Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 7?

After four million FPL managers captained Erling Haaland (£14.4m) for his 16-point haul against Burnley, the Gameweek 7 captaincy will once again be straightforward for the majority.

But in Captain Sensible, we wouldn’t be doing due diligence without asking if there was a case to look beyond the Norwegian this week.

First, we will assess the on-site captaincy poll. We will then analyse player and team statistics, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Friday’s 6.30pm BST deadline.

Captaincy Poll

The Fantasy Football Scout captaincy poll is at risk of mimicking a tick-box style exercise for an authoritarian dictator thanks to Haaland’s early-season form. Among site users, the Norwegian is once again the runaway leader in the poll, currently sitting on not far off 60% of the vote.

Antoine Semenyo (£7.8m) occupies a distant second place, with a little over 15% of the vote. The Ghanaian international notched his sixth attacking return of the season against Leeds in Gameweek 6.

Victor Gyokeres (£9.0m) is the only other player to pick up more than 5% backing with Arsenal hosting Nuno Espirito Santo’s West Ham United.

Incredibly, Mohamed Salah (£14.5m) sits in joint-10th place with just 1.4% backing ahead of a trip to Stamford Bridge.

Player Stats