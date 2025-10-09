FPL

Which forwards – Haaland aside – are worth buying in FPL?

9 October 2025 57 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Share:

We have reached a bit of a crossroads when it comes to our forwards in Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

FPL’s leading points scorer, Erling Haaland (£14.5m), has started the season in exceptional form; however, others, such as Joao Pedro (£7.7m), have recently gone off the boil.

So, who are the best forward options, excluding Haaland of course, right now?

JARROD BOWEN

Jarrod Bowen (£7.7m) arguably has the best match-ups over the next four Gameweeks.

Burnley have allowed more shots than any other team this season, and by a significant margin. Brentford are bottom-five material for most defensive metrics, too.

Gameweek 10 is the toughest individual fixture, against a Newcastle United side top for clean sheets. Bowen did, at least, rack up eight shots and three chances created in his two matches against the Magpies in the 2024/25 season.

We’ll no doubt come to appreciate secure starters over the next month or so, and Bowen is certainly one of those – he hasn’t missed a match this season, completing 90 minutes on every occasion. With late winners at an all-time high in the Premier League, transferring in Bowen, who has no European distractions, carries appeal.

The winger’s talismanic status is another key selling point – he’s been directly involved in 50% of his team’s goals this season, with three strikes in seven matches. Notably, he’s secured the maximum bonus every time he’s scored.

In his two matches under Nuno Espirito Santo, Bowen has lined up on the right (see image below v Everton), where he is arguably at his best.

JEAN-PHILIPPE MATETA

Second among FPL forwards for shots and big chances, Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.5m) has certainly been popping up in some decent positions in 2025/26.

Putting the ball in the back of the net has been a bit of an issue, however – the Frenchman’s goal conversion rate currently stands at a poor 11.8% this season.

He’s also missed seven of his nine big chances, the most of any player, with just one goal arriving from open play.

Still, Mateta can continue to dine out for a while longer, considering his prior performances under Oliver Glasner, during which he scored 17 goals across all competitions last season.

He’s also on penalties, adding to his appeal.

Crystal Palace may have lost to Everton in Gameweek 7, but they have been seriously impressive over the season, with a club-record 19-match unbeaten run in all competitions before that narrow defeat at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Fixtures perhaps count against Mateta at first, with Bournemouth and Arsenal to come, but the schedule eases up thereafter. Glasner doesn’t have the deepest of squads, mind, and they also have a European campaign to navigate.

  • Saturday 18 October: Bournemouth (h) – Gameweek 8
  • Thursday 23 October: AEK Larnaca (h) – UEFA Conference League
  • Sunday 26 October: Arsenal (a) – Gameweek 9
  • Wednesday 29 October: Liverpool (a) – League Cup
  • Saturday 1 November: Brentford (h) – Gameweek 10
  • Thursday 6 November: AZ (h) – UEFA Conference League
  • Sunday 9 November: Brighton and Hove Albion (h) – Gameweek 11
  • *November international break*

NICK WOLTEMADE

Nick Woltemade (£7.2m) seems to be the flavour of the month in FPL at present – he is currently the second-most transferred in forward since last week’s deadline, trailing only Haaland.

The German has hit the ground running on Tyneside, finding the net in three of his four Premier League appearances, a period which has seen him average 6.0 points per start.

It included a superb penalty against Nottingham Forest, although it is worth noting that Anthony Gordon (£7.4m), who had previously converted two spot-kicks against Union SG in Europe, wasn’t on the pitch.

Meanwhile, it’d be a surprise to see Yoane Wissa (£7.4m) starting any matches before the November international break, given his length of absence.

Growing in confidence, it boosts Woltemade’s short-term appeal.

As for Newcastle United, only Forest and Wolverhampton Wanderers have scored fewer goals than Eddie Howe’s side this season. They also rank seventh from bottom for open-play expected goals (xG).

Still, there have been signs of improvement recently, and the fixtures look decent right through until Gameweek 16. The next couple of UEFA Champions League clashes are at home, too.

JOAO PEDRO

It’s been a challenging recent period for Joao Pedro owners, with just six points and one shot in his last three appearances, which can be partially attributed to Chelsea’s players receiving red cards against Manchester United and Brighton and Hove Albion.

However, some of the division’s most obliging defences should give him the chance to improve.

Indeed, three of Joao Pedro’s next five opponents are in the bottom four for StatsBomb expected goals conceded (xGC).

Forest, Wolves and Burnley have produced just one solitary clean sheet between them in 2025/26, too.

It is worth noting that Joao Pedro has been playing through niggles lately, but he hasn’t been called up for the October internationals with Brazil, despite starting in Gameweek 7.

He will also miss Chelsea’s UEFA Champions League match at home to Ajax in between Gameweeks 8 and 9 through suspension, which is likely to boost his minutes in the Premier League.

VIKTOR GYOKERES

In truth, it’s been a bit of an underwhelming start for Viktor Gyokeres (£9.1m), having scored only three goals in seven league appearances, during which he has averaged 3.7 points per match.

However, after a tricky opening schedule that included trips to Manchester United, Liverpool and Newcastle, plus a home clash with Manchester City, Arsenal’s fixture list is starting to ease.

Mikel Arteta’s side visit Fulham, followed by Crystal Palace at home, before back-to-back trips to newly-promoted Burnley and Sunderland.

With key players fit again, it suggests Arsenal and Gyokeres could be set for a productive next few matches, even if he doesn’t take the next penalty, which remains uncertain.

Additionally, Gyokeres’ minutes have been really good thus far, completing 90 minutes in five of his last six matches.

He also ranks joint-fourth among forwards for shots and third for big chances.

As for positional rival Kai Havertz (£7.3m), we’re potentially looking at a November return date, although a specific timescale hasn’t yet been provided by Arteta.

ALEXANDER ISAK

Liverpool sit third on our Fixture Ticker over the next eight Gameweeks, with Arne Slot’s troops set to face seven clubs currently ranked ninth or below in the table.

Alexander Isak (£10.6m) is a slightly riskier pick, given that he is still building his fitness (see image below) and faces competition from Hugo Ekitike (£8.7m), but having supplied an assist against Chelsea in Gameweek 7, as well as scoring in the Carabao Cup, he undoubtedly merits a mention.

No penalties may blunt Isak’s appeal, but with Mohamed Salah (£14.4m) currently failing to justify his outlay, he at least offers a route into the champions’ attack for this good run of fixtures.

Liverpool aren’t exactly firing on all cylinders right now, but, with leaky defences in Manchester United and Brentford coming up, and some very decent fixtures to follow, chances should come Isak’s way.

SUB-£6.5M OPTIONS

Igor Thiago (£6.0m) has scored more goals than any of the forwards profiled above this season, but his minutes per shot average (45.8) is actually inferior to them all bar Joao Pedro. It’s simply that his goal conversion rate is far superior (33.3%). The fixtures are the most off-putting aspect when it comes to Thiago, however, with Brentford in the bottom three for fixture difficulty over the next eight Gameweeks.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£5.5m) might be a better bet, particularly for those Bench Boosting in the next couple of Gameweeks. He’s completed 90 minutes in each of his last three matches, a period which has seen him rack up six shots in the box, including four big chances. Leeds United have games against Burnley and West Ham United immediately after the international break.

Jorgen Strand Larsen (£6.4m) also has decent upcoming fixtures, with newly-promoted Sunderland and Burnley up next. The Norwegian scored 14 Premier League goals in his first season at Molineux and has now started each of Wolves’ last two matches, completing 83 and 76 minutes against Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton respectively. Just two goal attempts arrived across those two Gameweeks, however, so he’ll need to up his shot volume.

Bench boosters could also consider Burnley’s Lyle Foster (£5.0m), although it is worth noting he is only averaging a shot in the box every 111.6 minutes this season, one of the worst rates among FPL forwards.

VOTE FOR FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT AT THE 2025 FCAS!

VOTE FOR FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT IN ‘BEST IN FANTASY FOOTBALL – ORGANISATION’ HERE

57 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    5 hours, 47 mins ago

    watkins is due

    Open Controls
    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      5 hours, 42 mins ago

      Been there, sold him, not going back

      Open Controls
    2. brianutd-why always we? 20
      • 14 Years
      5 hours, 23 mins ago

      6 weeks ago

      Open Controls
    3. Ha.
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 16 mins ago

      Due 2 points by all accounts

      Open Controls
  2. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    5 hours, 40 mins ago

    Woltemade or Ekitike own WC?

    If I pick Wolt I won’t have any Liverpool players (for Pope in goal)

    Open Controls
    1. 824545201
      • 9 Years
      5 hours, 37 mins ago

      Why would you even consider Ekitike?

      Open Controls
      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        5 hours, 35 mins ago

        Harsh

        Open Controls
    2. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 31 mins ago

      Woltemade

      Open Controls
  3. Weeb Kakashi
    • 9 Years
    5 hours, 36 mins ago

    Palmer out till when? Can we get 4-5 Games of Enzo in the number 10?

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 32 mins ago

      Yeah considering getting Enzo over Sarr with Palmer news

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 49 mins ago

        Enno worth the extra outlay over Caicedo?

        Open Controls
        1. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          2 hours, 49 mins ago

          *Enzo

          Open Controls
          1. Bobby Digital
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 26 mins ago

            He's on pens and plays as a 10 atm

            Open Controls
  4. brianutd-why always we? 20
    • 14 Years
    5 hours, 22 mins ago

    The geordie giant is the way forward

    Open Controls
    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Dan Burn?

      Open Controls
  5. theshazly
    • 2 Years
    5 hours, 20 mins ago

    WC active

    Pope ( Dub )
    Timber Gabriel Diouf ( Guehi / Guddmnssn )
    Saka Reijnders Kudus Caicedo Semenyo
    Haaland JP ( Foster )

    2.5 ITB

    Thinking of :

    A ) Reijnders, Diouf >> Sarr, Truffert
    B ) Reijnders > Gakpo
    C ) Diouf, Reijnders, JP >>> Chalobah, Sarr, Bowen
    D ) Dioif, Reijnders, JP >>> Truffert, Enzo, Bowen
    E ) Something else ?

    Open Controls
    1. Ha.
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 17 mins ago

      Why Guehi over Richards?

      Not sure about Reijnders either - I like your C

      Open Controls
    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
  6. Ha.
    • 10 Years
    5 hours, 18 mins ago

    A. Kudus
    B. Enzo

    Open Controls
    1. royals forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      5 hours, 12 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. F4L
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 52 mins ago

      i would lean towards b, as im not confident frank will play simons as a 10 in the tougher matches just yet. it looked like that freed up kudus vs leeds, came inside alot more than i had seen previously, just looked like there was less of the creative burden on kudus and he could get closer to the box

      Open Controls
    3. No Professionals
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 39 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    4. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  7. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    5 hours, 12 mins ago

    Your help is needed please

    Should I be looking to BB this team in either GW8 or GW9

    Raya Dubravka
    Tarkowski Alderete Senesi Gabriel Rodon
    Fernandes Semenyo Rejinders Stach Kudus
    Haaland Richarlison Pedro

    and if it is in GW8 who should be my Richarlison and Fernandes replacements

    2FTs 2.7 ITB

    Any ideas would be welcomed

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      5 hours, 2 mins ago

      Maybe get some Arsenal attack?

      Open Controls
    2. No Professionals
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 41 mins ago

      I'm in a similar position. I think if you come out of the IB with no injuries, just play it in 8.

      Open Controls
    3. No Professionals
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 38 mins ago

      can you afford Fernandes to Saka and Richarlison to Bowen?

      Open Controls
  8. F4L
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 55 mins ago

    where's Sesko on this list? 😉

    Open Controls
    1. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      You are probably joking but he should be considered in an article like this. United are bad but they do have very good xG numbers and he should be more and more nailed going forward. 2 goals in 3 starts, 1 of which was Man City.

      Open Controls
      1. avfc82
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 58 mins ago

        I did have a good look at Sesko, and he was close, it's just the fixtures put me off a bit - liv/BHA/nfo/tot.

        Same price bracket as Bowen/Mateta/Woltemade/Pedro, and I didn't want to throw too many names at you, but I get that you think he should be considered for sure.

        Open Controls
  9. Bobby Digital
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 29 mins ago

    With Palmer news would you still buy Sarr over Enzo?

    Open Controls
    1. theshazly
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 32 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    2. Pompel
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 25 mins ago

      Any recent updates on when he's expected to return?

      Open Controls
  10. sirmorbach
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 14 mins ago

    4 FT. Any suggestion? Thanks!

    Donnarumma
    Virgil, Calafiori, Senesi
    Bruno, Semenyo, Kudus, Reijnders
    Haaland, Gyökeres, Pedro

    Dúbravka / Van de Ven, Rodon, Dewsbury-Hall

    Open Controls
    1. Gazwaz80
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 43 mins ago

      Timber, Saka or Eze ( or both) Sarr (C/P) Enzo or Caicedo
      Forwards are difficult tbf…

      Open Controls
  11. theshazly
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 45 mins ago

    WC final draft in mind

    Pope ( Dub )
    Gabriel Timber Diouf ( Alderete/Guehi )
    Saka Gakpo Kudus Semenyo Caicedo
    JP Haaland ( DCL )

    0.0 ITB

    Any advices to improve this ?

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Like it with Gakbo and Diof differentials from this week’s WC template

      Open Controls
  12. ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 44 mins ago

    Current team below but thinking to roll this week and then get Enzo in for Reijnders (would need 2 transfers) or for Kudus next week.
    Thoughts?

    Dubravk
    VVD / Munoz / Gabriel
    Saka / Kudus / Semenyo / Reijnders
    Haaland / Woltemade / Gyokeres

    Petrovic / Senesi / KDH / Gudmundsson

    1Ft, 0.7 itb

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Roll

      Open Controls
  13. SuperDan
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 56 mins ago

    Enzo, Sarr or Kudus?

    Open Controls
    1. Ha.
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      I'm contemplating having all 3

      Open Controls
    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      OnnEnzo/Sarr arm

      Open Controls
    3. Punned It
        2 hours, 23 mins ago

        I can only have two of them with current transfer plans, and it'll be Enzo and Sarr by GW10 unless Kudus does something fantastic.

        Open Controls
    4. No Professionals
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      Dubravka
      Gabriel Senesi Richards
      Fernandes Semenyo Sarr Reijnders Saka
      Haaland Gyokeres

      Pope Rodon Foster Anderson
      0.3m 1FT

      A) Roll
      B) Fernandes to Enzo - I think this is something I want to do in the next few weeks, this week might be easiest as it's the toughest fixture
      C) Gyokeres to Bowen

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
    5. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      Would you choose Gordon over one of Kudos and Enzo on WC?

      Open Controls
      1. No Professionals
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 39 mins ago

        other than the fact he might be on penalties, I've not seen anything yet this season to suggest Gordon is a good pick

        Open Controls
      2. Punned It
          2 hours, 22 mins ago

          Nope.

          Open Controls
        • RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          2 hours, 20 mins ago

          Cheers!

          Go without Newcastle attackers on WC?

          Woltemade would go on the expense of CHE attack in Enzo or Bowen

          Open Controls
          1. Punned It
              2 hours, 11 mins ago

              I've gone Woltemade over Bowen, but I dunno if it was a good move. Newcastle fixtures are enticing, and I'm not entirely ready to gamble on Nuno's Westham. Enzo looks good, though.

              Open Controls
              1. RamaJama
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 13 Years
                2 hours, 8 mins ago

                Cheers! Can also go this front 8, BB GW 9:
                Sarr, Enzo, Saka, Semenyo, Stach
                Haaland, Woltemade, Bowen/Pedro

                Open Controls
                1. RamaJama
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 13 Years
                  2 hours, 6 mins ago

                  Or drop Woltemade and have DCL for him and Kudos for Stach

                  Open Controls
            • No Professionals
              • 8 Years
              2 hours, 10 mins ago

              doesn't feel like they are free scoring, or have a real talisman yet, so I would avoid.

              Open Controls
              1. RamaJama
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 13 Years
                2 hours, 6 mins ago

                Cheers!

                Open Controls
        • tuturututu
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 1 min ago

          BB active, what are your thoughts ?

          Petrović (cry), Dubravka (LEE)
          Timber (ful), Chalobah (nfo), Guehi (BOU), VdV (AVL), Esteve (LEE)
          Saka (ful), Doku (EVE), Semenyo (cry), Kudus (AVL), Enzo (nfo)
          Gyokeres (ful), Haaland (C) (EVE), Evanilson (cry)

          Open Controls
          1. RamaJama
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            2 hours ago

            Good fixtures for BB

            Open Controls
        • New article
          RedLightning
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 15 Years
          1 hour, 53 mins ago

          https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/10/09/liverpool-defence-why-they-are-struggling-in-fpl-this-season

          Open Controls

        You need to be logged in to post a comment.