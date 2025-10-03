Members

FPL General’s Gameweek 7 team reveal + transfer plans

3 October 2025 141 comments
@FPLGeneral @FPLGeneral
With Gameweek 7 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) nearing, our pundits are starting to finalise their teams ahead of Friday’s deadline.

FPL General, who has three top 500 finishes to his name, is fully committed to going without Mohamed Salah (£14.5m) and Erling Haaland (£14.4m) this season. He shares his Gameweek 7 team thoughts here…

Make sure you sign up for the new season to get all the Member-only articles, tools and features to make 2025/26 your best FPL campaign yet!

General no Salah Haaland

GAMEWEEK 6 REVIEW

Feast your eyes on this disaster class. 21 measly points. A bunch of clowns. It’s been a long week waiting for Gameweek 7 to roll around. At 7.2m, the only way is up, right? What was the Gameweek rank I hear you ask? 11,374,214. Some of the folk playing anti-FPL outscored me this week. I should really join that league.

Going into the Gameweek, one free transfer was used to bring in captain Bruno Fernandes (£9.0m) to replace minutes risk Cody Gakpo (£7.5m). I was sitting in the car listening to the penalty on the radio. It took an eternity for it to be taken. The steering wheel almost got ripped out when he missed. Missing out on defensive contribution (DefCon) points by one rubbed salt in the wound. I’ve owned Bruno for three Gameweeks this season for a combined total of two points. He won’t be getting a Christmas card this year. 

Aside from Antoine Semenyo (£7.8m), every player blanked. It was one of those weeks where everything went wrong. The Norwegian lad scoring a post-90-minute brace didn’t help. It goes down as my second-worst ever Gameweek, having managed a 19-pointer back in 2019.

Enough of the crying, the challenge now is to make up as much ground as possible for the remaining 32 Gameweeks. I’ll be seeing the no Salah/Haaland challenge through to May. I’m playing FPL on hard mode for one season as a way of having a breather from the grind of competing with everyone with similar teams each week. I’m enjoying the games, and I go into each weekend excited knowing that my team is somewhat different from others. My big Gameweeks will come. If Erling could chill out a bit, it would be much appreciated.

GAMEWEEK 7 TEAM

141 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Here's hoping all your rivals get caught out by the Friday deadline

    Open Controls
    1. Gooner Kebab
      • 13 Years
      18 mins ago

      and end up with jammy points 🙂

      Open Controls
    2. Yozzer
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      No chance of that when you have the likes of FPL Harry pleading with people not to miss the deadline for reasons only known to him

      Open Controls
  2. HD7
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    1 FT 0.0 ITB

    Evanilson to Gyokeres?
    or Konate to someone else?

    Petrovic
    Richards Konate VdV
    Semenyo Rejnders Kudus Salah
    Richarlison Evanilson Haaland

    Dubravka Gudmundsson King Esteve

    Open Controls
  3. HD7
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    *Did Watkins to Richa last week...

    Open Controls
  4. Orion
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Gakpo&Richarlison to Saka&Gyokeres for a hit ?

    Open Controls
    1. Manani
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      no

      Open Controls
  5. Manani
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    is this backline good enough?

    Pope Dub
    Sensi Richards Gab Rodon Mukiele

    feels too cheap, but also not sure if worth upgrading as there's value there

    Open Controls
    1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      Good enough

      Open Controls
    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      12 mins ago

      Yes. You play those 3 each week with two cheap and good backups

      Open Controls
  6. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 15 Years
    1 hour ago

    bb this?
    dubravka, gudmunsson, de cuyper, j pedro?

    Open Controls
    1. Manani
      • 13 Years
      11 mins ago

      no, looks a lot better next week even with the same bench

      Open Controls
    2. Gooner Kebab
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      could work but not the best

      Open Controls
  7. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    1 hour ago

    With Palmer looking like he won't return after IB, Enzo could be a good pick on WC7/8 or 1FT in GW8.

    As a Pedro owner, I would prefer Pedro to play as the 10 and George/Guiu CF.

    Open Controls
    1. Manani
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      why won't he return after IB?

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        just now

        I should have stated this is my opinion based on the presser.

        No time line given on when Palmer will return and will have a meeting over groin injury.

        Open Controls
  8. DennisTheMenace
    • 3 Years
    58 mins ago

    Thoughts on this WC? 0ITB. BB IN 8.

    Pope
    Gabriel Burn Senesi Richards
    Saka Semenyo I.Sarr Minteh
    Haaland Gyokeres

    Dubravka Bowen Anthony Alderete

    Open Controls
    1. Assisting the assister
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      GTG

      Open Controls
  9. bigdip
    • 13 Years
    47 mins ago

    Tough but need to bench 1:
    A) JPedro (LIV Home)
    B) Mateta (EVE Away

    Open Controls
    1. Obi 1 Kenobi 0
        1 min ago

        Bench Pedro

        Open Controls

