured. Grealish and Cucu are perfectly fine to keep this week imo

        Open Controls
    • Tsparkes10
      • 7 Years
      5 hours, 22 mins ago

      Who to get rid of for Gabriel…
      A) VDV
      B) VVD

      Is Pedro, Rich to Gyokeres, Woltemade worth?

      Open Controls
      1. Mona Lisa
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 49 mins ago

        B. Not yet, worth waiting

        Open Controls
      2. beerhockeyrock
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        Chasing a bit in my mini
        Considering Gyokeres/Woltemade/Haaland front line (Have Pedro/Hallaand/4.3) now
        Pedro a bit cold....
        I think I may settle for Pedro/Haaland and one or the other Wolt or Gyok

        Open Controls
    • Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 17 mins ago

      Sub two:

      A. Guehi(eve)
      B. VDV(lee)
      C. Alderete(mun)
      D. Gudmundsson(TOT)

      Open Controls
      1. EDEN THE MAN
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 45 mins ago

        A, D

        Open Controls
      2. Mona Lisa
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 44 mins ago

        CD

        Open Controls
    • Sun God Nika
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 15 mins ago

      I know my benched def is going to return again for the 3rd week in a row

      but who would you start out of
      A Cucurella
      B Rodon
      C Esteve

      Im currently feeling Rodon currently w

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        5 hours, 6 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
        1. Sun God Nika
          • 5 Years
          4 hours, 57 mins ago

          didnt expect that, any particular reason?

          Open Controls
      2. Mona Lisa
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 50 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
      3. Ausman
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 40 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
    • shirtless
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      5 hours, 14 mins ago

      What's my 1FT priority this week?

      Bizot>Pope
      Gakpo>Semenyo
      KDH>King?

      Bizot/Dubravka
      Gabriel VdV Cucerella DeCuyper
      Salah Gakpo Reijnders Kudus
      Haaland(c) Pedro

      Rodon Guiu KDH

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        5 hours, 13 mins ago

        Gakpo Semenyo

        Open Controls
        1. shirtless
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          4 hours, 56 mins ago

          Agreed.
          Dubravka can do another week.

          Open Controls
      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        5 hours, 10 mins ago

        Warra GK combo!

        Any plans to WC?

        Definitely not KDH (only 1 game ban).

        Open Controls
        1. shirtless
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          4 hours, 57 mins ago

          Yeah Bizot was my GW1 BB punt along with Verbruggen. Got me a cleanie! Don't want to WC yet, only just used 3FT to bring Haaland in.

          It's really whether there is more upside to getting Semenyo than Pope over Dubravka...?

          Open Controls
      3. antis0cial
        • 9 Years
        5 hours, 7 mins ago

        Gakpo>Semenyo

        Open Controls
        1. shirtless
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          4 hours, 56 mins ago

          Thanks

          Open Controls
    • x.jim.x
      • 11 Years
      5 hours, 11 mins ago

      Really need to retire this article - I'm doing better than all but 1 of these dons and I forgot to do my team the other week

      Open Controls
    • Ronnies
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 10 mins ago

      Best use of FT;

      A) Munoz to Senesi
      B) Ndiaye to Sarr
      C) Keep Munoz & Ndiaye

      Cheers.

      Open Controls
      1. aapoman
        • 11 Years
        5 hours, 6 mins ago

        C for sure

        Open Controls
        1. Ronnies
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          4 hours, 49 mins ago

          Senesi keeps rising in price, Can I keep ignoring him?!

          Open Controls
      2. Mona Lisa
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        5 hours ago

        B

        Open Controls
      3. EDEN THE MAN
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 59 mins ago

        I’d probably roll

        Open Controls
    • JohhnyChimpo
      • 2 Years
      5 hours, 4 mins ago

      1FT, 2.1m ITB, replace Madueke with:
      a) Sarr
      b) Bruno
      c) Eze?

      Open Controls
      1. antis0cial
        • 9 Years
        5 hours, 1 min ago

        Tough between A and C, i'd Lean A > C > B

        Open Controls
      2. EDEN THE MAN
        • 9 Years
        5 hours ago

        A

        Open Controls
      3. Mona Lisa
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 59 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      4. Jönny
        • 16 Years
        4 hours, 59 mins ago

        A or C .... depends on the rest of the squad to an extent, but maybe Eze.

        Open Controls
      5. Wenger_In
          4 hours, 56 mins ago

          Eze

          Open Controls
        • aapoman
          • 11 Years
          4 hours, 51 mins ago

          From those A

          Open Controls
        • Ausman
          • 2 Years
          4 hours, 44 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
      6. EDEN THE MAN
        • 9 Years
        5 hours ago

        Bench one?

        Burn (NFO)
        Romero (lee)
        Kudus (lee)
        Mbeumo (SUN)
        Semenyo (FUL)
        Reijnders (bre)
        Pedro (LIV)
        Isak (che)

        Open Controls
        1. Mona Lisa
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          4 hours, 45 mins ago

          Romero

          Open Controls
        2. Jönny
          • 16 Years
          4 hours, 44 mins ago

          Hmmm I would say Romero, but Leeds are a little suspect from set pieces. Him or Reijnders probably

          Open Controls
          1. EDEN THE MAN
            • 9 Years
            4 hours, 9 mins ago

            Cheers, hmm a lot to ponder

            Open Controls
      7. Jönny
        • 16 Years
        4 hours, 55 mins ago

        (A) Richarlison > Gyokeres.
        (B) Mateta > Gyokeres.
        (C) Gakpo > ???? (Maybe Eze? Maybe Minteh?)

        Open Controls
        1. Mona Lisa
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          4 hours, 41 mins ago

          C Minteh out of those two

          Open Controls
          1. Jönny
            • 16 Years
            4 hours, 39 mins ago

            Thanks... option D (do nothing) is an option too...

            Open Controls
            1. Mona Lisa
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              4 hours, 36 mins ago

              Hmm think Gakpo to Minteh is a perfectly valid move short & medium term. Better than rolling imo

              Open Controls
              1. EDEN THE MAN
                • 9 Years
                4 hours, 32 mins ago

                Agreed

                Open Controls
                1. Jönny
                  • 16 Years
                  4 hours, 27 mins ago

                  Cheers both!

                  Open Controls

