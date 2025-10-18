Crystal Palace v Bournemouth predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 8 clash between Crystal Palace and Bournemouth.

The match at Selhurst Park kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 18 October.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 8 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

CRYSTAL PALACE

BOURNEMOUTH

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 4th Bournemouth 7 14 +3 WWDDW 6th Crystal Palace 7 12 +4 WDWWL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):