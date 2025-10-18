Fulham v Arsenal team news: Raul fit to start

One more Premier League game to go today: it’s Fulham v Arsenal, which gets underway at 17:30 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Marco Silva welcomes back Raul Jimenez after injury, so the Cottagers (presumably) go back to a 4-2-3-1 after a dalliance with a strikerless wing-back system in Gameweek 7.

Jorge Cuenca also comes in as Calvin Bassey and Issa Diop make way.

With Sasa Lukic injured, Tom Cairney steps up in the middle of the park.

Arsenal are pretty much at full strength, or at least as strong as injuries allow.

In terms of changes from the last Premier League game, it’s just Martin Zubimendi in for the sidelined Martin Odegaard in midfield.

Ben White is fit and on the bench.

LINE-UPS

Fulham XI: Leno, Castagne, Andersen, Cuenca, Sessegnon, Berge, Iwobi, Cairney, King, Wilson, Jimenez.

Subs: Lecomte, Tete, Reed, Bassey, Reed, Adama, Kusi-Asare, Kevin, Diop, Smith Rowe.

Arsenal XI: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori, Zubimendi, Rice, Eze, Saka, Trossard, Gyokeres.

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Mosquera, White, Martinelli, Norgaard, Nwaneri, Merino, Lewis-Skelly, Dowman.

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DC) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below: