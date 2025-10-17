Captain Sensible

Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 8?

17 October 2025 282 comments
FFScout Tom FFScout Tom
Share:

After Erling Haaland (£14.5m) scored for the fifth consecutive Premier League match in a row against Brentford and bagged yet another Norway hat-trick over the international break, the Gameweek 8 captaincy decision will once again be straightforward for the majority.

But in Captain Sensible, we wouldn’t be doing our jobs if we didn’t ask if there was a case to look beyond the Norwegian this week.

First, we will assess the on-site captaincy poll. We will then analyse player and team statisticsRate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Saturday’s 11am BST deadline.

Captaincy Poll

Best captain Gameweek 8

As expected, Haaland’s stunning early-season form sees him top the Fantasy Football Scout captaincy poll yet again. Among site users, the Norwegian is the runaway leader in the poll, currently sitting on over 62% of the popular vote. 

For the second week running, Antoine Semenyo (£7.9m) occupies a distant second place, with a little over 7% of the vote. The Ghanaian international outscored Haaland in Gameweek 17, scoring twice and assisting against Fulham.

Chelsea duo Joao Pedro (£7.7m) and Enzo Fernandez (£6.7m) complete the top four ahead of Chelsea’s trip to Nottingham Forest at lunchtime on Saturday. Nick Woltemade (£7.2m) is the only other player to pick up more than 5% backing.

Player Stats – Last Six Gameweeks

FFScout Tom <p>Partnerships &amp; Community Manager. Previously Multimedia Manager and Deputy Social Media Manager.</p>

282 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. FF Scout
    • 15 Years
    18 mins ago

    Tom and Az going live on YouTube in twenty mins if you want to ask them any questions:

    https://www.youtube.com/live/z8A1mSil2FY?si=rKamcP5ufxCNL4V1

    Open Controls
  2. GE
    • 9 Years
    16 mins ago

    1) Bruno -> Sarr
    2) Bruno -> Enzo
    3) Roll

    (2FT, 0.2 itb, BB active)
    Pope (Dubravka)
    Gabriel/Chalobah/VdV (Senesi, Rodon)
    Bruno/Foden/Semenyo/Reijnders (Xhaka)
    Haaland/Pedro/Gyokeres

    Open Controls
    1. Moon Dog
        7 mins ago

        3.

        Keep rollin'. A lot can change in a week.

        Open Controls
      • FF Scout
        • 15 Years
        4 mins ago

        Bruno is gonna score this week anyway why would you take him out?

        Open Controls
    2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 9 Years
      15 mins ago

      How do we think all the Chelsea's injuries/ non availability will affect Joao Pedro?

      Open Controls
      1. Malkmus
        • 14 Years
        6 mins ago

        It's hard to say, certainly no palmer is a big miss but Chelsea do have good fixtures over next 5. He has to deliver over next 2 for me though or he's out. Quite a few good forwards decently priced.

        Open Controls
      2. FF Scout
        • 15 Years
        5 mins ago

        Nah he's a bit of a loose cannon. He's just there to distract others whilst the other players demonstrate passing near their opponents box.

        Open Controls
      3. Ha.
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Can't get excited about a guy that doesn't take shots

        Open Controls
    3. Fpl_Juggernaut
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      Why no mention of Garnacho or Estevao, good fixtures they are surely gonna play with palmer injury and estevao has good underlying data too

      Open Controls
      1. FF Scout
        • 15 Years
        2 mins ago

        Nacho has Gittens to worry about. Now Estêvão...

        Open Controls
        1. Fpl_Juggernaut
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Garnacho is clearly first choice...Gittens will sub on late on the left hand side

          Open Controls
    4. Gudjohnsen
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      Ramsey, Gyokeres to

      A. Paqueta, J.Pedro
      B. Enzo, Woltemade
      C. Hold

      Would use BB if I do A and B

      Open Controls
      1. FF Scout
        • 15 Years
        1 min ago

        B and BB

        Open Controls
    5. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      13 mins ago

      ‘Reece is fully fit’!

      Open Controls
      1. FF Scout
        • 15 Years
        1 min ago

        Kyle Reece died at the end of the film mate!

        Open Controls
    6. The Son-dance Kid
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      Saka and Palmer could be the biggest traps this year. Both seem to be very injury prone at this stage in their careers. Palmer already struck down twice this season, Saka once. Both had injury issues last year too.
      Saka a calculated avoid due to this

      Open Controls
      1. Malkmus
        • 14 Years
        8 mins ago

        Disagree. He looks in great form so keep until any injuries imo. I think with this year's pricing is very generous, so it's quite easy to fit saka in.

        Open Controls
      2. Sun God Nika
        • 5 Years
        7 mins ago

        yep , hopefully they get back to 100% one day

        but just like last season i shant be going for saka - either eze or rice for me when i do bring in a mid

        and hoping they strike gold for me like trossard did for me

        Open Controls
      3. FF Scout
        • 15 Years
        6 mins ago

        I reckon Palmer can't resist playing out with his mates so his groin never heals lol.

        Open Controls
      4. EDEN THE MAN
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Not sure about the broad sweeping-ness of this take

        Open Controls
    7. Moon Dog
        7 mins ago

        No mention of Tosin by Maresca... So I guess I just assume he's fit?!

        Which 3 would you play from:

        A. Lacroix (BOU)
        B. Senesi (cry)
        C. Andersen (bur)
        D. Tosin (nfo)

        Open Controls
        1. FF Scout
          • 15 Years
          1 min ago

          Tosin is fit, so is Fofana.

          Open Controls
          1. Moon Dog
              just now

              Ah okay thank you. Nice boost before a good run of fixtures...

              Open Controls
        2. Malkmus
          • 14 Years
          7 mins ago

          Is it necessary to have any liverpool players? I'm struggling to fit any in. Salah is way overpriced, it's tough to fit Isak in and not convinced on gakpo, ekitike etc

          Open Controls
          1. Swerve
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            5 mins ago

            Is your FPL team called Slanted & Enchanted?

            Open Controls
            1. Malkmus
              • 14 Years
              just now

              Ha, no unfortunately not

              Open Controls
          2. Sun God Nika
            • 5 Years
            4 mins ago

            its not necesary to have or to not have any players

            as long as your players chosen are returning for you is all that matters

            Open Controls
            1. Malkmus
              • 14 Years
              just now

              Indeed. Just seems odd not to have any players from a team in second place.

              Open Controls
        3. Jinswick
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          5 mins ago

          Best move here? BB Active.

          A) Save FT
          B) Alderete -> Mukiele
          C) Alderete & Gyokeres -> Calafiori & Wolte

          Pope, Dubravka
          Timber, Senesi, Richards, Rodon, Alderete
          Saka, Semenyo, Sarr, Gordon, Xhaka
          Haaland, Gyokeres, Mateta

          Bank 0.1m, 3FTs, BB & FH left

          Open Controls
          1. Ha.
            • 10 Years
            just now

            A

            I think Alderete will play

            Open Controls
        4. mcsteely
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 16 Years
          just now

          A. Wood to Woltemade
          B. Wood to DCL
          C. Wood and Bruno to DCL and Saka -4

          Open Controls
        5. Sun God Nika
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Any fellow hive members going to bench boost this GW with their burnley and leeds players

          Open Controls

        You need to be logged in to post a comment.