How I plan to ‘future-proof’ my FPL Gameweek 8 Wildcard

15 October 2025 63 comments
Lateriser 12 Lateriser 12
In his latest article, three-time top 200 finisher Lateriser considers whether his Gameweek 8 Wildcard is ‘future-proof’ ahead of the next big fixture swing in Gameweek 13.

I am on a Wildcard in Gameweek 8, something I discussed in a recent article here.  

What I thought I’d do with this piece is cast forward and try to anticipate what I might need in the future, whether my current draft accommodates it and if there are any changes I need to make.

Gameweek 13 onwards: The fixture outlook

The next primary Wildcard window is around the Gameweek 13 mark. So, what I did was have a look at the fixture ticker for six Gameweeks. I didn’t go too long because we’ve got a few extra transfers around the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) anyway.

Wildcard 8 Gameweek

The first thing that stands out is the fixtures for Liverpool, Newcastle United and Manchester City. All three teams have ridiculously good schedules and there might be a world in which we would need to go with a very thin squad and have as much money as possible spent on the pitch, ie to potentially accommodate Erling Haaland (£14.5m), Mohamed Salah (£14.4m) and/or Alexander Isak (£10.6m) in one team.

Now, I currently only have Nick Pope (£5.1m) and Haaland in my Wildcard draft from these three teams, although I am contemplating a punt on Isak.

The primary FPL implication of this is as follows…

Don’t spread your funds too wide

I like that I have a bottom-priced defender in Joe Rodon (£4.1m) and a bottom-priced goalkeeper in Martin Dubravka (£4.0m), which means that my funds are not spread too wide.

If I had already used my Bench Boost, I would even have a bottom-priced forward/midfielder as my eighth attacker, which would allow me to spend as much on the pitch as possible. While I don’t necessarily need to do that right now, it will help me in the Gameweek 13 period or so.

Bench Boost before Gameweek 13 or when Salah goes to AFCON

Because we’ll want to spread all our funds on the pitch, we need to either:

a) Use the Bench Boost before Gameweek 13, when these teams have great fixtures together; or
b) Wait till Salah departs for AFCON, and then we spread the funds around

The problem with the latter is that it is very difficult to plan on a Gameweek 8 Wildcard, and injuries and rotation eight Gameweeks later are unpredictable. Do we really want to spend the free transfers given to us during AFCON on a Bench Boost? I think those transfers will be better spent attacking some juicy fixtures and saving them for the future.

Pope a solid long-term pick

Looking at those Newcastle United fixtures, Gameweek 13 onwards substantiates my conviction in Pope as a pick. He plays behind a trustworthy defence and is not just reliant on clean sheets for points.

Bournemouth + Palace fixtures

It helps that both Bournemouth and Crystal Palace have a good run from Gameweek 13 onwards because I will already have Antoine Semenyo (£7.9m), Ismaila Sarr (£6.5m) and Marcos Senesi (£5.0m) on my Wildcard, all of whom will probably be picks I don’t touch for a long time now.

The Palace fixtures do make me wonder about my Chris Richards (£4.5m) vs Joachim Andersen (£4.5m) debate. That said, for these really appealing matches, do I want a Richards or do I want the upside of someone like Daniel Munoz (£5.6m) instead?

Free Hit in Gameweek 13?

If you take out Gameweek 13, when Chelsea and Arsenal play each other, they are still fairly high on the Fixture Ticker.

Wildcard 8 Gameweek

Instead of immediately selling my Arsenal and Chelsea players (five of them from both teams), I could look to Free Hit in Gameweek 13 instead. The Gunners and the Blues both have decent fixtures before and after Gameweek 13.

I can assess the landscape a little later in terms of whether I want to use my transfers to sell players from these teams for those from Liverpool and Manchester City.

If I look at just Gameweek 13, it offers some interesting opportunities in getting players from Man City, Liverpool, Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur. Tripling up on City long term might not be a very healthy opportunity but I could look to instead Free Hit in their players.

Final Thoughts

I like the fact that I have until then to decide which way I want to go, but this little peek into the future has somewhat validated my thinking for the current draft because I don’t think Arsenal or Chelsea players are ‘hard sells’ in Gameweek 13.

However, I will want a piece or two of the Liverpool attack at that time, so doubling up on Arsenal’s defence and having Bukayo Saka (£9.9m) helps from a structural point of view. He’s the easiest way to get to Salah, should I want him at that point.

I hope you enjoyed reading this article. Pras and I further discussed our Wildcard drafts on this episode of The FPL Wire, which you can view below.

  1. FF Scout
    • 15 Years
    6 hours, 12 mins ago

    Heal Alderete! HEAL!!!!! :mrgreen:

    Open Controls
  2. Price Changes
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 10 Years
    5 hours, 11 mins ago

    Price changes 16th October

    No rises

    Falls: Johnson 6.8, Richarlison 6.7

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Cheers Rainy.

      Open Controls
  3. Casual Player
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 31 mins ago

    Do we really want to spend the free transfers given to us during AFCON on a Bench Boost? I think those transfers will be better spent attacking some juicy fixtures and saving them for the future.

    -----

    I've concluded yes to that question. I started with the template-ish WC8 that would enable a BB in GW9 and evolved to all out starting XI focus.

    Basically I think those 5FTs can be used to both bench boost and attack future juicy fixtures at AFCON, given not only is Salah out of the equation but also Semenyo and some others. Easiest time to spread funds in terms of available transfers and affordability. I doubt an upside team and a bench boost team are that far apart at GW16

    So then you use WC to attack now, getting the strongest possible 11 by carrying a dead forward (Guiu?) and maybe downgrading on DEF and/or MID from the template.

    My team is likely to have Haaland + Saka + probably Salah (for his biannual haul vs Man City). Plus Semenyo and at least one Arsenal defender. And some Crystal Palace that was looking sketchy for GW9 BB.

    Open Controls
    1. Casual Player
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      Sorry, haul vs Man Utd, my bad

      Open Controls
    2. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      I could just about manage those 'premiums' [Haaland/Salah/Saka/Semenyo/Wolt/Cpl&Ars def] with some compromises elsewhere but then my squad value is only £102.1M. An extra £0.5M would go a long way to eliminating those compromises if you have it.

      Open Controls
      1. Casual Player
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 27 mins ago

        Yeah I don't

        I think I would not have Wolt either.

        Likely play a 4-4-2 or 4-5-1 each week

        Open Controls
        1. Albrightondknight
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 37 mins ago

          I have 103.1 and I can’t get anywhere close to a Haaland Salah Saka and Semenyo team that I like and that is with 2 * 4.3 forwards. Then I suppose my defence is pretty expensive. I am just hoping Isak becomes an option rather than Salah, cause that looks someway balanced and doesn’t require so many transfers. But even then I have to go without an Arsenal attacker. - Saka and Gyokeres are too expensive to have Isak too.

          Open Controls
          1. Count of Monte Hristo
            • 12 Years
            6 mins ago

            Gyokeres is awful, he needs to be out of the conversation

            Open Controls
      2. GreennRed
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 59 mins ago

        Salah isn't close to to premium for his price in current form. Slot needs to rotate him to get optimum from his attack.

        Open Controls
        1. Sheffield Wednesday
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 30 mins ago

          A "premium" in FPL usually refers to high price level players rather than quality, though in this instance I've included the mid-price players within 'premiums' [hence the quotation marks] just because they don't leave much in the budget left for the remaining squad.

          Open Controls
          1. Sheffield Wednesday
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 15 mins ago

            From the official site: Who are the best premium players to own in FPL?
            https://www.premierleague.com/en/news/4406598/who-are-the-best-premium-players-to-own-in-fpl-fantasy-premier-league-2025-26

            Open Controls
          2. GreennRed
            • 14 Years
            34 mins ago

            Regardless, on current form Salah is well overrated. Can get two better performing mids plus change for his price.

            Open Controls
            1. Sheffield Wednesday
              • 5 Years
              1 min ago

              True

              Open Controls
    3. MyPrettyPony
      • 8 Years
      29 mins ago

      Semenyo is missing? What? How come?

      Open Controls
    4. Ausman
      • 2 Years
      28 mins ago

      Semenyo will not be at AFCON.
      "Arsenal, Leeds United, and Chelsea have zero players who’ll be going to AFCON. Ghana not qualifying for the first time since 2004 means popular FPL options, Semenyo & Kudus, will not be missing out on Premier League action."

      Open Controls
      1. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        Thanks, we'll all be swimming in unused FTs then.

        Open Controls
      2. Casual Player
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Whoops my bad

        Open Controls
  4. Wardinator
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 16 mins ago

    A) Bruno + Mateta
    B) Gordon + Gyokeres

    (Note I have Sarr, and no Arsenal)

    Open Controls
    1. Defcons are for Kinnear
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 8 mins ago

      Saka?

      Open Controls
      1. Defcons are for Kinnear
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 8 mins ago

        Or even Eze if funds are limited

        Open Controls
        1. Casual Player
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 58 mins ago

          I would prefer either of those to A/B

          Open Controls
  5. Albrightondknight
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    Current team - well after I do Harvey Elliot to Enzo this week which would leave 0.0 ITB using my 1 FT
    Is this way too much of a headache each week if so any suggestions for future moves or a change to how I get Enzo in this week?
    Or just leave it after this week til 12 or 13 and have a lot of FTs and a better idea of the moves to make for pool and Newcastle players.
    Planned move this week leaves me 0.1 short of Vicario to Pope next week

    Vicario Dub

    Gabriel Timber Virgil Senesi Burn

    Semenyo Foden Reijnders Enzo Caicedo

    Haaland Gyokeres Pedro

    Open Controls
    1. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      looks like you have a good enough team without the transfer tbh

      Open Controls
      1. Albrightondknight
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        I hear you but I really want Enzo
        And this week I would bench

        Dub Reijnders Burn Senesi
        Does that starting 11 and bench look correct with Enzo in?

        Open Controls
    2. No Kane No Gain
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Are you sure you want enzo becuase didn’t he get sent home by Argentina becuase of an injury?!

      Open Controls
      1. Albrightondknight
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        Well I will wait for news conference but sounds like he was going to be released before second Argentina game anyway. But would want to be pretty sure he starts if bringing him in. He has previously played with that knee strapped.

        Open Controls
        1. No Kane No Gain
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          True but he might get managed minutes with 3 games in a week coming up

          Open Controls
          1. Albrightondknight
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            Thanks if I didn’t make a transfer that would be something new - a hit 4 weeks in a row now. Might be time to chill

            Open Controls
  6. Bggz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    2 hours ago

    on a WC
    Bowen, woltemade or mateta

    already have Sarr

    Open Controls
    1. Albrightondknight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Wolt seems the better medium term pick. Bowen has some good fixtures but not that many.
      If Wolt gets a proper supply of crosses he will score.

      Open Controls
  7. SpaceCadet
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Barring any new info is this team g2g for this gw? BB yes or no?

    Sanchez
    Gabriel Munoz Senesi
    Saka semenyo reijnders enzo
    Haaland wolte pedro

    Dubravka gudmundsson vdv anderson

    Open Controls
    1. TOTHETASK
      • 3 Years
      33 mins ago

      BB possible but maybe transfer anderson for someone else

      Open Controls
      1. SpaceCadet
        • 11 Years
        11 mins ago

        Could get in sarr/ kudus but not sure its worth a hit.

        Open Controls
        1. TOTHETASK
          • 3 Years
          8 mins ago

          Do anderson -> kudus next week and BB gw9 wld work imo

          Open Controls
          1. SpaceCadet
            • 11 Years
            3 mins ago

            Cheers

            Open Controls
    2. Albrightondknight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      30 mins ago

      Team looks really nice G2G
      For the BB you have Bur V Leeds and Bou V Cpl defences. And Anderson has a difficult fixture too. Doesn’t seem ideal to me but could be DC points to be had and at least it’s out of the way. Any other weeks that look good? Would you consider leaving it til TV is built up more but then the cash is spread for longer which is annoying.

      Open Controls
      1. SpaceCadet
        • 11 Years
        19 mins ago

        Tough one. Bur and Leeds seem to have the best fixture this gw. Even tempted to do anderson > sarr for a hit and BB and get it out of the way. Worth a hit?

        Open Controls
        1. Albrightondknight
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          12 mins ago

          Based on the other reply you got I like the fixtures for Leeds and Bur better in GW9 and as suggested leave the move you want to do til 9 as a FT.

          Open Controls
          1. SpaceCadet
            • 11 Years
            6 mins ago

            cheers

            Open Controls
  8. TOTHETASK
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    hi having a benching dilemma on my gw8 wc, is this bench correct:

    Pope
    Porro Senesi Burn
    Gakpo Enzo Kudus Semenyo Sarr
    Bowen Haaland

    Dubravka Pedro Munoz Diouf

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      57 mins ago

      Vote Pedro

      Open Controls
    2. Albrightondknight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      52 mins ago

      Rather you have those decisions than me. That’s tough.
      I think Munoz is too attacking to bench. Maybe if you sit Burn instead it avoids the double Newcastle defence risk.
      Maybe there is negative news on Enzo and you play Pedro. I think Che will give Forest a kicking so I would play Pedro anyway but too difficult to call who to drop from that 8.

      Open Controls
    3. SpaceCadet
      • 11 Years
      48 mins ago

      Tough one. Perfect gw to bb if you haven't already used it. Else I'd be tempted to start pedro over enzo.

      Open Controls
      1. Sgt. Schultz
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        he is on a WC though

        Open Controls
        1. SpaceCadet
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Oops missed that

          Open Controls
    4. AAAFootball
        1 min ago

        A: drop sarr for jped, or
        B: drop senesi and kudus for jped and munoz

        Open Controls
    5. EL tridente
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Isak and Esteve to Woltemade and Gabriel + 1.6million in the bank

      Open Controls
      1. TOTHETASK
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        do it

        Open Controls
      2. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Yes

        Open Controls
    6. Legohair
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Raya
      Gabriel-VVD-Munoz
      Semenyo-Reijnders-Gakpo-Gordon
      Haaland-Gyökeres-Pedro

      Dubravka, Senesi, King, Andersen

      1 FT

      A. Gakpo to Sarr
      B. Gakpo to Enzo
      C. Reijnders to Minteh
      D. Save

      Open Controls
      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 12 Years
        12 mins ago

        Gyokeres > Anyone

        Open Controls
      2. JT11fc
        • 7 Years
        just now

        B or save

        Open Controls
    7. JT11fc
      • 7 Years
      49 mins ago

      I kinda want Chalobah but I have Cucu already, I also want a Chelsea mid, but Chalobah might be safer....Chelsea fan problems..
      What gets the vote?
      1. Chalobah

      2. Enzo/Estevao

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        26 mins ago

        2

        Open Controls
        1. JT11fc
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Cheers

          Open Controls
      2. AAAFootball
          17 mins ago

          on wc here, currently chalo/enzo, is enzo going to play (or at least next week, strong bench) \
          Also, Chalobah rotation free? and lastly is estevao a serious option?
          Dont want cucu, and pope in gk. Had jped but isnt looking great and prefer woltemade

          Open Controls
          1. JT11fc
            • 7 Years
            11 mins ago

            To be honest if I was on wc I would struggle to choose, Chalobah and Enzo makes the most sense although now Pedro has finally had a rest and hopefully shaken off his niggle hel do well.

            Estevao is kinda like a Mahrez at the moment, not nailed but always looking for a shot or cross as his xgi shows

            Open Controls
            1. AAAFootball
                5 mins ago

                Thx
                Will probs keep it as is then, out of curiosity how much do you rate chalobah vs other sub 5.4 defenders?
                Looking for some ideas

                Open Controls
                1. JT11fc
                  • 7 Years
                  just now

                  Prob between Burn Guehi and Chalobah, Chalobah has all 3 routes to points although Guehi is popping up with returns too but harder immediate fixtures

                  Open Controls
          2. Sho-kun
            • 8 Years
            16 mins ago

            2

            Open Controls
            1. JT11fc
              • 7 Years
              1 min ago

              Thanks

              Open Controls
        • The Knights Template
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Leeds v Burnley score predictions please. Is it worth securing the rights to?

          Open Controls

