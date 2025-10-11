Community

What moves did ‘The Great and The Good’ make in Gameweek 7?

11 October 2025 73 comments
Greyhead Greyhead
In The Great and the Good, Fantasy Football Scout community writer Greyhead analyses the Gameweek 7 transfers and strategies of some well-known Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers

The Great and The Good this season are the FPL Godfather Mark Sutherns, BlackBox pair of Az and Andy North, Scouts FPL GeneralJoe and Tom, the FPL Wire trio of PrasLateriser and Zophar, FPL celebrities FPL HarryMartin BakerPingreenFPL Frasier, Luke Williams and Ben Crellin, Hall of Famers Fabio Borges and Tom Dollimore, and last year’s mini-league winner Huss E.

“Riders on the storm”

Storm? What Storm? FPL Weatherman was dusting off his windsock in the run-up to Gameweek 7, with talk that there was going to be a gale blowing that might cause chaos.

In the end, the only typhoon blowing through the FPL landscape was the ongoing defensive contribution (DefCon) typhoon – has Bruno Fernandes (£9.0m) got his tackle points yet?!

The fixture swings for Arsenal, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers had a few more Wildcards twitching with Joe Lepper, Martin Baker and Az the latest to throw all their cards up in the air.

None of them contained Joao Pedro (£7.7m), who has quickly fallen out of favour, but they did all pick Viktor Gyokeres (£9.1m), who is now tumbling down the bad grace hill with him, as it turns out he was never on penalties.

Ben Crellin and Tom Dollimore also decided Gameweek 7 was a good week to Bench Boost. Editor’s note – it wasn’t.

OVERALL PERFORMANCE

Hall of Famer Tom Dollimore moved ominously into second place with Fabio in his sights with a fourth green arrow and a score of 87.

The Gameweek 7 Bench Boost was a flop with just the seven points; however, he had the essential Antoine Semenyo (7.9m), who is destined to be more expensive than Mohamed Salah (£14.4m) with the way his price keeps rising, alongside a double Arsenal defence and an overlooked Josko Gvardiol (£5.9m).

Martin Baker continues to be well above average with the best of the Wildcards on 86, with Dan Burn (£5.1m) the unlikely difference maker. It’s worth noting he is the fifth-highest scoring defender and is under 10% owned.

The captain decision was mainly dominated by the high-scoring robot. The two non-owners went for Bukayo Saka (£9.9m) and Fernandes. Luke picking Bruno again after Gameweek 6’s disaster does feel a bit like asking an arsonist to put out a fire.

WILDCARDS

Three brave souls Wildcarded this week – see below for the full view.

There was a distinct pattern of triple Arsenal – one from the back, one from the middle and one from the front.

Erling Haaland (£14.5m) is there, plus DefCon freak Marcos Sensei (£5.0m), plus Nick Pope (£5.1m) and of course Semenyo.

Two of them went with Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£5.5m), who appears to be the algorithmic flavour of the international break; only Joe showed more sense to resist.

Az jumped on the Enzo Fernandez (£6.7m) express, a smart move as he appears to be more advanced with Cole Palmer (£10.3m) off sick. He also showed faith in the Nuno revolution at West Ham United, with El Hadji Diouf (£4.4m) showing up on his bench.

The pick of Yankuba Minteh (£6.0m) by Joe catches my attention as he knows his Seagulls and Brighton have a decent run, plus he picked the in-form Jaidon Anthony (£5.7m).

Martin Baker goes a bit more route one, aside from the previously mentioned Burn, with a couple of in-form Crystal Palace lads, Ismaila Sarr (£6.5m) and Chris Richards (£4.5m) – anyone think the latter looks like the lead singer of Thin Lizzy? No, just me then.

Az

Joe

Martin

TRANSFERS

The red half of north London was the hubbub of transfer activity, with Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.3m) and Saka the favoured options.

Tom Freeman and Zophar risked the rotation of Jurrien Timber (£5.9m) but gained the reward of an assist and a clean sheet this week. Maybe there is still life in the attacking full-back picks.

TEMPLATE

A small disturbance in the force as Saka comes in for Phil Foden (£8.1m). I myself am still keeping faith in him, even though having him in the team right now appears as useful as a cat flap in an elephant enclosure.

The template and % ownership amongst these managers is below:

Dubravka (100.0%), Raya (38.0%)
Senesi (66.7%), Gabriel (66.7%), Andersen (61.1%), Porro (38.9%), Rodon (33.3%)
Reijnders (83.3%), Semenyo (77.8%), Fernandes (66.1%), Ndiaye (33.3%), Saka (33.3%)
Haaland (88.9%), Gyokeres (77.8%), J Pedro (50.0%)

CHIP UPDATE

A look now at the chip strategies. Fabio has gone all in with four already. Greedy Fabio!

Whilst Mark Sutherns, Tom Freeman, Lateriser, Zophar and Huss E have just played the Triple Captain chip so far.

CONCLUSION

I hope this canter through the last week has kept you mildly entertained whilst we await a further week of international break boredom.

Whatever the FPL monotony brings, do not, I repeat, do not consider Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Anyway, that’s all from me for now. Remember: don’t have FPL nightmares. 

For those affected by any of the topics raised above, you can find me here on Twitter or BlueSky.

  1. The Knights Template
    • 11 Years
    3 hours ago

    Anyone got any good jokes?

    Open Controls
    1. WVA
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      What did the fish say when it swam into a concrete wall?

      Open Controls
      1. Ausman
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        Ouch!

        Open Controls
      2. Tomerick
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Nothing, fish can’t talk.

        Open Controls
      3. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Sorry

        Open Controls
    2. WVA
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Dam

      Open Controls
    3. Moderately content penguin
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      How can you spot a blind man at a nudist colony?

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 11 Years
        just now

        How?

        Open Controls
    4. el polako
      • 8 Years
      18 mins ago

      Gyokeres walks into the Arsenal dressing room.
      Artera says “Who are you?”
      To which Gyokeres replies “I’m a center forward, just as good as Erling, Harry or Robert. I’ll score a ton of goals here”.
      Teams bursts into laughter so hard that it made Saka limp.

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Flol

        Open Controls
    5. NoOneCares
        3 mins ago

        Brosstan has an IQ above 10.

        Open Controls
    6. WVA
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      Any obvious upgrades with the 2m ITB on this WC?

      Pope
      Gab Tim Chal
      Saka Semenyo Sarr Enzo Caicedo
      Haaland Wolt
      Dub Guehie Senesi Foster

      Open Controls
      1. JT11fc
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        Very nice

        Open Controls
      2. Old Gregg
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        Not really.

        I’m not sure I would go Caicedo. Saying that there’s not

        Open Controls
        1. Old Gregg
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 14 mins ago

          Many options.

          Consider 3/4/3 maybe

          Open Controls
          1. WVA
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 58 mins ago

            Forwards scoring the least amount of points this season other than Haaland

            Open Controls
            1. Old Gregg
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 2 mins ago

              Very true.

              I’m looking at 3-5-2 myself tbh.

              I would probably go Minteh instead of Caicedo but if your set on it it’s absolutely fine.

              Open Controls
      3. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        Like it

        Open Controls
      4. Ausman
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        Seems a waste to have 2 of the games top 5 defenders sitting on the bench.

        Open Controls
        1. WVA
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 58 mins ago

          They will start a lot, defenders scoring the most points overall

          Open Controls
    7. BR510
        2 hours, 47 mins ago

        fill th blanks!!
        pope/dub
        calafiori/timber/rodon/------/------
        saka/semenyo/enzo/-----/-----
        haaland/------/------

        A• senesi/richards/xhaka/longstaff/richards
        munoz/mukiele/xhaka/bruno

        Open Controls
        1. BR510
            2 hours, 39 mins ago

            thatsshocking - double richards should be isak, munoz should be guehi/senesi/andersen and last slot in b should be bowen

            Open Controls
          • JT11fc
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 30 mins ago

            The one without Isak

            Open Controls
        2. Old Gregg
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 38 mins ago

          A) Saka
          B) Bruno
          C) Saka + Bruno

          Open Controls
          1. JT11fc
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 29 mins ago

            On WC? A

            Open Controls
            1. Old Gregg
              • 8 Years
              2 hours, 27 mins ago

              Thanks
              To bring in with transfers

              I have Bruno already and 4ft

              Open Controls
              1. JT11fc
                • 7 Years
                2 hours, 25 mins ago

                In that case Bruno isnt a priority sell but would do Saka as well as Bruno for now for next 2 at least then reassess

                Open Controls
          2. BR510
              2 hours, 16 mins ago

              senesi or chalobah

              Open Controls
          3. Ubique_Ash
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 36 mins ago

            Thoughts on this WC? Tempted to downgrade a striker as I’d prefer to play 442.

            Pope | Dúbravka

            Gabriel | Gvardiol | Senesi | VDV | Alderete

            Saka | Semenyo | Caicedo | Kudus | Reijnders

            Haaland | Woltemade | Bowen

            Open Controls
            1. JT11fc
              • 7 Years
              2 hours, 22 mins ago

              VDV not worth it for me, prefer Guehi by downgrading Gvardiol to Chalobah or Burn

              Open Controls
              1. Ubique_Ash
                • 3 Years
                2 hours, 9 mins ago

                Good call. Got the cash for either of those moves without having to downgrade anyone else.

                Open Controls
          4. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 26 mins ago

            Raya
            Califiori Burn Mukiele Rodon ???
            Saka Bruno Semenyo Sarr Kudus
            Haaland Foster ???

            Missing pieces:

            A) JP/ Bowen + Richards/ Diouf
            B) Woltemade + Chalobah

            Open Controls
            1. Ausman
              • 2 Years
              2 hours, 14 mins ago

              B

              Open Controls
            2. BR510
                2 hours, 13 mins ago

                very similar team - but have xhaka over kudus, pope over raya, timber over burn, and isidor over foster• i am going with JP and senesi/chalobah•

                Open Controls
            3. BR510
                2 hours, 19 mins ago

                but for you - i would go a

                Open Controls
              • BR510
                  2 hours, 18 mins ago

                  senesi, xhaka, enzo and isidor OR richards, sarr, foster and enzo

                  Open Controls
                  1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
                    • 9 Years
                    1 hour, 3 mins ago

                    B

                    Open Controls
                • Khalico
                  • 10 Years
                  2 hours, 5 mins ago

                  Team gtg?

                  Areola
                  Gabriel, Senesi, Guehi
                  Saka, Semenyo, Kudus, I.Sarr
                  Isak, Haaland, JP

                  Dub, Anthony, Rodon, Andersen

                  Open Controls
                  1. BR510
                      1 hour, 2 mins ago

                      i was on isak but for 10.6, a 60 minute, no pens, unfit out of formplayer i not worth it. Explain reasoning? also, what do you think of my question above??

                      Open Controls
                  2. Aster
                    • 4 Years
                    1 hour, 51 mins ago

                    Is it crazy to drop JP for Bowen ahead of Chelsea favourable fixtures run, with no other Chelsea cover?

                    Open Controls
                    1. FPL Blow-In
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 12 Years
                      1 hour, 38 mins ago

                      I considered it but I’m going to hold off.

                      Open Controls
                    2. RamaJama
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 13 Years
                      1 hour, 9 mins ago

                      Considering holding and add Woltemade, Bowen or DCL

                      Open Controls
                    3. Brosstan
                      • 11 Years
                      1 hour, 2 mins ago

                      No. Pedro is awful.

                      Open Controls
                    4. The Knights Template
                      • 11 Years
                      1 hour ago

                      You could shoot up the ranks at the expense of stubborn Pedro-holders.

                      Open Controls
                  3. Aster
                    • 4 Years
                    1 hour, 40 mins ago

                    Probably doing the same.

                    I have had the best start ever, so I guess I am under a bit of pressure to have an even bigger breakthrough with a differential.

                    Open Controls
                    1. z13
                        just now

                        Don't risk anything surely?

                        Open Controls
                    2. BR510
                        1 hour, 30 mins ago

                        xhaka,isidor and senesi/chalobah or sarr, foster and richards•

                        Open Controls
                        1. FPL Blow-In
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 12 Years
                          33 mins ago

                          I’m not overly fond of either but assuming you are playing 352 with Isidor/Foster picks. Sarr is the optimal pick there but Senesi is a great pick too. Tough, probably the latter

                          Open Controls
                          1. BR510
                              25 mins ago

                              pope/dub
                              timber/cala/rodon/mukiele/------
                              saka/bruno/semenyo/enzo/-----
                              haaland/jp/-------
                              a. senesi,xhaka,isidor
                              b. richards,sarr,guiu

                              Open Controls
                              1. FPL Blow-In
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 12 Years
                                16 mins ago

                                Are you on WC or is this accumulated free transfers. I’m not sure sorry.

                                Open Controls
                                1. BR510
                                    just now

                                    wc sorry

                                    Open Controls
                          2. FPL Blow-In
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 12 Years
                            1 hour, 16 mins ago

                            Suggestions here with 1ft and .2 itb? Line up correct?

                            Vicario
                            Gabriel, Caliaflori, Senesi
                            Saka, Semenyo, Sarr, Anthony
                            Haaland, Pedro, Woltemade

                            Petrovic, Minteh, Munoz, De Ligt

                            Thinking of moving De Ligt so I don’t have to play Semenyo/Sarr against Senesi/Munoz but fear one or both of them could do well

                            Open Controls
                            1. mookie
                              • 12 Years
                              35 mins ago

                              Glasner vs Iraola
                              Cry 0-0 Bou => 0,4xG vs 0,7xG
                              Bou 0- 0 Cry => 1,4xG vs 0,4xG
                              Bou 1-0 Cry => 1,1xG vs 0,2xG

                              Bournemouth LCB would've gotten Defcon in all 3 games. Munoz in one.
                              Semenyo 9 shots in the 3 games(1 on target).
                              Munoz 2 shots in 3 games(1 on target).
                              Sarr 1 shot(on target) in 2 games.
                              Bournemouth goalie saves 4, 3 and 6.

                              https://www.transfermarkt.com/andoni-iraola/leistungsdatenDetail/trainer/60677/trainer_id/22891
                              https://fbref.com/en/matches/9d095ebf/Crystal-Palace-Bournemouth-April-19-2025-Premier-League
                              https://fbref.com/en/matches/886ca6b3/Bournemouth-Crystal-Palace-December-26-2024-Premier-League
                              https://fbref.com/en/matches/1ef36f8d/Bournemouth-Crystal-Palace-April-2-2024-Premier-League

                              Open Controls
                              1. mookie
                                • 12 Years
                                34 mins ago

                                Yes, I'm bored.

                                Open Controls
                                1. z13
                                    just now

                                    That is genuinely useful, I am also having to choose playing Sarr or Senesi. Also you can tell Bournemouth play a lot better at home.

                                    Open Controls
                                  • Punned It
                                      just now

                                      This is quite good, been wondering if I should play both Lacroix and Senesi.

                                      Open Controls
                              2. RamaJama
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 13 Years
                                1 hour, 11 mins ago

                                Which combo on WC?

                                A) Guéhi, Stach, Bowen
                                B) Chalobah, Rejinders, Woltemade

                                Open Controls
                                1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
                                  • 9 Years
                                  37 mins ago

                                  B

                                  1. RamaJama
                                  1. RamaJama
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 13 Years
                                    22 mins ago

                                    Cheers! Also B if I’m changing Chalobah to Truffert?

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
                                      • 9 Years
                                      14 mins ago

                                      Its the Stach + Bowen vs Reijnders + Woltemade thats making me pick B

                                      Open Controls
                              3. BR510
                                  59 mins ago

                                  pope/dub
                                  timber/cala/rodon/mukiele/------
                                  saka/bruno/semenyo/enzo/-----
                                  haaland/jp/-------
                                  a. senesi,xhaka,isidor
                                  b. richards,sarr,guiu

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. BR510
                                      just now

                                      or enzo over sarr and go with A

                                      Open Controls
                                  2. theshazly
                                    • 2 Years
                                    40 mins ago

                                    WC draft #9183829

                                    Pope ( Dub )
                                    Timber Gab Guehi ( Alderete/Rodon )
                                    Saka Kudus Semenyo Caicedo ( KDH )
                                    Haaland JP Bowen

                                    0.7 ITB

                                    Any comments here to improve ?

                                    Open Controls
                                  3. BR510
                                      30 mins ago

                                      a. senesi,xhaka,isidor, enzo
                                      b. richards,sarr,guiu, enzo - Or A with sarr over enzo (have JP)

                                      Open Controls
                                    • AC Pilkington
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 10 Years
                                      25 mins ago

                                      What to do with Reijnders?

                                      A) Hold

                                      B) Move to Minteh

                                      C) Move to Paqueta

                                      Open Controls
                                      1. g40steve
                                        • 7 Years
                                        4 mins ago

                                        I’m unsure, Chelsea mid seems obvious with Palmer out for decent chunk

                                        Open Controls
                                    • DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
                                      • 9 Years
                                      19 mins ago

                                      The more I experiment with my WC the more I feel 4 5 1 with Haaland Foster DCL/ Isidor front 3 might be the way to go. There isnt a clear cut forward apart from Haaland who jumps out. Better value in defense/ midfield in the Pedro/ Wolte/ Bowen price range.

                                      Open Controls
                                    • g40steve
                                      • 7 Years
                                      8 mins ago

                                      Removing Salah opens up the sweet shop 🙂

                                      Pope Dubs
                                      Gab Tim Chalo Senesi, Guehi
                                      Saka Semenyo Sarr Caicedo Kudus
                                      Haaland Wolt Pedro

                                      Open Controls
                                      1. z13
                                          just now

                                          You should bench Pedro

                                          Open Controls
                                      2. XX SMICER XX
                                        • 7 Years
                                        6 mins ago

                                        Complete my WC midfield (3rd / 4th /5th selections:

                                        A. Enzo Sarr KDH - 1.1m ITB
                                        B. Enzo Gakpo KDH
                                        C. Enzo Sarr Reijnders - 0.3m ITB
                                        D. Enzo Gordon KDH - 0.1m ITB

                                        Sanchez Dubravka
                                        Gabriel Timber Richards Anderson Diouf
                                        Saka Semenyo XXX XXX XXX
                                        Haaland Bowen Larsen

                                        Open Controls
                                        1. z13
                                            5 mins ago

                                            C

                                            Open Controls
                                          • AAAFootball
                                              just now

                                              A

                                              Open Controls
                                          • z13
                                              5 mins ago

                                              C is the safe option

                                              Open Controls

                                            You need to be logged in to post a comment.