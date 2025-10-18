Brighton v Newcastle predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 8 clash between Brighton and Hove Albion and Newcastle United.
The match at American Express Stadium kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 18 October.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 8 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
BRIGHTON
NEWCASTLE
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|11th
|Newcastle
|7
|9
|+1
|DWDLW
|12th
|Brighton
|7
|9
|0
|WLDWD
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):