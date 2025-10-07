FPL

Who are the best opposition teams to face for FPL DefCon points?

7 October 2025 24 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Love them or hate them, defensive contribution (DefCon) points have added another dimension to Fantasy Premier League (FPL) this season.

With the October international break here, we’ll be taking a look at all things DefCon in a series of articles over the next week.

First up: the opposition.

More specifically, which teams have allowed defenders and midfielders to rack up the most DefCon points in 2025/26 so far?

For this article, we’re using the final, recalculated Opta totals in our Members Area rather than the cut-off-at-the-FPL-closing-deadline numbers. For instance, Maxence Lacroix (£5.1m) hit 10 clearances, blocks etc against Aston Villa in Gameweek 3 – but FPL had him marooned on nine and didn’t factor in the following day’s recalculation.

We’re still in ‘small sample’ territory, of course, but it’ll be interesting to see how these figures evolve over the campaign.

THE OPPOSITION: A TEAM-BY-TEAM DEFCON BREAKDOWN

 

1



The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here

1

24 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. WVA
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Pedro or Enzo on WC? Leaning Enzo.

    Pope
    Gab Tim Chal
    Saka Semenyo Sarr Enzo Caicedo
    Haaland Wolt
    Dub Guehi Sen Foster

    Open Controls
    1. Pedersen
      • 6 Years
      23 mins ago

      Pedro xgi have been 0.03 the last 3 games. Even some goalkeepers have had equal xgi numbers....

      Open Controls
      1. WVA
        • 9 Years
        19 mins ago

        Yeah, no reason to go with him over the two mids

        Open Controls
      2. Studs Up
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        xgi usually drop off when playing with 10 men... no?

        Open Controls
  2. Eddie Nketamine
    • 2 Years
    53 mins ago

    Timber or Eze for 3rd arsenal spot?
    Already have Gabriel and Saka.
    Top of my ML and want to keep it that way.
    Brain says Timber, heart says Eze especially with Odegaards injury.
    My mind’s telling me no but my bodyyy is telling me yes.

    Open Controls
    1. Slitherene
      • 7 Years
      32 mins ago

      Ok

      Open Controls
    2. Obi 1 Kenobi 0
        just now

        I’d go timber, would rather double up on Arsenal defence than attack

        Open Controls
    3. GoonerSteve
      • 15 Years
      50 mins ago

      Grealish to Enzo?
      Or just roll and play VDV?

      Raya
      Senesi, Chalobah, Guehi, VDV
      Salah, Semenyo, Kudus, Reijnders
      Haaland, Gyokeres

      (Dubravka. Grealish*, Gudmundsson, Gulu)
      0.3 itb.
      1ft.

      Open Controls
      1. Slitherene
        • 7 Years
        33 mins ago

        Roll

        Open Controls
      2. Obi 1 Kenobi 0
          1 min ago

          Roll

          Open Controls
      3. Meta12345
        • 1 Year
        40 mins ago

        Does anyone knows if caicedo is in the squad list for ecuador for the upcoming games?

        Open Controls
        1. Slitherene
          • 7 Years
          18 mins ago

          Absent

          Open Controls
      4. Slitherene
        • 7 Years
        35 mins ago

        Bruno, Watkins ---> Saka, JP (-4)

        For the run in?

        Open Controls
      5. BUZZBOMB ♡
        • 10 Years
        34 mins ago

        Who wou,d you rather have?
        A Pope and Gordon
        B Raya and Rejjnders

        Open Controls
        1. Slitherene
          • 7 Years
          18 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
          1. BUZZBOMB ♡
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Cheers. Thats where Im at.

            Open Controls
      6. Mighty Duck
        • 1 Year
        31 mins ago

        Nice stat, thank you. Shouda appear sooner or later.

        Open Controls
      7. Jordan.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        17 mins ago

        gabriel

        Open Controls
      8. Weeb Kakashi
        • 9 Years
        8 mins ago

        Best option here.

        A Gabriel Saka (442)
        B Eze Semenyo (352)

        Have Timber.

        Open Controls
        1. Obi 1 Kenobi 0
            2 mins ago

            B for me, Semenyo is a must have

            Open Controls
        2. Obi 1 Kenobi 0
            5 mins ago

            1 FT this week, IB injuries permitting whats the thoughts on Andersen to Mukiele/Alderete and bench boost?

            Raya
            Gabriel/Senesi/Guehi
            Semenyo/Reijnders/Kudus/I Sarr
            Haaland/Gyokeres/Isak

            Dub/Caicedo/VDV/Andersen*

            Open Controls
          • paulojdsc
            • 6 Years
            5 mins ago

            Cheapeast forward that plays regularly?

            Foster from Burnley?

            Open Controls
            1. theshazly
              • 2 Years
              1 min ago

              True

              Open Controls
          • theshazly
            • 2 Years
            1 min ago

            Gakpo or Reijnders on WC?
            Play Pope or Dubravka ?

            Open Controls

