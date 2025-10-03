Big Numbers

Big Numbers: 23 stand-out stats for FPL Gameweek 7

3 October 2025 50 comments
Calling all stataholics – it’s time for our Gameweek 7 ‘Big Numbers’ article, reflecting on the opening six rounds of 2025/26 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) action.

Poring through all of the Opta and StatsBomb data available in our Premium Members Area, we’ll discuss the most eye-catching stats from the season so far.

GOALKEEPERS

6 is the number of both save points and bonus points accrued by Sunderland’s Robin Roefs (£4.5m), the most of any goalkeeper so far in both categories.

The young Dutchman has also kept three clean sheets, conceded just four times (the second fewest among those who have started every match so far) and saved a penalty. Together, this currently makes him the top FPL scorer in his position. In fact, only five outfielders boast more than Roef’s 39 points.

For the sake of giving others some attention, let’s mention another two of his notable league-leading stats: expected goals (xG) prevented (+2.60) and proportion of shots on target saved (87%, 20 out of 23).

50% of the Opta-defined ‘big chances’ faced by Djordje Petrovic (£4.5m) – four out of eight – have been saved. This is the most for any FPL goalkeeper to have appeared in the majority of games. Bournemouth’s shot-stopper is followed by Nick Pope (£5.0m, 42.9%) and Jordan Pickford (£5.5m, 40%).

+1.30 xG prevented in two league appearances (away to Newcastle and Tottenham) suggests Sam Johnstone (£4.5m) may be the right man for Wolverhampton Wanderers, rather than Jose Sa (£4.4m), whose -3.70 is a league low.

Johnstone has saved both big chances faced and conceded only twice, almost helping them secure a first win last weekend.

DEFENDERS

  1. Four Letter Wirtz
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    The most difficult decision this week seems to be around Joao Pedro. I have seen people buying him, selling him, playing him and benching him.

    And for every argument there's a counterargument:
    - He's very highly owned, so a haul will hurt non-owners, but a sustained selloff will crater his value.
    - He has a small injury (apparently) but no flag, yet will sit out the int'l break.
    - He has terrible stats but mainly when Chelsea are down to 10 men.
    - He has Liverpool next, which is hard, but the Liverpool have their own problems.

    What are you doing with your JP? I'm probably keeping but benching him, and playing Reijnders instead...

    1. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      I am considering selling for Woltemade, but I am still undecided...

    2. JT11fc
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      I think based on him still playing despite having a knock, plus the 2 rests upcoming hes an easy play and keep.
      Unless you have an amazing team wity zero issues

      1. JT11fc
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        *injury, not knock

    3. Manani
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      keep for me

      after Liverpool they got great fixtures

    4. Amartey Partey
      • 6 Years
      27 mins ago

      I’m playing him. Why are you going with Reijnders? He’s first on my bench.

    5. Defcons are for Kinnear
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Don't buy don't sell. Don't play Don't bench.
      But seriously he has Forest coming up and they are a lovely fixture atm

  2. JT11fc
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Is it crazy that Im going to bring in Gordon for a -4? for the second time this season??

    1. Manani
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      2 penalty goal in mid week, would people bring him in if he didn't score 2 penalties?
      good fixture, but i am still not entirely convinced

      1. JT11fc
        • 6 Years
        1 hour ago

        Maybe not haha but then I dont watch many games, having punted on him already this season in the ill fated gw2 I like his directness, and then Forest is another factor

    2. Defcons are for Kinnear
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Howe has demanded for whole team to chip in with goals. With Wolte playing so deep it means the wingers should be getting further forward.

  3. the dom 1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Grealish > ???

    a. Eze

    b. Sarr

    c. Gordon

    Cheers

    1. JT11fc
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Gordon, I like Sarr but I think Gordon is abit more talismanic and has the better fixtures

      1. mixology
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        49 mins ago

        Agreed but not sure Gordon is worth 1m more

        1. chocolove
          • 14 Years
          2 mins ago

          Penalty kick worth it 1 m more

      2. the dom 1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        even though Gordon played 90 mins champions league?

    2. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      thanks for your inputs 🙂

  4. Jet5605
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Do I need to lose Gakpo or Grealish for one of Gordon/Sarr or just roll?

    1. Jet5605
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      I know minutes are an issue but part of me wants to keep Gakpo for the Man U game and Grealish can't play that week v City and may not get much change out of Palace this weekend. So ditch Grealish for Gordon or roll?

    2. NZREDS
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Thinking the exact same thing

    3. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      52 mins ago

      Gakpo out

    4. Amartey Partey
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      I’d hold Gakpo.

  5. Taegugk Warrior
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    JP + Anderson to Wolt + I.Sarr.. Y?N..?

    1. Manani
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Y

  6. rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    One sec...

  7. Manani
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    on WC

    A. Gordon
    B. Sarr
    C. Enzo
    D. any other 7.4m or under

    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      15 mins ago

      A has penalties

  8. Price Changes
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Price changes 3rd October

    Rises:
    Eze 7.6
    Pope 5.1
    Roefs 4.6

    Falls:
    João Pedro 7.7
    Gakpo 7.5
    Gibbs-White 7.4
    Wood 7.4
    Johnson 6.9
    Mac Allister 6.3
    Clarke 3.9

    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Pope ascends
      Raise the Roefs

      1. Albrightondknight
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        32 mins ago

        Ezeactly what I was thinking

      2. Jack Frost
        • 15 Years
        15 mins ago

        Eze miracle.

      3. ‘Tis the Season
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Nice!

    2. Amartey Partey
      • 6 Years
      23 mins ago

      Oof JP and Gakpo could easily hurt sellers. Interesting GW ahead.

  10. Albrightondknight
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    So try to use all transfers up going to 15 to receive 5 in 16 as you can only top up to max of 5. Might not want use transfer in 15 but …

  11. tuturututu
    • 4 Years
    57 mins ago

    All set here?

    Petrović,
    Timber, Porro, VdV
    Semenyo, Enzo, Doku, Kudus
    Evanilson, Haaland(c), Gyokeres

    Dubravka, Gakpo, Esteve, Chalobah

    1. SpaceCadet
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Good to go

  12. PartyTime
    • 4 Years
    53 mins ago

    DZ is truly dead. Just like my

    1. PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      ...
      Siri play Love to get used Matt Pond

    • 11 Years
    52 mins ago

    Gakpo Anderson > Gordon rice for free?

    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yes

  14. Jarnathan
    • 9 Years
    43 mins ago

    Is Gakpo just unlucky?

    I see he's likely to fall tonight whereas Eze is going up?!? Why are people buying Eze when it doesn't appear he's even first choice - or at the very least, likely to be a major rotation risk...

    And who would I bring in for Gakpo anyway? Doku?

    1. PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      He is cheap & a solid pick

    2. Amartey Partey
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Midfield merry-go-round at the moment. Gakpo might be back in those sides next GW.

  15. Fly Away Peter
      39 mins ago

      Two GKs going up together is interesting.

    • PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      35 mins ago

      My no Bournemouth fpl team might get battered tonight. Semenyo at 54%. I can say I am maverick

    • Fly Away Peter
        33 mins ago

        Wood Price falling is good news for those in furniture business.

        1. Amartey Partey
          • 6 Years
          4 mins ago

          Wood falling not so good for the pawn industry.

      • The FPL Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        9 mins ago

        Deciding whether to WC into this.....

        Pope
        Tark Richards Senesi Gab Andsrsen
        Salah Paq Gordon Semenyo
        Haaland

        Dub Caicedo Foster KroupJr

        What do you think?

      • SpaceCadet
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Which 2 would you prioritise getting in this gw?

        A. Gordon
        B. Rice
        C. Senesi

