Woltemade v Gordon: Which Newcastle attacker to buy in FPL?

9 October 2025 86 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
One common debate we’ve seen in the comments section over the October international break is whether to cover Newcastle United via Nick Woltemade (£7.2m) or Anthony Gordon (£7.4m).

Using ‘eye test’ observations, contextual knowledge and stats from our Members Area, let’s try to identify the Magpies’ best attacking asset for Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

Reasons to invest in Newcastle

Comfortable wins over Union Saint-Gilloise and Nottingham Forest mean Newcastle are entering the break in good form.

Not only does their defence boast the most Premier League clean sheets (five), but they rank second for preventing shots (62), big chances (seven) and expected goals conceded (xGC, 4.89).

That’s a solid backline to build upon, turning Nick Pope (£5.1m), Dan Burn (£5.1m) and Kieran Trippier (£5.0m) into good FPL assets.

Plus, the side that has finished fifth, seventh and fourth in recent seasons has superb-looking fixtures for a while. In fact, our Ticker says they have the best over these next 12 Gameweeks.

Underlying stats

However, Newcastle are struggling to create chances at the other end. Only Forest and Wolverhampton Wanderers have fewer goals (six), as Eddie Howe’s side sits in mid-table for the other main attacking metrics.

All three away matches have ended 0-0, although early blanks had the mitigation of there being nobody around to score. After all, petulant striker Alexander Isak (£10.6m) was refusing to play until the club stood aside and gave him the departure he wanted.

Yet, by Gameweek 4, Woltemade and Yoane Wissa (£7.4m) had signed. Not that the latter has been able to play so far.

A German international, Woltemade has begun impressively on Tyneside. Four goals in five starts, currently with the second-best minutes per goal rate (100.7) of everyone who has been in at least two lineups.

Woltemade v Gordon: Which Newcastle attacker to buy? 1

Meanwhile, Gordon has just netted three times in the Champions League. That’s what is tempting Fantasy managers, even though the wide attacker is without any FPL attacking returns since late January (Gameweek 23).

That’s right, nothing has arrived in 16 subsequent league appearances. But immediately before that was a purple patch reminiscent of his brilliant 2023/24 campaign – eight successive starts, each featuring exactly one return.

86 Comments
  1. Ha.
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 45 mins ago

    A. Pope and Sarr (no Chelsea)
    B. Sanchez and Enzo

    Open Controls
    1. Shark Team
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      A by far imo

      Open Controls
      1. Ha.
        • 10 Years
        3 hours ago

        I'm currently on A, but really tempted by Enzo and a lack of Chelsea concerns me

        Sarr also has a naff fixture after the next gameweek

        Open Controls
        1. Ha.
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 58 mins ago

          An alternative would be A but then dropping Kudus and bringing in Enzo

          Open Controls
          1. Punned It
              1 hour, 2 mins ago

              Sounds good, but I'd keep an eye on Kudus' performance as well.

              Open Controls
          2. Pegboy
            • 15 Years
            1 hour, 22 mins ago

            Are Sarr's fixtures naff?

            BOU ars BRE BHA wol MUN bur ful looks pretty awesome to me.

            Open Controls
            1. AAAFootball
                1 hour, 20 mins ago

                I'm buying on WC but do have a very deep squad

                Open Controls
        2. FantasyClub
          • 4 Years
          3 hours, 8 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
      2. Shark Team
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 39 mins ago

        I have to bench one of Porro,Richards,Senesi,Diouf (also starting Vicario)

        Open Controls
        1. Ha.
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 56 mins ago

          Richards

          Open Controls
        2. The FPL Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          2 hours, 26 mins ago

          Porro

          Open Controls
        3. Pegboy
          • 15 Years
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          Tough one but Porro would be last one I'd bench

          I'd probably go Senesi

          Open Controls
      3. Dutchy FPL
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 26 mins ago

        Do we expect that Bruno is still on pens? Might depend on this if I hold or transfer him out en spread the budget elsewhere

        Open Controls
        1. Bennerman
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 17 mins ago

          Without doubt he is.

          Open Controls
      4. Haa-lala-land
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 24 mins ago

        Which combo do you prefer:

        A : Cucurella
        B: Chalobah

        1 : Botman
        2 : Thiaw

        Open Controls
        1. Ha.
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 35 mins ago

          A1

          Open Controls
          1. Haa-lala-land
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 17 mins ago

            Thanks!

            Open Controls
        2. WVA
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 45 mins ago

          Why would you prefer Cucu over Chalobah when Chalobah outscoring him despite a RC and game less?

          Open Controls
          1. AAAFootball
              1 hour, 39 mins ago

              This

              Open Controls
              1. WVA
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 37 mins ago

                And costing a mil less

                Open Controls
          2. Pegboy
            • 15 Years
            1 hour, 23 mins ago

            B1

            Open Controls
        3. AAAFootball
            3 hours, 3 mins ago

            Tripper, Diouf, or Chalobah?
            Or someone else

            Open Controls
            1. jimmy6363
              • 8 Years
              2 hours, 30 mins ago

              Chalobah

              Open Controls
              1. AAAFootball
                  2 hours, 21 mins ago

                  What reasons?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Punned It
                      1 hour, 48 mins ago

                      Agree with Chalobah. He just looks good for returns. Think I'd do Burn or Pope if Newcastle defence. Not sold on Westham just yet.

                      Open Controls
                      1. AAAFootball
                          1 hour, 40 mins ago

                          Thanks

                          Open Controls
                  2. Ha.
                    • 10 Years
                    2 hours, 30 mins ago

                    Diouf

                    Open Controls
                    1. AAAFootball
                        2 hours, 20 mins ago

                        What are your reasons?

                        Open Controls
                        1. Ha.
                          • 10 Years
                          2 hours, 4 mins ago

                          Name begins with a D

                          Open Controls
                    2. WVA
                      • 9 Years
                      1 hour, 39 mins ago

                      Chalobah

                      Open Controls
                      1. AAAFootball
                          1 hour, 39 mins ago

                          Reasoning?

                          Open Controls
                          1. WVA
                            • 9 Years
                            1 hour, 35 mins ago

                            Attacking returns, clean sheet potential, fixtures

                            Open Controls
                            1. AAAFootball
                                1 hour, 33 mins ago

                                Thanks, good ideas.
                                Any clue how nailed he is?
                                If 100 percent then I'll get him now
                                Otherwise I'll have to do some more thinking lol

                                Open Controls
                        • Batman1983
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 11 Years
                          8 mins ago

                          Trippier.

                          Starting full back in the team with the most clean sheets, and offers an attacking threat from open play and set pieces.

                          Open Controls
                      2. jimmy6363
                        • 8 Years
                        3 hours ago

                        Gyökeres or Woltemade?

                        Open Controls
                        1. Ha.
                          • 10 Years
                          2 hours, 29 mins ago

                          Woltemade on the assumption that you also put the 2m to good use

                          Open Controls
                        2. WVA
                          • 9 Years
                          1 hour, 38 mins ago

                          Wolt 3 in 4, Gyok 1 in 4 and a lot more expensive

                          Open Controls
                      3. Malkmus
                        • 14 Years
                        2 hours, 21 mins ago

                        Morning. Have no other pool or newcastle:

                        A - Gordon
                        B - Gakpo

                        Ta

                        Open Controls
                        1. AAAFootball
                            1 hour, 40 mins ago

                            B Imo Gordon prettybad

                            Open Controls
                            1. Malkmus
                              • 14 Years
                              51 mins ago

                              Cheers

                              Open Controls
                            2. Batman1983
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 11 Years
                              1 min ago

                              Gordon is not pretty bad at all. He's played well this season and looks much better than he did at times last season.

                              Open Controls
                        2. The Pretender
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 10 Years
                          2 hours, 20 mins ago

                          Got bottomed elsewhere (the post, not me thankfully)

                          BB in 8, or BB in 9:

                          GW8 Bench: Dubravka (LEE), Senesi (cry)/Mukiele (WOL), Rodon (bur), Stach (bur)

                          GW9 Bench: Dubravka (wol), Rodon (WHU), Stach (WHU), Mukiele (che)

                          Leaning GW8 at this stage.

                          Open Controls
                          1. Hint
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 6 Years
                            1 hour, 42 mins ago

                            I'd go 8

                            Open Controls
                          2. AAAFootball
                              1 hour, 42 mins ago

                              Btw what does bottomed mean
                              Can't find it in Oxford dictionary

                              Open Controls
                              1. AAAFootball
                                  1 hour, 42 mins ago

                                  8 imo

                                  Open Controls
                                • evilfish
                                  • 9 Years
                                  1 hour, 29 mins ago

                                  a more polite way of saying bummed?

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. AAAFootball
                                      1 hour, 24 mins ago

                                      Oh

                                      Open Controls
                                • Punned It
                                    1 hour, 41 mins ago

                                    9 looks better.

                                    Open Controls
                                  • Bggz
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 14 Years
                                    14 mins ago

                                    8

                                    Open Controls
                                • jonnybhoy
                                  • 12 Years
                                  2 hours, 16 mins ago

                                  What to do? 2FT 0.1ITB

                                  Raya
                                  Gabriel Gvardiol Sensei
                                  Bruno Semenyo Ndiaye Reijnders
                                  Haaland J Pedro Gyokeres

                                  Dubravka Tarkowski Stach Gudmundsson

                                  A) Gyokeres, Bruno and Ndiaye to Saka, Enzo, Woltemande -4pts
                                  B) Bruno and Gyokeres to Saka and Woltemande
                                  C) Bruno to Enzo
                                  D) Roll
                                  E) Something else

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. AAAFootball
                                      1 hour, 41 mins ago

                                      B looks smartest tome

                                      Open Controls
                                      1. Mayor of Flair
                                        • 11 Years
                                        1 hour, 9 mins ago

                                        Bruno will come good

                                        Open Controls
                                    • Fodderx4
                                      • 8 Years
                                      57 mins ago

                                      I'd be tempted by B

                                      Open Controls
                                    • Bggz
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 14 Years
                                      19 mins ago

                                      b
                                      or
                                      c but not enzo, sarr kudus minteh anthony...

                                      Open Controls
                                  2. Minion
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 10 Years
                                    2 hours, 4 mins ago

                                    Pick two on WC:

                                    A. Joao Pedro
                                    B. Woltemade
                                    C. Mateta

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. AAAFootball
                                        1 hour, 34 mins ago

                                        A and b

                                        Open Controls
                                      • Fodderx4
                                        • 8 Years
                                        58 mins ago

                                        B and C

                                        Open Controls
                                      • Bggz
                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                        • 14 Years
                                        23 mins ago

                                        ive chosen Mateta

                                        Open Controls
                                    2. Mayor of Flair
                                      • 11 Years
                                      1 hour, 54 mins ago

                                      Get in Burn or Chalobah?

                                      Open Controls
                                      1. AAAFootball
                                          1 hour, 23 mins ago

                                          Chalobah seems to E the popular consensus

                                          Open Controls
                                        • Bobby Digital
                                          • 8 Years
                                          1 hour, 17 mins ago

                                          Burn

                                          Open Controls
                                        • Punned It
                                            1 hour, 8 mins ago

                                            I've got Chalobah, considering getting Pope and Gvardiol before Burn - if that's any help? But Burn's deffo a nice pick, and I'd think Newcastle have better chances of a cleanie.

                                            Open Controls
                                            1. Cruyff's Eleven
                                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                              • 7 Years
                                              12 mins ago

                                              Away to Brighton.....

                                              Open Controls
                                              1. Punned It
                                                  2 mins ago

                                                  In general the next few weeks. I'm just assuming any pick is for more than the next GW.

                                                  Open Controls
                                            2. Fodderx4
                                              • 8 Years
                                              59 mins ago

                                              I'd go for Burn, seems like a set and forget.

                                              Open Controls
                                            3. Cruyff's Eleven
                                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                              • 7 Years
                                              51 mins ago

                                              Depends on your GK

                                              Open Controls
                                          • Fodderx4
                                            • 8 Years
                                            1 hour, 40 mins ago

                                            International break boredom has fully set in. My team and rank are fine but got too much time to think!
                                            1 free transfer and 3m burning a hole in my pocket and a BB.

                                            Raya
                                            Gabriel VVD Sensei Lacroix
                                            Semenyo (VC) Reijnders Kudus
                                            Ekitiké Pedro Haaland (C)
                                            Dubravka, Gudmundsson, King, Grealish

                                            a) Good to go
                                            b) Grelaish to Eze (.1 out from Saka)
                                            c) Grealish to Saka and take a hit to get the .1
                                            d) Grealish and King to Sarr and Eze and BB
                                            e) Ekitiké to Isak or Woltemade
                                            f) something else

                                            Open Controls
                                            1. AAAFootball
                                                1 hour, 6 mins ago

                                                F read the article previous

                                                Open Controls
                                                1. Fodderx4
                                                  • 8 Years
                                                  1 hour ago

                                                  Just read it and that makes sense but goes against my impulsive nature! Not taken a hit all season though and although d feels fun it's short sighted and Saka the better pick over Eze.

                                                  Open Controls
                                              • Punned It
                                                  58 mins ago

                                                  Personally, I'd wait and see for all Arsenal attackers. Woltemade is prolly more fun than Ekitiké, and Liverpool, like Arsenal, is wait and see for me.

                                                  Open Controls
                                                • Bggz
                                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                  • 14 Years
                                                  24 mins ago

                                                  roll

                                                  Open Controls
                                              • Ronnies
                                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                • 10 Years
                                                1 hour, 20 mins ago

                                                What to do with Salah?

                                                A) Keep
                                                B) Sell to Saka

                                                He does like a goal Vs Man Utd? So maybe keep and assess after GW8?

                                                Cheers.

                                                Open Controls
                                                1. Cruyff's Eleven
                                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                  • 7 Years
                                                  26 mins ago

                                                  B. Don't look back.

                                                  Open Controls
                                                  1. Ronnies
                                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                    • 10 Years
                                                    just now

                                                    In anger, I hear you say!

                                                    Open Controls
                                                2. Bggz
                                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                  • 14 Years
                                                  2 mins ago

                                                  b

                                                  Open Controls
                                              • Philosopher's Stones
                                                • 5 Years
                                                56 mins ago

                                                Woltemade. Next question.

                                                Open Controls
                                              • Bggz
                                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                • 14 Years
                                                55 mins ago

                                                WC activated
                                                Triple ars def too much? Rotation works ok but I’ll still have a benching headache… and I have $3.3m itb while I wait for a premium to become worth it.

                                                Rays, dub
                                                Timber, Gabriel, Burn, Rondon, sensei
                                                Caicedo, minteh, semenyo, Anthony, kudus
                                                Haaland, mateta, bowen

                                                Open Controls
                                                1. Philosopher's Stones
                                                  • 5 Years
                                                  18 mins ago

                                                  Triple arse is always too much

                                                  Open Controls
                                                2. Wenger_In
                                                    3 mins ago

                                                    I have Raya but feeling like it's a waste of a position tbh.
                                                    Timber and Gabriel double is nice but you'll want the goalscorer since they'll likely end up scoring more goals than almost every other team.

                                                    Open Controls
                                                3. rozzo
                                                  • 12 Years
                                                  24 mins ago

                                                  Roefs Dubravka
                                                  Tarkowski Senesi VDV Esteve Reinaldo
                                                  Salah Semenyo Reijnders Caicedo King
                                                  Haaland Ekitike Pedro

                                                  1ft
                                                  0.8 itb

                                                  Early ideas here. Not against taking a hit or two to change formation and deal with Ekitike.

                                                  Or just Tarkowski to Gabriel?

                                                  Cheers

                                                  Open Controls
                                                4. theshazly
                                                  • 2 Years
                                                  14 mins ago

                                                  WC active

                                                  Pope ( Dub )
                                                  Timber Gabriel Diouf ( Guehi / Guddmnssn )
                                                  Saka Reijnders Kudus Caicedo Semenyo
                                                  Haaland JP ( Foster )

                                                  2.5 ITB

                                                  Thinking of :

                                                  A ) Reijnders, Diouf >> Sarr, Truffert
                                                  B ) Reijnders > Gakpo
                                                  C ) Diouf, Reijnders, JP >>> Chalobah, Sarr, Bowen
                                                  D ) Something else ?

                                                  Open Controls
                                                  1. Hint
                                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                    • 6 Years
                                                    just now

                                                    C imo

                                                    Open Controls
                                                5. AC/DC AFC
                                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                  • 10 Years
                                                  3 mins ago

                                                  Bin the BB if you have one of these guys?

                                                  Argentina’s match has been moved to Miami and rescheduled a day later to October 14th.

                                                  This means Enzo Fernandez, Christian Romero, Alexis, Mac Allister, and Emi Martinez won’t finish playing until the early hours of October 15th ahead of gameweek 8

                                                  https://x.com/LazyFPL/status/1976209249043705908?t=YwRWghjO_bEE9rHCIFzGgA&s=19

                                                  Open Controls
                                                  1. AC/DC AFC
                                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                    • 10 Years
                                                    1 min ago

                                                    Spurs and Liverpool play Sunday afternoon so not too bad for Romero/MacA.

                                                    Enzo 12:30 on Saturday more of a concern.

                                                    Open Controls
                                                6. paulojdsc
                                                  • 6 Years
                                                  1 min ago

                                                  Dubravka / Foster (Wolves away)
                                                  Rodon / Longstaff (West Ham home)

                                                  Good for a bench boost in GW9?

                                                  Open Controls

                                                You need to be logged in to post a comment.