Newcastle v Nott’m Forest predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 7 clash between Newcastle and Nottingham Forest.

The match at St James’ Park kicks off at 14:00 BST on Sunday 5 October.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 7 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

NEWCASTLE

NOTT’M FOREST

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 15th Newcastle 6 6 -1 LDWDL 17th Nott’m Forest 6 5 -5 DLLDL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):

