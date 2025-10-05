Scoreboard

FPL Gameweek 7: Sunday’s goals, assists, bonus + ‘DefCon’ points

5 October 2025 68 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Share:

At the end of Sunday’s Gameweek 7 fixtures, our Scoreboard rounds up the action.

Included in this article are the day’s leading teams and players for shots, chances created and expected goals (xG). This is official Opta data taken from our Members Area.

The goals, assists and bonus summaries are from LiveFPL.

And, new for 2025/26, we’ll also round up Sunday’s defensive contribution (DC/DefCon) points, too.

GAMEWEEK 7: SUNDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS POINTS

GAMEWEEK 7: SUNDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

DEFENDERS WHO QUALIFIED FOR DEFENSIVE CONTRIBUTION POINTS

MIDFIELDERS WHO QUALIFIED FOR DEFENSIVE CONTRIBUTION POINTS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

Click on the result of each match for comprehensive player and team data:

HomeScoreAway
Brentford0 – 1Manchester City
Wolverhampton Wanderers1 – 1Brighton and Hove Albion
Newcastle United2 – 0Nottingham Forest
Everton2 – 1Crystal Palace
Aston Villa2 – 1Burnley

68 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Captain Mal
    • 1 Year
    37 mins ago

    Funny little swing between Gordon/Gyokeres and Saka/Woltemade considering "the former are on pens".

    Open Controls
    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      10 mins ago

      True indeed, what we thought before the games kicked off compared to how things turned out. Gyokeres needs to sharpen up in the box though.

      Open Controls
    2. chocolove
      • 14 Years
      9 mins ago

      Not sure on Gordon-Woltemade one.

      Open Controls
    3. tutankamun
      • 16 Years
      7 mins ago

      Gordon was off the pitch for Newcastle’s pen though.

      Open Controls
      1. Captain Mal
        • 1 Year
        5 mins ago

        I know, still an ironic twist of fate, Woltemade being the one with the early subs so far.

        Open Controls
        1. tutankamun
          • 16 Years
          4 mins ago

          It’s the FPL way

          Open Controls
          1. Ser Davos
            • 10 Years
            2 mins ago

            it is. I was on here deliberating it and went Wolte / Saka due to them being better assets despite GG having pens and 90 mins....

            Open Controls
  2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 9 Years
    35 mins ago

    How is this looking. 0.3 ITB

    Pope

    Pope
    Gabriel Calafiori Munoz
    Saka Semenyo Sarr Kudus
    Haaland Woltemade Pedro

    Dubravka Xhaka Rodon Mukiele

    Open Controls
    1. aleksios
      • 10 Years
      13 mins ago

      Solid

      Open Controls
    2. FC Hakkebøf
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      So you did early transfers I suppose?

      Open Controls
      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yes

        Open Controls
    3. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Nice, close to mine

      Open Controls
      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 9 Years
        just now

        What's your team?

        Open Controls
    4. chocolove
      • 14 Years
      3 mins ago

      No Senesi?

      Open Controls
      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 9 Years
        just now

        For MuNoz maybe

        Open Controls
  3. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 12 Years
    34 mins ago

    My planned midfield changes were going to be Ndiaye + Paqueta > Sarr + Caicedo. Would you keep Ndiaye and just sell Paqueta?

    If only the latter do you prefer Caicedo or Sarr?

    Open Controls
    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 9 Years
      15 mins ago

      Sarr + Ndiaye

      Open Controls
    2. Nightcrawler
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      What about Enzo? Especially if Palmer is out a bit longer

      Sarr from those two

      Open Controls
      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        I prefer Caicedo to Enzo. Yes Enzo is more advanced but you would say he is a prolific midfield goalscorer. Caicedo is a defcon monster and gives us a 4 point baseline most weeks and is now adding goals to his game. Plus the extra million can be used elsewhere in the squad.

        Open Controls
    3. aleksios
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      Do both.

      Open Controls
    4. #1 Salah Hater
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Bizarre decision to be selling Paqueta with WHU's next 4 games under Nuno imo

      Open Controls
      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        Keeping Paqueta (h) to Brentford. Just bought Bowen so ideally don’t want double West Ham.

        Paqueta @ Leeds in GW9 or I can have Caicedo (h) to Sunderland or wait until GW10 and sell Paqueta for Sarr (h) to Brentford.

        Open Controls
  4. FC Hakkebøf
    • 8 Years
    30 mins ago

    Thougts on the following transfers:

    Donnarumma, Reijnders and Pedro to Pope, Gordon and Woltemade.

    Newcastle have great fixtures and I dont like Reijnders as an FPL pick. Not desperate to sell Pedro at all, but I prefer to keep Gyokeres for now.

    Open Controls
    1. aleksios
      • 10 Years
      15 mins ago

      Gordon i dont like.
      Rest are fine.

      Open Controls
      1. FC Hakkebøf
        • 8 Years
        13 mins ago

        Why dont you like Gordon? Pens makes him a great option imo.

        Open Controls
        1. Count of Monte Hristo
          • 12 Years
          1 min ago

          Gordon always seems ready to be a great FPL pick and it just never quite works out that way.

          Also, he took 2 penalties for Newcastle last season and 2 the other night against USG. I know he was off the pitch when the penalty was awarded today but the way Woltemade finished it and being the clubs main striker I would be so sure penalties are all Gordon’s.

          Open Controls
    2. N1ceguyEdd1e
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      12 mins ago

      I like the Gordon and Pope moves... Donnarumma should increase in price tonight, so if you got him at £5.5m, might be worth holding (unless Pope/ Gordan are going up?)

      Open Controls
  5. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    27 mins ago

    Who would you say is the best replacement for Xavi?

    A. Gordon
    B. Sarr
    C. Suggestions please.

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. el polako
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      Going Paqueta personally, just hoping that Nuno keeps him on pens.

      Open Controls
    2. FC Hakkebøf
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      Or maybe Eze?

      Open Controls
    4. N1ceguyEdd1e
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      A and B are great choices... I'm in the same boat and thinking Gordon for now and Sarr downstream (Gw10/11)

      Open Controls
      1. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Thanks, just been looking at Caicedo stats, maybe he is the better option?

        Open Controls
  6. TafOnTour1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    27 mins ago

    Enzo or Caicedo?! Want to get one of them in!

    Open Controls
    1. aleksios
      • 10 Years
      18 mins ago

      I did Caicedo , feels fine.

      Open Controls
    2. tutankamun
      • 16 Years
      14 mins ago

      I’ve got Enzo but want Caicedo

      Open Controls
    3. BucketHead
      • 12 Years
      10 mins ago

      I have Enzo but want caicedo

      Open Controls
      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 12 Years
        4 mins ago

        Caicedo all the way. He is the new N’Golo Kante with a Michael Essien eye for goal.

        Open Controls
        1. tutankamun
          • 16 Years
          just now

          Caicedo will be £8M next season if DEFCON stays.

          Open Controls
  7. el polako
    • 8 Years
    27 mins ago

    I was hoping that Gyokeres was another Lukaku - bit clumsy but a flat track bully who can score against minnows.

    Turns out he’s another Darwin Nunez - a complete fraud.

    Open Controls
    1. Nightcrawler
      • 6 Years
      19 mins ago

      TBF he's 3 from 3 against crap teams

      Open Controls
      1. el polako
        • 8 Years
        13 mins ago

        Also non existent against crap West Ham and Man Utd.

        Open Controls
        1. Nightcrawler
          • 6 Years
          7 mins ago

          Unltd are a big team for arteta. He's always defensive at old Trafford

          Don't like gyokeres but he's doing exactly what Lukaku does. 3 goals in 3 games arsenal were expected to attack in. Like Lukaku didn't blank in easy home games

          Open Controls
          1. el polako
            • 8 Years
            just now

            He did blank in easy home game against West Ham.

            Open Controls
  8. aleksios
    • 10 Years
    26 mins ago

    Ndoye to Gakpo or Kudus?

    Open Controls
  9. ‘Tis the Season
    • 7 Years
    25 mins ago

    Thinking about changing Donna to Mama (4.3 Liv keeper) so I can bring in Timber for double Arsenal def. Side ways or good idea?

    Donna
    Coladlori VDV Senesi
    kudus Semenyo Reijnders Saka
    Isak Haaland Pedro

    Subs are stack rondon and alderete

    Open Controls
    1. aleksios
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      Good idea.
      Go for it.

      Open Controls
    2. tutankamun
      • 16 Years
      7 mins ago

      How long is Alisson out for?

      Open Controls
    3. FC Hakkebøf
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Depends on Allison return date.

      Open Controls
    4. BucketHead
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      Allison not back for 6 weeks

      Open Controls
    5. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Prefer Areola to Mama

      Open Controls
  10. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    22 mins ago

    Is Saka worth the extra over Eze?

    Open Controls
    1. philc
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      I made that choice. If he's on penalties then definitely.

      Open Controls
    2. N1ceguyEdd1e
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      If he stays fit... I've gone for both for now while things settle

      Open Controls
    3. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      just now

      I’m thinking Salah and Richarlison to Saka/Eze and Isak. Eze would leave me an extra 2.3m for another day.

      Open Controls
  11. TafOnTour1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    17 mins ago

    I have the funds to go from Sarr and Stach to Enzo and Caicedo, is it worth it?!

    Open Controls
    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Nooooo chance!

      One of Enzo or Caicedo, definitely not both. And losing Sarr who most people are looking to buy makes no sense.

      Open Controls
      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        Stach > Caicedo if you can afford.

        Open Controls
      2. Halftime
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        just now

        He could mean Spurs Sarr

        Open Controls
  12. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    14 mins ago

    66 points = huge red arrow. Game is hard

    Open Controls
  13. BucketHead
    • 12 Years
    14 mins ago

    Recently wildcarded and team seems ok but not happy with Virgil stinking up my defense. Have Gabriel and Raya in place and thinking of going Virgil and Raya out to get timber and pope??
    Have gyokeres too so is the double move worth it or just get Dan burn for vvd?

    Open Controls
    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      So frustrating when a wildcard quickly leaves us with regrets and instant changes to make. Just do Virgil > Burn

      Open Controls
  14. Halftime
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    6 mins ago

    Should I keep JPedro and Mateta? Both have decent fixtures next although have not greatly returned recently.

    Open Controls
  15. Pointless
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    6 mins ago

    I just tried to buy Gabriel on my wildcard but realised I’ve already got Saka, Raya and Gyokeres. Is it worth switching out one of them for Gabriel, if so which one?
    A) Saka
    B) Raya
    C) Gyokeres

    Open Controls
  16. HD7
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    How is Rejnders doing? Is he having chances, is he creating them also?

    Anyone in his price category better than him?
    Obviously the Chelsea guys, anyone else?

    Open Controls
    1. #1 Salah Hater
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Almost scored today - denied by a very good Kelleher save. Overall he played well.

      He's playing deeper when Foden is in the side so less direct link-up with Haaland. Holding personally until January+ but can see why other's might want to get rid.

      Open Controls
  17. Ohh1454
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    Thoughts on Xavi and Grealish > Sarr and Enzo ?

    Open Controls
  18. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    1 min ago

    I saw someone criticising Sels earlier, for not making an effort to save Walter’s penalty, seriously? Just seen it and two keepers would have had no chance - unsaveable.

    Open Controls
  19. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    just now

    gw8 BB big h2h match ,doing it, hes played his
    petrovic pal
    reindjers EVE
    tarkowski man c
    gudmonsson bur

    Open Controls

