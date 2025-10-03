FPL General’s Gameweek 7 team reveal + transfer plans

With Gameweek 7 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) nearing, our pundits are starting to finalise their teams ahead of Friday’s deadline.

FPL General, who has three top 500 finishes to his name, is fully committed to going without Mohamed Salah (£14.5m) and Erling Haaland (£14.4m) this season. He shares his Gameweek 7 team thoughts here…

Make sure you sign up for the new season to get all the Member-only articles, tools and features to make 2025/26 your best FPL campaign yet!

GAMEWEEK 6 REVIEW

Feast your eyes on this disaster class. 21 measly points. A bunch of clowns. It’s been a long week waiting for Gameweek 7 to roll around. At 7.2m, the only way is up, right? What was the Gameweek rank I hear you ask? 11,374,214. Some of the folk playing anti-FPL outscored me this week. I should really join that league.

Going into the Gameweek, one free transfer was used to bring in captain Bruno Fernandes (£9.0m) to replace minutes risk Cody Gakpo (£7.5m). I was sitting in the car listening to the penalty on the radio. It took an eternity for it to be taken. The steering wheel almost got ripped out when he missed. Missing out on defensive contribution (DefCon) points by one rubbed salt in the wound. I’ve owned Bruno for three Gameweeks this season for a combined total of two points. He won’t be getting a Christmas card this year.

Aside from Antoine Semenyo (£7.8m), every player blanked. It was one of those weeks where everything went wrong. The Norwegian lad scoring a post-90-minute brace didn’t help. It goes down as my second-worst ever Gameweek, having managed a 19-pointer back in 2019.

Enough of the crying, the challenge now is to make up as much ground as possible for the remaining 32 Gameweeks. I’ll be seeing the no Salah/Haaland challenge through to May. I’m playing FPL on hard mode for one season as a way of having a breather from the grind of competing with everyone with similar teams each week. I’m enjoying the games, and I go into each weekend excited knowing that my team is somewhat different from others. My big Gameweeks will come. If Erling could chill out a bit, it would be much appreciated.

GAMEWEEK 7 TEAM

VOTE FOR FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT IN ‘BEST IN FANTASY FOOTBALL – ORGANISATION’ HERE