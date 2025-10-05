Brentford v Man City team news: Doku benched

The final match of Gameweek 7 – and the last Premier League fixture before the October international break – sees Brentford and Manchester City square off at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Kick-off is at 16:30 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Pep Guardiola makes three changes to the team which drew 2-2 at Monaco in midweek.

Matheus Nunes, Oscar Bobb and Savinho come in for John Stones, Bernardo Silva and Jeremy Doku, who drop to the bench.

Rodri is fit to start in central midfield.

As for Brentford, Kristoffer Ajer comes in for Dango Ouattara, as Keith Andrews reverts to a back five formation.

LINE-UPS

Brentford XI: Kelleher, Ajer, Collins, van den Berg, Kayode, Damsgaard, Henderson, Yarmoliuk, Hickey, Schade, Thiago

Subs: Valdimarsson, Henry, Pinnock, Jensen, Carvalho, Onyeka, Ouattara, Lewis-Potter, Janelt

Manchester City XI: Donnarumma, Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O’Reilly, Rodri, Reijnders, Foden, Bobb, Savinho, Haaland

Subs: Trafford, Stones, Ake, Kovacic, Cherki, Doku, Nico, Bernardo, Lewis

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DC) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below:

VOTE FOR FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT IN ‘BEST IN FANTASY FOOTBALL – ORGANISATION’ HERE