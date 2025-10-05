Dugout Discussion

2pm team news: Martinez + Strand Larsen start, Murillo + Rutter subs, no Mitoma

5 October 2025 685 comments
avfc82 avfc82
A busy Sunday of Premier League football gets underway with four matches at 2pm BST:

TEAM NEWS

Unai Emery makes four changes to the side that started the 2-0 Europa League win over Feyenoord.

Emiliano Martinez, Lucas Digne, Lamare Bogarde and Donyell Malen all return, ousting Marco Bizot, Ian Maatsen, Emiliano Buendia and Evann Guessand from the starting XI.

The only change from Burnley manager Scott Parker sees Axel Tuanzebe start. Hjalmar Ekdal makes way.

There are two changes to the Everton XI from Monday night: Tyler Dibling and Thierno Barry in for Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Beto.

Crystal Palace are unchanged from Gameweek 6.

At St James’ Park, Eddie Howe has gone with the same Newcastle United side that beat Union SG in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Nottingham Forest’s four alterations from Europe see Jair Cunha, Nicolo Savona, Ryan Yates and Chris Wood start. Murillo, Ibrahim Sangare, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Igor Jesus drop to the bench.

As for Wolverhampton Wanderers, Jackson Tchatchoua comes in for Matt Doherty.

Vitor Pereira had said that Jorgen Strand Larsen was not fully fit but the Norwegian striker starts.

Fabian Hurzeler makes three changes from the Brighton and Hove Albion team that beat Chelsea last time out. Mats Wieffer, Brajan Gruda and Danny Welbeck replace Joel Veltman and Kaoru Mitoma, who are both injured, and the benched Georginio Rutter.

LINE-UPS

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Pau, Digne, Bogarde, Kamara, Malen, McGinn, Rogers, Watkins

Subs: Bizot, Maatsen, Lindelof, Barkley, Buendia, Elliott, Guessand, Onana, Jimoh

Burnley XI: Dubravka, Walker, Laurent, Tuanzebe, Esteve, Hartman, Tchaouna, Cullen, Florentino, Anthony, Foster

Subs: Weiss, Worrall, Bruun Larsen, Ugochukwu, Edwards, Humphreys, Flemming, Broja, Mejbri

Everton XI: Pickford, O’Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko, Gueye, Garner, Dibling, Ndiaye, Grealish, Barry

Subs: Travers, King, Patterson, McNeil, Beto, Coleman, Alcaraz, Aznou, Iroegbunam

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Guehi, Munoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell, Sarr, Pino, Mateta

Subs: Benitez, Lerma, Nketiah, Uche, Hughes, Canvot, Sosa, Devenny, Cardines

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Burn, Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Elanga, Gordon, Woltemade

Subs: Ramsdale, Schar, Lascelles, Barnes, Krafth, Osula, Murphy, Willock, Miley

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Cunha, Milenkovic, Morato, Savona, Yates, Anderson, Williams, Gibbs-White, Ndoye, Wood

Subs: John, Murillo, Sangare, Hudson-Odoi, Dominguez, Jesus, Hutchinson, McAtee, Bakwa

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Johnstone, Tchatchoua, S Bueno, Krejci, H Bueno, Andre, J Gomes, Munetsi, Arias, Hwang, Strand Larsen

Subs: Sa, Mosquera, Agbadou, Wolfe, Hoever, R Gomes, Bellegarde, Lopez, Arokodare

Brighton and Hove Albion XI Verbruggen, Wieffer, van Hecke, Dunk, Kadioglu, Baleba, Ayari, Gruda, Gomez, Minteh, Welbeck

Subs: Steele, Tzimas, Rutter, Watson, Kostoulas, Milner, Boscagli, De Cuyper, Coppola

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DC) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below:

685 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Feanor
    • 16 Years
    3 mins ago

    Palace finally lose a match

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Ashamed, missed too many open chances in the game

      1. Glasner Ball
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Bogey team, and score as I predicted

        1. Ze_Austin
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Bang on

  2. Kepa Cleansheet
      3 mins ago

      Thank you Grealish and Munoz. Saving my GW

    • F4L
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      uche punches tark in stomach, bit odd

      1. Feanor
        • 16 Years
        2 mins ago

        Mad about def cons probably

    • PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Late to the PARTY but Woltemadeeeeeeee 😆 Get innnnnn

    • Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      First GK Cs of the season, always a spécial moment 🙂

      1. TheBiffas
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Same lol

        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Sels owner?

    • Kaneyonero
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      A 2-1 defeat and getting 8 points is still a good score tbf

      1. KAPTAIN KANE!
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Very lucky Everton though, it was never a penalty even Sky saying so and winner Grealish didn’t even realise it had hit him

    • All Hail K
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      2 mins ago

      Ironically, I transferred in Tripper instead of Burn for his assist potential.

    • PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Premier league is too easy for Woltemade unlike Wirtz

    • F4L
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      do feel abit for ndiaye owners. the swing on beto not scoring the chance to grealish, is er probably like 15 points eek

      1. RICICLE
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Absolute joke man, that should of been buried by Beto

        1. Feanor
          • 16 Years
          just now

          Beto is useless tho

          1. RICICLE
            • 3 Years
            just now

            He really is

        2. RICICLE
          • 3 Years
          just now

          I can’t do the math though for the 15 points difference hehe

    • TheBiffas
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Minteh just doesn't fancy getting those last 2 defcons then

    • FPL Scoop
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Stinker from Watkins, Gyokeres and Minteh this week with those fixtures, crikey.

    • F4L
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      newcastle keep another cs

      1. Glasner Ball
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Excellent, my Sels to Pope worked out well 🙂

    • Babit1967
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      9.5 m gameweek 3, up to 1.5 m now been an incredible few weeks.

    • DARE TO BISCAN
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Richy, Bruno >

      a) Woltemade, Sarr
      b) Mateta, Enzo/Gordon
      c) Isak, one of above mids

