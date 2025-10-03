Team Reveals

Hall of Famer Rob Mayes’ Gameweek 7 team reveal

3 October 2025 1 comments
It’s time for another team reveal as we approach Gameweek 7 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

Rob Mayes – who can be found here on X – has nine consecutive finishes inside the top 30k, which means he ranks sixth in our Career Hall of Fame.

The Wildcard went… alright. Gabriel delivered and Haaland’s late goals really saved the week in the end.

This week I’m keeping things simple: rolling the transfer and sticking the armband straight back on Haaland.

Next week is already in mind – I’m planning to Bench Boost, so the aim is to keep stacking up those transfers and fingers crossed I get lucky with that.

  1. PScholes18
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Which is better on WC?

    A: Lacroix, Caicedo, Saka
    B: Gabriel, Enzo, Sarr

