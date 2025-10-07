Who are the best opposition teams to face for FPL DefCon points?

Love them or hate them, defensive contribution (DefCon) points have added another dimension to Fantasy Premier League (FPL) this season.

With the October international break here, we’ll be taking a look at all things DefCon in a series of articles over the next week.

First up: the opposition.

More specifically, which teams have allowed defenders and midfielders to rack up the most DefCon points in 2025/26 so far?

For this article, we’re using the final, recalculated Opta totals in our Members Area rather than the cut-off-at-the-FPL-closing-deadline numbers. For instance, Maxence Lacroix (£5.1m) hit 10 clearances, blocks etc against Aston Villa in Gameweek 3 – but FPL had him marooned on nine and didn’t factor in the following day’s recalculation.

We’re still in ‘small sample’ territory, of course, but it’ll be interesting to see how these figures evolve over the campaign.

THE OPPOSITION: A TEAM-BY-TEAM DEFCON BREAKDOWN





