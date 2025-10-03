Bournemouth v Fulham predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 7 clash between Bournemouth and Fulham.
The match at Vitality Stadium kicks off at 20:00 BST on Friday 3 October.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 7 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
BOURNEMOUTH
FULHAM
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|6th
|Bournemouth
|6
|11
|+1
|WWWDD
|11th
|Fulham
|6
|8
|-1
|DLWWL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):
