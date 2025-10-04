Scout Notes

FPL notes: Saka on pens, Odegaard injury + Gabriel’s DefCons

4 October 2025 56 comments
Arsenal moved to the top of the Premier League on Saturday, avoiding the banana skin of a ‘new manager bounce’ by breezing past Nuno Espirito Santo’s West Ham United.

From penalties to DefCons and injuries, here are our Scout Notes from the Emirates.

PENALTY PALAVER

Cast your minds back six weeks or so, and there was plenty of chatter about Viktor Gyokeres (£9.1m) assuming control of penalties following his summer move. His new manager, Mikel Arteta, even named him Arsenal’s best taker of spot-kicks. Gyokeres’ record backs that up: 20 taken in 2024/25, 20 scored.

A few days later, the Swede converted from the spot in the Gameweek 2 win over Leeds United. That’s that settled, then – or so we thought.

On Saturday, Arsenal won their latest penalty, their second of the season. And up stepped… Bukayo Saka (£9.9m). He scored, and we’re back to square one again.

Saka wasn’t present when Gyokeres netted against Leeds, but both players were on the field against West Ham.

Is Saka still the first choice, then? It’d be naive to assume that, too, given how generous the winger has been in the past with sharing the responsibility. Arteta even reiterated in pre-season that the players “resolve it themselves” whenever there is a penalty awarded.

One thing worth mentioning is that Saturday was Saka’s 200th Premier League appearance, and the penalty brought up his 100th goal involvement. Did he pull rank because of the occasion?

Almost inevitably, there wasn’t a single penalty-themed question thrown to Arteta or Saka in any of the post-match interviews or press conferences we’ve seen.

We’re still in the dark, then – but one thing we do now know is that Gyokeres doesn’t have the monopoly on spot-kicks.

ODEGAARD + RICE INJURY UPDATES

A comfortable victory over the Hammers was marred by injuries to Martin Odegaard (£7.9m) and Declan Rice (£6.5m).

Odegaard is probably the biggest worry, as he limped off in the first half after a clash of knees and was later spotted with a brace on.

Assessments – and maybe some international withdrawals – will follow.

“I think he had a clash knee-to-knee and immediately he was uncomfortable. I just spoke to him, he’s not positive about it. He’s got a brace on. We’ll have to wait and see from the doctors. But we haven’t been very lucky with that either.” – Mikel Arteta on Martin Odegaard

“He’s not all right because he asked me to come off, so that’s a shame. He had a pain in his back and he could not carry on, which is something very unusual for Declan, so we’ll have to assess him and see how he is.” – Mikel Arteta on Declan Rice

Away from injuries, Arteta made six changes to his starting XI. That mostly entailed bringing back the big guns after midweek breathers but the benching of the influential Martin Zubimendi (£5.5m) was a reminder that it won’t always be the UEFA Champions League, or the EFL Cup, where the most popular Arsenal picks get rests.

“Critical. We’re playing every three days and with the intensity that we play and the requirements of the opposition, it’s impossible to maintain the same players. So the ones that are coming, they have to lift the level, the intensity and help us to win the game. We talked about many, many times and in this period, especially, I think it’s been really, really positive.” – Mikel Arteta on rotation

THREAT FROM ALL OVER

This match pretty much played out how most people were expecting it to, with West Ham looking more stubborn under the defence-first Nuno, frustrating their hosts for long periods but ultimately outclassed.

The Hammers’ job was made all the more difficult as assaults were coming from every angle.

Jurrien Timber (£5.8m) and an inverting Riccardo Calafiori (£5.7m) bombed forward from full-back and racked up six penalty box touches apiece. Both nearly scored: the former seeing a shot saved, the latter hitting the post. Timber also won Saka’s penalty.

Eberechi Eze (£7.6m) and, once Zubimendi came on, Declan Rice (£6.5m) crashed the box, the latter scoring from a saved Eze attempt. Eze really should have found the net himself earlier, blazing over from six yards.

Combined with the threat from the flanks, it was a relentless and varied bombardment.

Eight different Arsenal players had at least two shots:

injury Odegaard

All of which suggests that Gyokeres is not quite the focal point and chance magnet that owners would like him to be. Calafiori even has a better minutes-per-shot average (37.3 v 38.5) in 2025/26!

Gyokeres did have opportunities here, mind: he nearly scrambled the ball home in the move that led to Eze’s sitter, he fluffed a good headed chance, and he was inches from connecting from a Rice cross. It wouldn’t have taken much for him to end the six-match drought.

At least his game-time is good: this was his fifth 90 minutes in seven Gameweeks.

GABRIEL SURPASSES LAST YEAR’S DEFCON TOTAL

We expect clean sheets from Arsenal defenders but, based on previous seasons’ evidence, not defensive contribution (DefCon) points.

Yet might this year be different? Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.2m) delivered DefCon points for the third time this season on Saturday. That’s already more than he managed in the entirety of 2024/25!

Gabriel in 2024/25Gabriel in 2025/26
Starts (sub apps)28 (0)7 (0)
DefCon points46
Clearances, blocks, interceptions + tackles (CBIT) per game5.689.43

GREEN SHOOTS FOR WEST HAM?

West Ham’s goal threat was almost non-existent. There were just four shots all game, with two set-piece headers in the 1st and 91st minutes the closest they came.

Above: West Ham’s shot map in Gameweek 7

But this game, against the division’s tightest defence, was never going to be about measuring attacking prowess. It wasn’t a match to judge Jarrod Bowen‘s (£7.7m) Fantasy potential for the upcoming favourable fixtures; he had almost as many touches in his own half as Arsenal’s.

Rather, this was always going to be a gauge of how less porous the pragmatic Nuno could make the Hammers, who have conceded more goals than any other Premier League team.

And it was better, defensively – not that it’s saying much. There was an improvement at set pieces, while Konstantinos Mavropanos (£4.4m) was commanding at centre-half. It’s three DefCon returns in five starts for him, with the latest added on Saturday.

Nuno largely kept the same side, except for bringing back Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£4.3m) after injury. One interesting facet was his use of substitutes, with two youngsters – midfielder Freddie Potts (£4.4m) and striker Callum Marshall (£4.4m) – brought on ahead of more senior teammates. That’s something to monitor in the weeks ahead.

  1. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Triple Arsenal defense or double + Saka?

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      51 mins ago

      Saka on pen is enticing

      Open Controls
      1. Qaiss
        • 9 Years
        just now

        I don’t think he’s the set taker. It could change from game to game

        Open Controls
    2. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 10 Years
      50 mins ago

      Double & Saka

      Open Controls
    3. Yes Ndidi
      • 6 Years
      50 mins ago

      I don't like all my eggs in one basket, no matter how strong it is.

      On the other hand, if you're confident in the clean sheet enough to double up, then it kind of makes sense to triple up.

      Dunno

      I'd be hedging my bets I think

      Open Controls
    4. FC Hakkebøf
      • 8 Years
      47 mins ago

      Saka

      Open Controls
    5. Dynamic Duos
      • 12 Years
      29 mins ago

      Saka, Gabriel and Timber for me

      Open Controls
    6. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      27 mins ago

      Double + Saka, but I'm sure Gyokores isn't dead in the water either still.

      Open Controls
    7. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      11 mins ago

      Gabriel + Timber + Saka feels the ideal 3 IMO

      Open Controls
    8. Clintymints
      • 16 Years
      1 min ago

      I've Raya Gabriel + Saka

      Seems like a nice mix. Need two arse defensive points to gain

      Open Controls
  2. Surgical Attack
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    second

    Open Controls
  3. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    What to do with Richarlison (AVL)? 1.6ITB

    Open Controls
    1. Manani
      • 13 Years
      16 mins ago

      keep

      not many good forward options atm i think, no point switching for another 2 points

      Open Controls
    2. FC Hakkebøf
      • 8 Years
      15 mins ago

      Upgrade to JP or Mateta.

      Open Controls
  4. Gazza1993
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    To wildcard this or not? Feel light on Arsenal but not sure if I should just solve that via trasnfers (have 1 FT)

    Sels, Dubravka
    Konsa, Porro, Senesi, J Anderson, Esteve
    Semenyo, Fernandes, Mbeumo, Reindeers, E Anderson
    Gykores, Haaland, Pedro

    Open Controls
    1. Clintymints
      • 16 Years
      1 min ago

      It's on the cusp

      Double arse D and new midfielder punts would be nice, maybe a striker punt too. Defense can do with some work tbf, but not really WC territory imo

      Open Controls
  5. FC Hakkebøf
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Reijnders + Romero to

    A) Sarr + Diouf
    B) Doku + Diouf
    C) Gordon + Andersen/Diouf
    D) Keep Reijnders and upgrade Romero

    Open Controls
    1. Yes Ndidi
      • 6 Years
      41 mins ago

      D, but A isn't bad either.

      Open Controls
    2. Clintymints
      • 16 Years
      just now

      Gordon Andersen

      Open Controls
  6. TeddiPonza
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Raya
    Richards Esteve VdV (Tosin Andersen)
    Salah Bruno Semenyo Reijnders KDH
    Haaland Pedro (Guiu)

    0,0 in bank and 1FT

    Need to wildcard?

    I still think this is quite strong but could probably be better by downgrading Salah to Saka and get Gabriel and Senesi in. Not confident on any striker to have with Haaland.

    Open Controls
  7. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Apart from Haaland, who are the better or best pair of FWD’s ?

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      29 mins ago

      Tough, none is consistent. Play the fixtures with strong team XG probably?

      Open Controls
    2. Clintymints
      • 16 Years
      just now

      hard to find em, just punt the fixtures and keep a spot or two free

      Open Controls
  8. PartyTime
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Slot starting to look like an Eredivisie manager. Liverpool's defence is shambolic. My prediction of Liverpool winning the league consecutively looking wrong.

    Open Controls
  9. Dynamic Duos
    • 12 Years
    57 mins ago

    Who is better to bring in? Enzo or Kudus?

    Open Controls
    1. RICICLE
      • 3 Years
      24 mins ago

      Neither imo but Enzo the more likelier to score I’d say

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 12 Years
        12 mins ago

        Its for my brother and his budget can only go 6.8 and he has Sarr, we are both selling Xavi, I'm going Sarr because I don't already have him, plus has no Chelsea for their great fixtures

        Open Controls
        1. RICICLE
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Ahh ok gotcha, well personally I’d go Enzo from the two, Sarr is a good choice 😉

          Open Controls
    2. Clintymints
      • 16 Years
      3 mins ago

      Either prob fine, Kudus for me

      Open Controls
  10. Clintymints
    • 16 Years
    54 mins ago

    So, gotta choose an Arsenal defender to get in...

    Gabriel

    or

    Calafiori

    Like Calafiori free roaming situation and almost scored today, however, Gabriel probably more solid and definitely the man from set peices. Alternatively, Timber?

    Who's your Arsenal defender pick?

    Open Controls
  11. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    47 mins ago

    FPL should have probably made all the defenders more expensive this season
    6.0m Gvardiol got the most points among all the defenders last season with 153 from 37 appearances followed by Trent 148 and Milenkovic 145
    There are currently 30+ defenders who are averaging the same or higher points per game as Gvardiol ATM
    That even includes the likes of Andersen who has kept one CS and no attacking returns!

    Open Controls
  12. FantasyClub
    • 4 Years
    45 mins ago

    I didn't watch the Arsenal game...how'd Diouf look guys?

    Open Controls
    1. FantasyClub
      • 4 Years
      13 mins ago

      Asking coz of the fixture run to come for WHU

      Open Controls
    2. Clintymints
      • 16 Years
      1 min ago

      Prob time to go

      Open Controls
  13. Bob_the_builder
    • 9 Years
    41 mins ago

    Ndoye to Sarr (Palace) for a -4 considering Sarr is rising tonight and Ndoye is due another drop in the next few days?

    Open Controls
    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      8 mins ago

      I'd be patient
      Team value doesn't look relevant this season with the demise of Salah!

      Open Controls
      1. Clintymints
        • 16 Years
        just now

        This. Value is pointless this season, patience and punts, read form/fixtures

        Open Controls
  14. The Polymath
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    41 mins ago

    Keep 2

    A) Reijnders
    B) Sarr
    c) Kudus

    Which two would you keep?

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 12 Years
      23 mins ago

      B is definitely a keep, he is a buy imo

      Open Controls
    2. Bob_the_builder
      • 9 Years
      23 mins ago

      Close one but I am inclined to say BC because both of them seem to be the main creative outlet for their respective teams for now.

      Open Controls
    3. Clintymints
      • 16 Years
      16 mins ago

      BC

      Open Controls
    4. EDEN THE MAN
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      BC

      Open Controls
  15. MikkeBlomkvist
    • 2 Years
    31 mins ago

    Grealish to Sarr? Or keep 1 ft and play Xhaka

    Open Controls
    1. EDEN THE MAN
      • 9 Years
      just now

      I’d do it

      Open Controls
  16. Clintymints
    • 16 Years
    30 mins ago

    See how the game goes, or just punt it now

    Open Controls
  17. EDEN THE MAN
    • 9 Years
    25 mins ago

    Raya/Dubravka
    Gabriel/Senesi/Romero/Burn/Alderete
    Mbeumo/Semenyo/Kudus/Reijnders/Stach
    Isak/Haaland/JP

    3FT, 0.8ITB

    A) Roll
    B) Romero + Mbeumo > Saka + Rodon (BB GW8)
    C) Reijnders > Sarr
    D) Other

    Any thoughts would be appreciated!

    Open Controls
    1. AAAFootball
        just now

        C imo

        Open Controls
    2. Feanor
      • 16 Years
      16 mins ago

      Reinildo to Timber tonight?

      When he goes up I won’t be able to afford it.

      Open Controls
      1. AAAFootball
          1 min ago

          Yeah

          Open Controls
      2. AAAFootball
          12 mins ago

          Gabs plus bowen or diouf plus gyok

          Open Controls
          1. tuturututu
            • 4 Years
            5 mins ago

            B

            Open Controls
            1. AAAFootball
                2 mins ago

                Thx
                What about if it didn't have to be diouf?

                Open Controls
          2. tuturututu
            • 4 Years
            9 mins ago

            My fellow deadzoners, BB active for next GW, can't wait, what do you think? Hopefully all will be well after IB

            Petrović (cry), Dubravka (LEE)
            Timber (ful), Chalobah (nfo), Guehi (BOU), VdV (AVL), Esteve (LEE)
            Saka (ful), Doku (EVE), Semenyo (cry), Kudus (AVL), Enzo (nfo)
            Gyokeres (ful), Haaland (C) (EVE), Evanilson (cry)

            Open Controls
            1. AAAFootball
                4 mins ago

                Looks good
                Wouldn't be too sure about capping haaland vs eeverton, I'm going saka for a punt

                Open Controls
              • Do I Not Like Orange
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 13 Years
                3 mins ago

                Looks good, don't like the forwards outside of EBH though

                Open Controls
                1. AAAFootball
                    just now

                    Who do you like at forward
                    I have ebh and Walter but struggling at 3rd

                    Open Controls

              You need to be logged in to post a comment.