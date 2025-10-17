FPL Gameweek 8 Scout Picks: Three double-ups

With another international break now behind us, it’s time to nail down our Scout Picks for Gameweek 8 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).
We considered the Scout Squad submissions made by Marc, Sam, Tom and Neale before coming up with our final team.
As ever, we are limited by certain restrictions.
- An £83.0m budget for our starting XI
- An overall squad limit of £100.0m
- No more than three players per team
GAMEWEEK 8 SCOUT PICKS
GOALKEEPER
Chosen by three of our Scout Squad pundits, Robert Sanchez (£4.9m) gets the nod between the sticks. The Spaniard hasn’t exactly impressed recently, having failed to keep a clean sheet in each of his last four matches, a situation exacerbated by his red card at Old Trafford. However, Chelsea have a plum away fixture this week with goal-shy Nottingham Forest – no side has scored fewer goals than Ange Postecoglou’s team this season (five). As the only defensive option to feature in every league game thus far, Sanchez looks like a solid route into the Blues’ rearguard.
DEFENDERS
