FPL Gameweek 7: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus + ‘DefCon’ points

4 October 2025 2 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
At the end of Saturday’s Gameweek 7 action, our Scoreboard rounds up the action.

Included in this article are the day’s leading teams and players for shots, chances created and expected goals (xG). This is official Opta data taken from our Members Area.

The goals, assists and bonus summaries are from LiveFPL.

And, new for 2025/26, we’ll also round up Saturday’s defensive contribution (DC/DefCon) points, too.

GAMEWEEK 7: SATURDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS POINTS

GAMEWEEK 7: SATURDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

DEFENDERS WHO QUALIFIED FOR DEFENSIVE CONTRIBUTION POINTS

MIDFIELDERS WHO QUALIFIED FOR DEFENSIVE CONTRIBUTION POINTS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

Click on the result of each match for comprehensive player and team data:

HomeScoreAway
Chelsea2 – 1Liverpool
Manchester United2 – 0Sunderland
Arsenal2 – 0West Ham United
Leeds United1 – 2Tottenham Hotspur

2 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    7 mins ago

    Anyone see Hato jump on Palmer & him wincing in pain?

    Open Controls
  2. el polako
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    New gradation of word useless in Oxford dictionary:
    Useless-> Chocolate teapot-> Keir Starmer-> Victor Gyokeres

    Open Controls

