Fulham v Arsenal predicted line-ups + FPL team news

18 October 2025 0 comments
Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 8 clash between Fulham and Arsenal.

The match at Craven Cottage kicks off at 17:30 BST on Saturday 18 October.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 8 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

FULHAM

ARSENAL

RECENT FORM

PLAYEDPOINTSGDFORM (most recent on the right)
1stArsenal716+11LWDWW
14thFulham78-3LWWLL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):

