Chelsea v Liverpool predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 7 clash between Chelsea and Liverpool.

The match at Stamford Bridge kicks off at 17:30 BST on Saturday 4 October.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 7 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

CHELSEA

LIVERPOOL

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 1st Liverpool 6 15 +5 WWWWL 8th Chelsea 6 8 +3 WWDLL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):

