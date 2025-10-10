FPL

Is this the best-ever start for Haaland in FPL – and can we expect a drop-off?

10 October 2025 39 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
The UK loves annual traditions. Whether it’s Christmas, pranks to start April, briefly remembering pancakes, or that one week of hot weather, a new ritual involves Erling Haaland (£14.5m) providing a blistering start to Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers.

Nine goals in seven matches have led to around five million purchases and, at the time of writing, five price rises.

Using stats from the Members Area, let’s determine whether this is his best beginning at Manchester City.

HIS SEASON SO FAR

FPL notes: Child's play for Haaland, Rutter benched + Rodri update 2

Although Pep Guardiola’s side has already lost twice, putting them down in fifth place, Haaland hasn’t slowed down from his usual standards. You see, the first six matches from all four of his Premier League seasons (24 in total) have seen him score an astonishing 36 times.

Including the five from Norway’s 11-1 thrashing of Moldova, he’s accumulated 18 strikes in 11 outings for club and country.

Sweetly, he believes it’s due to the happiness of being a new dad.

FPL Gameweek 8 Free Hit: Pros, cons + best team 2

Domestically, he’s far ahead of everyone else for goals (nine), attempts (29), big chances (14) and expected goals (xG, 7.71 – see above image).

A Gameweek 6 haul earned him plenty of goodwill amongst many Triple Captain users, too. At a moment when Mohamed Salah (£14.4m) keeps either blanking or eventually salvaging something in stoppage time, managers have ensured that Haaland has overtaken the Egyptian in terms of price and ownership.

HOW IT COMPARES

By netting at Brentford on Sunday, Haaland grabbed his first-ever FPL Gameweek 7 goal. In fairness, 2022/23 didn’t have such a weekend, as the passing of Queen Elizabeth II caused complete postponements.

That’s why the comparison table below stretches to that season’s Gameweek 8 – match number seven.

So, is this Haaland’s best-ever start to an FPL campaign?

Is this Haaland's best FPL start + can we expect a tail off?

Above: In each category, the best Haaland numbers are coloured gold, then silver

Scarily, no. He’s only exceeded the previous three seasons for expected goal involvement (xGI, 8.44) and bonus points (17).

In fact, this is Haaland’s worst for shots on target (14). He hasn’t even bagged a hat-trick yet, whereas past starts have gathered five of them.

Not good enough, Erling!

WILL HE SLOW DOWN?

Each of these four starts has featured positive xG Delta tallies. For example, his nine goals are alongside 7.71 xG, giving an overachievement of +1.29.

In order, the other three were +5.48, +1.06 and +3.50.

This is hard to maintain over a longer period. Out of curiosity, does Haaland usually slow down during his following seven outings?

Is this Haaland's best FPL start + can we expect a tail off? 1

Above: In each category, Haaland’s improvements are coloured green, as opposed to red

He does, although the 2022/23 and 2023/24 numbers were still superb: 21 attacking returns from 14 occasions, averaging 8.57 FPL points per appearance.

This season one spell saw him proceed with +2.65 xG Delta and more frequent shots, but the others brought underachievements of -0.21 and -3.76. Just two goals from 11 big chances in 2024/25.

Remember Man City’s big collapse between Halloween and Boxing Day? In all competitions, a 13-match run brought one win and a whopping nine defeats.

Is this Haaland's best FPL start + can we expect a tail off? 2

Avoid that this time, and the 25-year-old will still likely be favoured over Salah – especially once the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) comes around.

Man City’s next five fixtures are the hardest, according to our Ticker, but then there’s a glorious run between Gameweeks 13 and 19. Haaland feels essential for that.

However, upon Salah’s return in January, it’ll be interesting to see if Haaland is still the preferred premium when fixtures toughen.

39 Comments
  1. theshazly
    • 2 Years
    5 hours, 4 mins ago

    Which combo on WC ?

    A :
    Chalobah / Rodon / Enzo / Sarr / Bowen / Foster + 0.4 ITB

    B :
    Guehi / Diouf / Gakpo / Caicedo / JP / DCL with 0 ITB

    Rest of team is :

    Pope ( Dub )
    Gabriel Timber Alderete
    Saka Kudus Semenyo
    Haaland

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      4 hours, 59 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
      1. theshazly
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 56 mins ago

        But dont we need any Pool asset ? I think its risky thats why Im leaning towards Gakpo

        Thoughts on this ?

        Open Controls
        1. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          4 hours, 53 mins ago

          Not tempting me at the moment

          Open Controls
        2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
          • 9 Years
          4 hours, 53 mins ago

          Why do we need a Pool asset?

          Open Controls
          1. theshazly
            • 2 Years
            4 hours, 49 mins ago

            Because they will bounce back!

            Open Controls
            1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
              • 9 Years
              4 hours, 47 mins ago

              Use FT whenever they actually do. No point blocking one spot in hope.

              Open Controls
              1. theshazly
                • 2 Years
                4 hours, 47 mins ago

                Its a prediction, and they will face united, but maybe you are right too

                Open Controls
                1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
                  • 9 Years
                  4 hours, 44 mins ago

                  I have had Salah and Gakpo. My team has suffered. Invest in players who are showing some form or who are the focal points in their respective teams. Liverpool has neither.

                  Open Controls
  2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 53 mins ago

    Which 4.5 defender should I pick?

    Raya
    Califiori Burn 4.5 Rodon Mukiele

    Open Controls
    1. theshazly
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 48 mins ago

      Truffert clear

      Open Controls
  3. Philosopher's Stones
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 27 mins ago

    Good news for WCers!
    Due to AAA Football's tremendous work cracking my code(Oct. 9 not on Friday(today), but was yesterday), I'll will now be giving my holy advices not just today but for the entire coming week. Your WC team is in safe hands.

    Open Controls
    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 20 mins ago

      Great. Which one:

      A) Woltemade + Chalobah
      B) JP + 4.5 def. Which one?

      Open Controls
      1. Philosopher's Stones
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 16 mins ago

        JP + Rodon. Save 0.5 for a rainy day.

        Open Controls
        1. Philosopher's Stones
          • 5 Years
          4 hours, 15 mins ago

          I see you already have Rodon. Richards in that case.

          Open Controls
      2. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
    2. theshazly
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 8 mins ago

      Which combo on WC then ?

      A :
      Chalobah / Rodon / Enzo / Sarr / Bowen / Foster + 0.4 ITB

      B :
      Guehi / Diouf / Gakpo / Caicedo / JP / DCL with 0 ITB

      Rest of team is :

      Pope ( Dub )
      Gabriel Timber Alderete
      Saka Kudus Semenyo
      Haaland

      Open Controls
      1. Philosopher's Stones
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 5 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
    3. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 57 mins ago

      Which option:

      A) Raya Burn Richards
      B) Pope Gabriel Diouf

      Open Controls
      1. Philosopher's Stones
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 46 mins ago

        B will be gold if you can get Richards in there. Though Diouf not a bad option himself mind.

        Open Controls
        1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 38 mins ago

          Can do Pope Timber Richards

          Open Controls
          1. Philosopher's Stones
            • 5 Years
            3 hours, 34 mins ago

            Would prefer Gabriel over Timber, since with White back, Timber will be benched for the odd game. Might have to lean towards Gabriel + Diouf, though I'd want a piece of that Palace defence and Richards being the cheapest (and decent DC points potential) if you can get him in there somehow.

            Open Controls
            1. BUZZBOMB ♡
              • 10 Years
              3 hours, 17 mins ago

              So if you cant afford Gabriel and prefer Pope to Raya, who is the best Arsenal defence to get then? Was on Timber.

              Open Controls
              1. Philosopher's Stones
                • 5 Years
                3 hours, 9 mins ago

                I'm not totally against Timber, if you can take the odd benching. Will prefer to somehow get to Gabriel if you can though.

                Open Controls
                1. BUZZBOMB ♡
                  • 10 Years
                  3 hours, 6 mins ago

                  Would mean downgrading Lacroix to Richards. Whatcha think?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Philosopher's Stones
                    • 5 Years
                    3 hours, 5 mins ago

                    I'd do it.

                    Open Controls
                    1. BUZZBOMB ♡
                      • 10 Years
                      3 hours, 4 mins ago

                      Cheers Stones

                      Open Controls
    4. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 6 mins ago

      So with the various permutations this is what I have come up with. What changes?

      Raya Dubravka
      Califiori Burn Richards Rodon Mukiele
      Saka Bruno Semenyo Sarr Kudus
      Haaland JP Foster

      Open Controls
    5. AAAFootball
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Best defender on WC outside arsenal

        Open Controls
    6. Slitherene
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 8 mins ago

      Dubravka | Verbruggen
      Gabriel VdV Rodon
      Bruno Foden Semenyo Kudus
      Haaland Gyokeres Watkins
      | Konsa Neco Fodder

      1 FT, 0 ITB

      Can Bruno, Watkins --> Saka, JP/Bowen work for long term?

      Open Controls
    7. Old Gregg
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Looking at changing to 3-4-3 - 4FT
      undecided on Bruno > Saka.

      Which looks best.

      A) Saka/Bruno - Enzo - Semenyo - Reijnders - (Anthony)
      Bowen + Haaland + JP

      8) Saka - Enzo - Semenyo - Reijnders - Bruno
      JP + Haaland (Foster)

      C) Saka/Bruno - Enzo - Semenyo - Reijnders - Sarr
      Bowen + Haaland + JP

      Open Controls
    8. Tinfoil Deathstar
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Start Ndiaye (mci) or Gudmundsson (bur)?

      Open Controls
      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        Logic says Gudmundsson for the CS potential over Ndiaye at the Etihad.

        Open Controls
      2. Miguel Sanchez
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 49 mins ago

        Neiaye could have a floor of 4 points with defcon and is always on pens and even scored at the Etihad last season so him

        Open Controls
    9. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Just listening to The Totally Football Show and they were just saying this is the last October International break. Instead we will have a three week long September break allowing for four fixtures to take place.

      Just incase some of you never knew this was happening. Need to be mentally prepared for that one.

      😆

      Open Controls
      1. BUZZBOMB ♡
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        I actually like the sound of that. Better for countries, but clubs also. My only concern is that it comes too early in the season.

        Open Controls
    10. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Which of these forwards in for Richarlison:

      A) Woltemade
      B) Bowen
      C) Mateta

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        Am going A, likely

        Open Controls
      2. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.