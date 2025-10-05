FPL Gameweek 7: Sunday’s goals, assists, bonus + ‘DefCon’ points

At the end of Sunday’s Gameweek 7 fixtures, our Scoreboard rounds up the action.
Included in this article are the day’s leading teams and players for shots, chances created and expected goals (xG). This is official Opta data taken from our Members Area.
The goals, assists and bonus summaries are from LiveFPL.
And, new for 2025/26, we’ll also round up Sunday’s defensive contribution (DC/DefCon) points, too.
GAMEWEEK 7: SUNDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS POINTS
GAMEWEEK 7: SUNDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS
DEFENDERS WHO QUALIFIED FOR DEFENSIVE CONTRIBUTION POINTS
MIDFIELDERS WHO QUALIFIED FOR DEFENSIVE CONTRIBUTION POINTS
TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS
MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE
Click on the result of each match for comprehensive player and team data:
|Home
|Score
|Away
|Brentford
|0 – 1
|Manchester City
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|1 – 1
|Brighton and Hove Albion
|Newcastle United
|2 – 0
|Nottingham Forest
|Everton
|2 – 1
|Crystal Palace
|Aston Villa
|2 – 1
|Burnley
