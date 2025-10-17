Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 8?

After Erling Haaland (£14.5m) scored for the fifth consecutive Premier League match in a row against Brentford and bagged yet another Norway hat-trick over the international break, the Gameweek 8 captaincy decision will once again be straightforward for the majority.

But in Captain Sensible, we wouldn’t be doing our jobs if we didn’t ask if there was a case to look beyond the Norwegian this week.

First, we will assess the on-site captaincy poll. We will then analyse player and team statistics, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Saturday’s 11am BST deadline.

Captaincy Poll

As expected, Haaland’s stunning early-season form sees him top the Fantasy Football Scout captaincy poll yet again. Among site users, the Norwegian is the runaway leader in the poll, currently sitting on over 62% of the popular vote.

For the second week running, Antoine Semenyo (£7.9m) occupies a distant second place, with a little over 7% of the vote. The Ghanaian international outscored Haaland in Gameweek 17, scoring twice and assisting against Fulham.

Chelsea duo Joao Pedro (£7.7m) and Enzo Fernandez (£6.7m) complete the top four ahead of Chelsea’s trip to Nottingham Forest at lunchtime on Saturday. Nick Woltemade (£7.2m) is the only other player to pick up more than 5% backing.

Player Stats – Last Six Gameweeks