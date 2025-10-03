Chelsea v Liverpool predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 7 clash between Chelsea and Liverpool.
The match at Stamford Bridge kicks off at 17:30 BST on Saturday 4 October.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 7 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
CHELSEA
LIVERPOOL
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|1st
|Liverpool
|6
|15
|+5
|WWWWL
|8th
|Chelsea
|6
|8
|+3
|WWDLL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):
VOTE FOR FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT AT THE 2025 FCAS!
VOTE FOR FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT IN ‘BEST IN FANTASY FOOTBALL – ORGANISATION’ HERE