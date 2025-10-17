Wissa injury: Howe provides positive new update

Speaking at Friday’s press conference, Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe mentioned that summer signing Yoane Wissa (£7.4m) has had his first training session on the grass.

A knee injury has prevented him from making a Magpies debut, allowing Nick Woltemade (£7.2m) to excel and catch the attention of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers.

However, the German should be nailed on for a bit longer, because Wissa isn’t yet ready to be thrown in.

“Yoane’s [Wissa] had his first time on the grass with us, which was great to see and his knee has reacted well to that work so far. It will now be a case of stepping him up gradually. I know he is desperate to get out and show his worth but it’s one step at a time now.” – Eddie Howe

Meanwhile, Lewis Hall (£5.3m, hamstring) joined Tino Livramento (£5.0m, knee) on the injury list just before the international break. But a second scan in the last fortnight revealed relatively good news, as he should be back before the November hiatus.

“Lewis’ second scan was good news. We hope he will be back during this period of games we have before the next international break. He’s such an important player for us.” – Eddie Howe on Lewis Hall

Howe said he had a minor concern over Joelinton (£5.9m) after international duty, but he thinks the Brazilian will be fine. Jacob Ramsey (£5.3m, ankle) returned to training before the break and comes into contention.