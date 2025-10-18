Home Page Exclusions

Crystal Palace v Bournemouth predicted line-ups + FPL team news

18 October 2025 0 comments
Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 8 clash between Crystal Palace and Bournemouth.

The match at Selhurst Park kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 18 October.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 8 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

CRYSTAL PALACE

BOURNEMOUTH

RECENT FORM

PLAYEDPOINTSGDFORM (most recent on the right)
4thBournemouth714+3WWDDW
6thCrystal Palace712+4WDWWL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

