Burnley v Leeds predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 8 clash between Burnley and Leeds United.
The match at Turf Moor kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 18 October.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 8 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
BURNLEY
LEEDS
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|15th
|Leeds
|7
|8
|-4
|DLWDL
|18th
|Burnley
|7
|4
|-8
|LLDLL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):