Brighton v Newcastle predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 8 clash between Brighton and Hove Albion and Newcastle United.

The match at American Express Stadium kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 18 October.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 8 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

BRIGHTON

NEWCASTLE

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 11th Newcastle 7 9 +1 DWDLW 12th Brighton 7 9 0 WLDWD

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):