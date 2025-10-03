Newcastle v Nott’m Forest predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 7 clash between Newcastle and Nottingham Forest.
The match at St James’ Park kicks off at 14:00 BST on Sunday 5 October.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 7 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
NEWCASTLE
NOTT’M FOREST
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|15th
|Newcastle
|6
|6
|-1
|LDWDL
|17th
|Nott’m Forest
|6
|5
|-5
|DLLDL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):
