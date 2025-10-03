Big Numbers: 23 stand-out stats for FPL Gameweek 7

Calling all stataholics – it’s time for our Gameweek 7 ‘Big Numbers’ article, reflecting on the opening six rounds of 2025/26 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) action.

Poring through all of the Opta and StatsBomb data available in our Premium Members Area, we’ll discuss the most eye-catching stats from the season so far.

You can, of course, filter and sort all of the data used (and more) within your own parameters via the Members Area.

Only subscribers can read the full article; those wishing to sign up to our site and continue reading, and see a list of the benefits that Membership brings, can do so by clicking here.

GOALKEEPERS

6 is the number of both save points and bonus points accrued by Sunderland’s Robin Roefs (£4.5m), the most of any goalkeeper so far in both categories.

The young Dutchman has also kept three clean sheets, conceded just four times (the second fewest among those who have started every match so far) and saved a penalty. Together, this currently makes him the top FPL scorer in his position. In fact, only five outfielders boast more than Roef’s 39 points.

For the sake of giving others some attention, let’s mention another two of his notable league-leading stats: expected goals (xG) prevented (+2.60) and proportion of shots on target saved (87%, 20 out of 23).

50% of the Opta-defined ‘big chances’ faced by Djordje Petrovic (£4.5m) – four out of eight – have been saved. This is the most for any FPL goalkeeper to have appeared in the majority of games. Bournemouth’s shot-stopper is followed by Nick Pope (£5.0m, 42.9%) and Jordan Pickford (£5.5m, 40%).

+1.30 xG prevented in two league appearances (away to Newcastle and Tottenham) suggests Sam Johnstone (£4.5m) may be the right man for Wolverhampton Wanderers, rather than Jose Sa (£4.4m), whose -3.70 is a league low.

Johnstone has saved both big chances faced and conceded only twice, almost helping them secure a first win last weekend.

DEFENDERS

VOTE FOR FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT IN ‘BEST IN FANTASY FOOTBALL – ORGANISATION’ HERE