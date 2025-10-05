Dugout Discussion

Brentford v Man City team news: Doku benched

5 October 2025 518 comments
avfc82 avfc82
The final match of Gameweek 7 – and the last Premier League fixture before the October international break – sees Brentford and Manchester City square off at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Kick-off is at 16:30 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Pep Guardiola makes three changes to the team which drew 2-2 at Monaco in midweek.

Matheus Nunes, Oscar Bobb and Savinho come in for John Stones, Bernardo Silva and Jeremy Doku, who drop to the bench.

Rodri is fit to start in central midfield.

As for Brentford, Kristoffer Ajer comes in for Dango Ouattara, as Keith Andrews reverts to a back five formation.

LINE-UPS

Brentford XI: Kelleher, Ajer, Collins, van den Berg, Kayode, Damsgaard, Henderson, Yarmoliuk, Hickey, Schade, Thiago

Subs: Valdimarsson, Henry, Pinnock, Jensen, Carvalho, Onyeka, Ouattara, Lewis-Potter, Janelt

Manchester City XI: Donnarumma, Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O’Reilly, Rodri, Reijnders, Foden, Bobb, Savinho, Haaland

Subs: Trafford, Stones, Ake, Kovacic, Cherki, Doku, Nico, Bernardo, Lewis

518 Comments
  1. Pedersen
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    I really want to have Arsenal defender, I guess Gabriel?, but in don't know which to change to him. My defense do have good fixtures coming. I was going Cucurella, but again, his fixtures. Any suggestions?

    I have a defense of
    Cucurella, Munoz, Porro, Senesi, Esteve.

    
    1. have you seen cyan
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      Munoz imo

      
    2. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      Esteve

      
    3. Yes Ndidi
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Steve if you've got the funds. Porro otherwise. Keep Munoz. He's fun to own

      
  2. mr_jones
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Salah, Reijnders, Isidor to Saka, Kudus, Woltemade for free?

    
    1. Zalk
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      sounds good

      
  3. Thomasthefrankengine101
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Opinions on the team:
      Dub Henderson
      Vdv Timber Senesi Cash Williams
      Kudus Eze Caicedo Semenyo
      Gyokeres Haaland Woltemade

      
    • Snoop Udogie Dogg
      • 5 Years
      59 mins ago

      See you all in 2 weeks, no tinkering!

      
    • CoracAld2831
      • 4 Years
      58 mins ago

      Which WC draft do you like more?

      A:
      Sanchez (Dubravka)
      Gabriel-Senesi-Andersen (Rodon, Gudmonsson)
      Saka-Semenyo-Minteh-Gordon-Reijnders
      Haaland-Gyökeres (Woltemade)

      B:
      Petrovic (Dubravka)
      Gabriel-Cucurella-Senesi (Rodon, Andersen)
      Saka-Enzo-Minteh-Reijnders (Anderson)
      Haaland-Gyökeres-Pedro

      C:
      Petrovic (Dubravka)
      Gabriel-Timber-Senesi (Andersen, Rodon)
      Saka-Semenyo-Minteh-Enzo (Caicedo)
      Haaland-Woltemade-Pedro

      
    • Bambi
      • 13 Years
      56 mins ago

      Ndiaje and Tark for BP?

      
    • ‘Tis the Season
      • 7 Years
      55 mins ago

      Thinking about changing Donna to Mama :-P, the 4.3 Liv keeper so I can bring in Timber for double Arsenal def

      Donna
      Coladlori VDV Senesi
      kudus Semenyo Reijnders Saka
      Isak Haaland Pedro

      Subs are stack rondon and alderete

      BB8
      3 FT

      
    • Romford Pele - Don't w…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      54 mins ago

      1 starter, then bench order. Currently I have this. At first I was starting VDV but if Spurs do concede he rarely gets enough DEFCON... What order would you have?

      Senesi (cry)
      --
      Tarkowski (mci)
      Van der Ven (AVL)

      
    • Punned It
        52 mins ago

        Bench Stach or Kudus next GW?

        
        1. Thomasthefrankengine101
            13 mins ago

            Bench Stach

            
          • ‘Tis the Season
            • 7 Years
            13 mins ago

            Stach mate!

            
          • Punned It
              7 mins ago

              Cheers, chaps!

              
          • boombaba
            • 12 Years
            51 mins ago

            Stach or Caicedo

            
            1. ‘Tis the Season
              • 7 Years
              9 mins ago

              Caicedo

              
            2. Ball Ake
              • 1 Year
              6 mins ago

              C

              
          • CoracAld2831
            • 4 Years
            47 mins ago

            Pick two for WC8:

            A: Caicedo
            B: Reijnders
            C: Minteh
            D: Anderson

            
            1. Thomasthefrankengine101
                8 mins ago

                A,C

                
              • Ball Ake
                • 1 Year
                7 mins ago

                A,B

                
            2. WVA
              • 9 Years
              46 mins ago

              Need help with the WC please, best team for next five game weeks?

              1.1 ITB

              Pope
              Gab Timber Chalobah
              Saka Semenyo Enzo Paqueta
              Haaland Pedro Woltemade
              Dub Stach Truffert Richards

              
              1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
                • 9 Years
                just now

                Looks good. I am going with this probably

                Pope
                Gabriel Calafiori Munoz
                Saka Semenyo Sarr Kudus
                Haaland Woltemade Pedro

                Dubravka Xhaka Rodon Mukiele

                
            3. DagheMunegu
              • 5 Years
              46 mins ago

              Guys, would you do Bruno to Saka or roll ?
              If yes Who would you bench ?

              Raya
              Porro Richards Rodon
              Eze Semenyo Reijnders Kudus
              Haaland Watkins Larsen

              Dub Bruno VDV Andersen

              
              1. Thomasthefrankengine101
                  7 mins ago

                  Yes and then bench Reijnders

                  
              2. davewg59
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                46 mins ago

                I want to swap Salah to Saka but already have Eze. Is that a bad move?

                
                1. Ball Ake
                  • 1 Year
                  1 min ago

                  It's a fine move, they'll both score well, if Ode is out injured for a while Eze should play in the advanced mid role. Do you have an Arsenal defender too?

                  
                  1. davewg59
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 9 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Yes

                    
                    1. Ball Ake
                      • 1 Year
                      just now

                      Even better

                      
              3. Stranger Mings
                • 4 Years
                44 mins ago

                Hi what is the Best website for price changes? Thanks

                
                1. Tonyawesome69
                  • 6 Years
                  43 mins ago

                  Livefpl

                  
                2. CoracAld2831
                  • 4 Years
                  27 mins ago

                  Livefpl.net

                  
              4. thetommy14
                • 5 Years
                43 mins ago

                Is it time to sell Xavi?

                
              5. Thomasthefrankengine101
                  42 mins ago

                  Opinion on the team:
                  Dub Henderson
                  Vdv Timber Senesi Cash Williams
                  Kudus Eze Caicedo Semenyo
                  Gyokeres Haaland Woltemade

                  
                • Nickyboy
                  • 14 Years
                  41 mins ago

                  Salah + Guiu to Saka + Woltemade for a hit?

                  Have zero Arsenal and only 7 starting attackers next week with Grealish not playing

                  
                  1. Thomasthefrankengine101
                      2 mins ago

                      yes

                      
                  2. Minion
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    40 mins ago

                    Mateta, Joao Pedro, Woltemade.

                    Pick 2 on wildcard.

                    
                    1. Thomasthefrankengine101
                        2 mins ago

                        Pedro and Woltemade

                        
                    2. Under my Cucurella
                      • 10 Years
                      38 mins ago

                      Time to Wildcard this lot?

                      Sels Dub
                      Cucu Porro Lacroix De Cuyper Esteve
                      Bruno Semenyo Grealish Reijnders PMSarr
                      Haaland Gyokeres Pedro

                      1FT 1.1ITB
                      WC, BB & FH remaining

                      
                      1. g40steve
                        • 7 Years
                        27 mins ago

                        Yes,

                        
                    3. JT11fc
                      • 7 Years
                      37 mins ago

                      First red arrow with 70 points feels harsh, Gordon sub hurt abit

                      
                      1. g40steve
                        • 7 Years
                        26 mins ago

                        Same here 70 no hits & the average is 37!!

                        
                        1. JT11fc
                          • 7 Years
                          21 mins ago

                          Brutal, only a 15k red but still, template Everton picks prob did it

                          
                    4. ‘Tis the Season
                      • 7 Years
                      33 mins ago

                      Donna to Mama (4.3 Liv keeper) so I can bring in Timber for double Arsenal def?

                      Donna
                      Coladlori VDV Senesi
                      kudus Semenyo Reijnders Saka
                      Isak Haaland Pedro
                      Subs are stack rondon and alderete

                      
                    5. CoracAld2831
                      • 4 Years
                      22 mins ago

                      Final score tally before IB

                      72 pts. Green arrow.

                      
                      1. JT11fc
                        • 7 Years
                        20 mins ago

                        Nice one

                        
                      2. Halftime
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 14 Years
                        19 mins ago

                        93

                        

