2pm team news: Martinez + Strand Larsen start, Murillo + Rutter subs, no Mitoma

A busy Sunday of Premier League football gets underway with four matches at 2pm BST:

TEAM NEWS

Unai Emery makes four changes to the side that started the 2-0 Europa League win over Feyenoord.

Emiliano Martinez, Lucas Digne, Lamare Bogarde and Donyell Malen all return, ousting Marco Bizot, Ian Maatsen, Emiliano Buendia and Evann Guessand from the starting XI.

The only change from Burnley manager Scott Parker sees Axel Tuanzebe start. Hjalmar Ekdal makes way.

There are two changes to the Everton XI from Monday night: Tyler Dibling and Thierno Barry in for Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Beto.

Crystal Palace are unchanged from Gameweek 6.

At St James’ Park, Eddie Howe has gone with the same Newcastle United side that beat Union SG in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Nottingham Forest’s four alterations from Europe see Jair Cunha, Nicolo Savona, Ryan Yates and Chris Wood start. Murillo, Ibrahim Sangare, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Igor Jesus drop to the bench.

As for Wolverhampton Wanderers, Jackson Tchatchoua comes in for Matt Doherty.

Vitor Pereira had said that Jorgen Strand Larsen was not fully fit but the Norwegian striker starts.

Fabian Hurzeler makes three changes from the Brighton and Hove Albion team that beat Chelsea last time out. Mats Wieffer, Brajan Gruda and Danny Welbeck replace Joel Veltman and Kaoru Mitoma, who are both injured, and the benched Georginio Rutter.

LINE-UPS

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Pau, Digne, Bogarde, Kamara, Malen, McGinn, Rogers, Watkins

Subs: Bizot, Maatsen, Lindelof, Barkley, Buendia, Elliott, Guessand, Onana, Jimoh

Burnley XI: Dubravka, Walker, Laurent, Tuanzebe, Esteve, Hartman, Tchaouna, Cullen, Florentino, Anthony, Foster

Subs: Weiss, Worrall, Bruun Larsen, Ugochukwu, Edwards, Humphreys, Flemming, Broja, Mejbri

Everton XI: Pickford, O’Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko, Gueye, Garner, Dibling, Ndiaye, Grealish, Barry

Subs: Travers, King, Patterson, McNeil, Beto, Coleman, Alcaraz, Aznou, Iroegbunam

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Guehi, Munoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell, Sarr, Pino, Mateta

Subs: Benitez, Lerma, Nketiah, Uche, Hughes, Canvot, Sosa, Devenny, Cardines

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Burn, Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Elanga, Gordon, Woltemade

Subs: Ramsdale, Schar, Lascelles, Barnes, Krafth, Osula, Murphy, Willock, Miley

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Cunha, Milenkovic, Morato, Savona, Yates, Anderson, Williams, Gibbs-White, Ndoye, Wood

Subs: John, Murillo, Sangare, Hudson-Odoi, Dominguez, Jesus, Hutchinson, McAtee, Bakwa

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Johnstone, Tchatchoua, S Bueno, Krejci, H Bueno, Andre, J Gomes, Munetsi, Arias, Hwang, Strand Larsen

Subs: Sa, Mosquera, Agbadou, Wolfe, Hoever, R Gomes, Bellegarde, Lopez, Arokodare

Brighton and Hove Albion XI Verbruggen, Wieffer, van Hecke, Dunk, Kadioglu, Baleba, Ayari, Gruda, Gomez, Minteh, Welbeck

Subs: Steele, Tzimas, Rutter, Watson, Kostoulas, Milner, Boscagli, De Cuyper, Coppola

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DC) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below:

