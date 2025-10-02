Captain Sensible

Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 7?

2 October 2025 52 comments
FFScout Tom FFScout Tom
After four million FPL managers captained Erling Haaland (£14.4m) for his 16-point haul against Burnley, the Gameweek 7 captaincy will once again be straightforward for the majority.

But in Captain Sensible, we wouldn’t be doing due diligence without asking if there was a case to look beyond the Norwegian this week.

First, we will assess the on-site captaincy poll. We will then analyse player and team statisticsRate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Friday’s 6.30pm BST deadline.

Captaincy Poll

Gameweek captain 7

The Fantasy Football Scout captaincy poll is at risk of mimicking a tick-box style exercise for an authoritarian dictator thanks to Haaland’s early-season form. Among site users, the Norwegian is once again the runaway leader in the poll, currently sitting on not far off 60% of the vote. 

Antoine Semenyo (£7.8m) occupies a distant second place, with a little over 15% of the vote. The Ghanaian international notched his sixth attacking return of the season against Leeds in Gameweek 6.

Victor Gyokeres (£9.0m) is the only other player to pick up more than 5% backing with Arsenal hosting Nuno Espirito Santo’s West Ham United.

Incredibly, Mohamed Salah (£14.5m) sits in joint-10th place with just 1.4% backing ahead of a trip to Stamford Bridge.

Player Stats

FFScout Tom

  1. Manani
    • 13 Years
    48 mins ago

    A. Gordon + Gyo
    B. Saka + Wolt

    Open Controls
    1. Kay317
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      27 mins ago

      Prefer B but I guess Wolts minutes might suffer once Wissa is back. For now I like it.

      Open Controls
    2. G Banger
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      This is my quandary exactly! Option A has all the pens though which may swing it for me, and also will be booking a sub when Wissa is back. So based on reading my comment back I'm going A

      Open Controls
  2. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    44 mins ago

    Bench order correct?

    Statch, VDV, Gudmund

    Open Controls
    1. Kay317
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      42 mins ago

      GTG

      Open Controls
    2. Amartey Partey
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      I'd have VDV over Statch

      Open Controls
  3. Sheffield Wednesday
    • 5 Years
    38 mins ago

    VC: Senesi or Gyökeres?

    Open Controls
    1. Kay317
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      37 mins ago

      G

      Open Controls
    2. Amartey Partey
      • 6 Years
      just now

      S

      Open Controls
  4. Kay317
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    37 mins ago

    My front 8 are...
    Foden, Semenyo, Bruno, Reindeer, Stach
    Pedro, Richi, Haaland

    Best option here
    A) Saka in for Reindeer
    B) Gyok in for Pedro
    C) Gyok in for Richi
    D) Roll

    With A, C and D I'd have to play Pedro against Liverpool.

    Open Controls
    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      11 mins ago

      Probably C or D for me

      Open Controls
    3. Manani
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      d

      Open Controls
      1. Kay317
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Thanks all. Feel like rolling is a good option but a bit boring...I will try and resist the urge.

        Open Controls
  5. wagner is king
    • 15 Years
    35 mins ago

    sell
    salah, wood, dorgu

    for

    Gyokeres, saka, Gabrielle

    have 3 free transfers .

    Open Controls
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      With moves like that, dreams really can come true. It's an upgrade for all three.

      Open Controls
    2. Assisting the assister
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      I would

      Open Controls
    3. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Good timing

      Open Controls
  6. Biggsy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    35 mins ago

    Raya VVD & Gakpo to Pope, Gabriel Saka for free?

    Sound?

    Or just VVD to Gab and find a non-Ars mid? I've got Gyokeres and sticking with him for now.

    Open Controls
  7. Radulfo28773
    • 4 Years
    34 mins ago

    My bench right now is Dubravka, Ekitike, Cucurella, Gakpo. What can go wrong?!

    Open Controls
  8. NobodyF*cksWithTheJesus
    • 14 Years
    33 mins ago

    Best 5th mid for a BB8?

    A. Stach
    B. Xhaka
    C. Anthony
    D. Reijnders

    Or anyone else? 5.8 budget

    Open Controls
    1. Roshen
      • 3 Years
      23 mins ago

      Reijnders

      Open Controls
    2. Viper
      • 15 Years
      6 mins ago

      Reinjders if budget not an issue. I'll be going B though as I don't want too much money on the bench

      Open Controls
      1. NobodyF*cksWithTheJesus
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Cheers, yeah he's good option too. I usually hate money wasted on bench, but got budget for now. Might downgrade after the BB

        Open Controls
  9. Roshen
    • 3 Years
    33 mins ago

    Any Chelsea fans here?

    Who is more nailed long term: Fofana or Tosin?

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      18 mins ago

      I watched Chelsea once, back in 2003, therefore Tosin is the correct answer!

      Open Controls
    2. Vman
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Tosin but neither will play this week.

      Open Controls
  10. C_G
    • 10 Years
    25 mins ago

    no FT, 5 itb, is this gtg?

    Senesi Romero Munoz

    Gakpo Salah Semenyo Reijnders Caicedo

    Haaland Mateta

    Dubravka Hill Esteve Guiu

    really want to do Gakpo ---> Sarr (-4), or stick?

    Open Controls
    1. Vman
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Stick don't take a hit for that..

      Open Controls
  11. TBL
    • 3 Years
    25 mins ago

    Richards or Van de Ven

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      11 mins ago

      Richards

      Open Controls
    2. Vman
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      Richards

      Open Controls
    3. dhamphiir
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Richards

      Open Controls
  12. Vman
    • 12 Years
    17 mins ago

    How is this looking for gw7 Cheers.
    Dubravka
    Senesi Virgil Richards
    Salah Tonali Reijnders Semenyo
    Gyökeres Haaland Richarlison

    Sanchez VdV Gudmundsson King

    Open Controls
    1. 1569Tippins
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Looks good to me

      Open Controls
  13. Viper
    • 15 Years
    16 mins ago

    Is it mad to get rid of Reinjders on WC? Had him from the start

    Saka Semenyo Gordon Sarr (Xhaka)

    Pedro Haaland Gyokeres

    Open Controls
    1. G Banger
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      I see him as a dont transfer in dont transfer out. I would only remove if I had a wild card. So yeah why not.

      Open Controls
    2. Vman
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      For that price point I thinks he's great and an asset at City that will keep getting assists and the odd goal.
      Nobody has really stood out yet in midfield apart from Semenyo...

      Open Controls
    3. NobodyF*cksWithTheJesus
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Don't think it's a problem to sell him if there's others you want, but he's not easy to beat at that price point

      Open Controls
  14. G Banger
    • 7 Years
    15 mins ago

    Right, before any price changes, I'm going for 3FT full port out of LIV with:
    VVD => Gabirel
    Gakpo => Gordon
    Ekitike => Gyokores

    Anyone want to talk me out of it?

    Open Controls
    1. Vman
      • 12 Years
      just now

      1 and 3 yup, Gakpo for me is key to liverpool.
      Pool don't look to kerp a clean sheet and Ekitike injured so probably rested until after internationals, your choices are spot on.

      Open Controls
  15. marpy016
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    13 mins ago

    Already have Raya & Gyokeres, who should be 3rd Arsenal asset:

    A) Saka
    B) Gabriel

    Open Controls
    1. DennisTheMenace
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      Got to say saka for that high ceiling

      Open Controls
      1. marpy016
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Agreed. I'm chasing upside

        Open Controls
  16. FDMS All Starz
    • 9 Years
    11 mins ago

    Would you do Williams to Saliba and BB this team? Think Saliba pays that -4 back in 1 week (have exact enough money for Williams -> Saliba)

    (1.1itb & 0FTs)
    Dubravka
    Munoz Andersen Dorgu
    Bruno Semenyo Reijnders Kudus Ndiaye
    Haaland Gyokeres

    Sanchez Mateta Rodon Williams

    Open Controls
  17. C_G
    • 10 Years
    10 mins ago

    is gakpo ---> Foden (-4) crazy?

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Bat-guano crazy.

      Open Controls
  18. DennisTheMenace
    • 3 Years
    9 mins ago

    Does anyone know if Woltemade is likely to be a rotation risk once Wissa returns? Currently on a WC and toying between Gyokeres and Woltemade.

    Open Controls
  19. 1569Tippins
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    8 mins ago

    Which is best?

    A) Muniz to DCL for free

    or

    B) Salah and Muniz to Saka and Gyokeres -4

    Open Controls
    1. DennisTheMenace
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      B by an absolute country mile

      Open Controls
      1. OptimusBlack
        • 12 Years
        4 mins ago

        This

        Open Controls
      2. Vman
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        This

        Open Controls
      3. Vman
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        Any chance you could cast an eye over my team above...
        Many Thanks.

        Open Controls
  20. OptimusBlack
    • 12 Years
    1 min ago

    For this GW only who can get more pts pick only one
    A- Gabriel
    B- Sensei
    C- Kudus
    D- Sarr

    Open Controls
  21. Vman
    • 12 Years
    just now

    A

    Open Controls

