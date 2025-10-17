Injury latest on Alisson + Konate ahead of Gameweek 8

Speaking at Friday’s press conference, Arne Slot gave injury updates on Liverpool regulars Alisson Becker (£5.4m), Ibrahima Konate (£5.5m) and Ryan Gravenberch (£5.7m).

The goalkeeper will miss at least Gameweeks 8 and 9 because of a hamstring problem, allowing cheap Fantasy Premier League (FPL) asset Giorgi Mamardashvili (£4.3m) to play.

“He’s not training with us, so he’s out. Like I always say, it’s so difficult to say [how long he’ll be out] because the end phase of rehab is always going to give you positives or negatives but he will not play at the weekend, also not next week.” – Arne Slot on Alisson

But it’s seemingly good news on Konate (thigh) and Gravenberch (hamstring). The centre-back came off in Gameweek 7 and needed to leave France’s squad, having been unused in their first match.

Last weekend, midfielder Gravenberch exited at half-time for the Netherlands against Finland.

“Ryan [Gravenberch] is completely fit, although we still have to train twice, but if you ask me now, he’s completely fit. Ibou [Konate] has come back to us, started his sessions again and [is] expected to train with us today.” – Arne Slot

Wataru Endo (£4.9m) also withdrew from the Japan squad with an unspecified issue, and we await the latest on him. Jayden Danns (£4.4m, hamstring) and Giovanni Leoni (£4.9m, ACL) will miss the visit of Manchester United, with the latter out until next season.

