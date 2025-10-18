Fulham v Arsenal team news: Raul fit to start

Dugout Discussion

One more Premier League game to go today: it’s Fulham v Arsenal, which gets underway at 17:30 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Marco Silva welcomes back Raul Jimenez after injury, so the Cottagers (presumably) go back to a 4-2-3-1 after a dalliance with a strikerless wing-back system in Gameweek 7.

Jorge Cuenca also comes in as Calvin Bassey and Issa Diop make way.

With Sasa Lukic injured, Tom Cairney steps up in the middle of the park.

Arsenal are pretty much at full strength, or at least as strong as injuries allow.

In terms of changes from the last Premier League game, it’s just Martin Zubimendi in for the sidelined Martin Odegaard in midfield.

Ben White is fit and on the bench.

LINE-UPS

Fulham XI: Leno, Castagne, Andersen, Cuenca, Sessegnon, Berge, Iwobi, Cairney, King, Wilson, Jimenez.

Subs: Lecomte, Tete, Reed, Bassey, Reed, Adama, Kusi-Asare, Kevin, Diop, Smith Rowe.

Arsenal XI: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori, Zubimendi, Rice, Eze, Saka, Trossard, Gyokeres.

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Mosquera, White, Martinelli, Norgaard, Nwaneri, Merino, Lewis-Skelly, Dowman.

  1. Bobby Digital
    • 8 Years
    27 mins ago

    Triple Arsenal def owners in heaven

    Open Controls
  2. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    27 mins ago

    Pen Saka

    Open Controls
  3. Mr. O'Connell
    • 13 Years
    26 mins ago

    Arsenal pen. Gyokores to take

    Open Controls
  4. fedolefan
    • 11 Years
    26 mins ago

    Arsenal triple defence is probably the most set and forget defence if ever there was one.

    Open Controls
  5. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    26 mins ago

    Dive

    Open Controls
  6. jacob1989
    • 3 Years
    26 mins ago

    Looked like outside box

    Open Controls
    1. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      17 mins ago

      Wasn’t even a foul

      Open Controls
  7. Fat Frank
    • 8 Years
    26 mins ago

    No pen gets ball

    Open Controls
    1. Fat Frank
      • 8 Years
      just now

      And outside the box, jeez our refs are horrendous 😆 😆 😆

      Open Controls
  8. Gizzachance
    • 10 Years
    25 mins ago

    Gordon reindeer’s eze all subbed early for me !

    Open Controls
    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      12 mins ago

      Sell, sell and sell!

      Open Controls
      1. snow pea in repose
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Turn those machines back on!

        Open Controls
    2. Pedersen
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      You didn't expect anything else from Gordon whom is always subbed early. Right ?

      Open Controls
      1. Gizzachance
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        True , but players can return in a reduced time v a team haven’t kept a cs all season! That’s my excuse! j Pedro nothing from 90 plus minutes, gyrokes nothing so far from nearly 80 mins, sarr the same
        Swings an roundabouts etc

        Open Controls
  9. JBG
    • 7 Years
    25 mins ago

    Never a pen, pure dive.

    (Not watching)

    Open Controls
  10. Fat Frank
    • 8 Years
    25 mins ago

    Don’t even need slow motion to see he gets the ball 😆

    Open Controls
  11. Mr. O'Connell
    • 13 Years
    24 mins ago

    They don't need to look at the screen. Just tell the on field ref it's not a pen FFS. People have trains to catch.

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 13 Years
      just now

      What a waste of time that was. It's such a simple rule change.

      Open Controls
  12. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    23 mins ago

    No pen

    Open Controls
  13. Fat Frank
    • 8 Years
    22 mins ago

    No pen and Saka YC for dive

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 7 Years
      just now

      If only, refs are never consistent with that

      Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      That's a bit harsh

      It wasn't a dive either

      He played the ball first unlike in other games where it was more of a penalty

      Open Controls
  14. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    22 mins ago

    That's not a penalty

    I agree

    Open Controls
  15. Lucas8406
    • 6 Years
    18 mins ago

    31 point bench boost lovely

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      Same

      Open Controls
    2. Fifa las vegas
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      Lord, that could be a total on a shite GW

      Open Controls
    3. tsm
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Nice I’m chuffed with 21 🙂

      Open Controls
  16. Capocannonieri
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    16 mins ago

    Jokerez is a waste of money and time

    The classic "his contributions are metaphysical" type forward

    Is he even playing today?

    Open Controls
  17. Kaneyonero
    • 9 Years
    15 mins ago

    JP to stay Gyokeres to go he's too expensive

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      Who's the replacement?

      Open Controls
      1. Kaneyonero
        • 9 Years
        8 mins ago

        Wolte most likely

        Open Controls
        1. Kaneyonero
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Can also get Calafiori to double up in Ars def

          Open Controls
      2. GoonerSteve
        • 15 Years
        7 mins ago

        Mateta?

        Open Controls
    2. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      Both should go

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        This, Wolte already in this week for JP, Gyo out next week

        Open Controls
  18. Pedersen
    • 7 Years
    13 mins ago

    JP to Wolte looks like what I will do

    Open Controls
  19. Strike me a Gakpose
    • 12 Years
    13 mins ago

    93 points with Isak to go

    Open Controls
    1. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      2 mins ago

      Hope you pass 100. Not because I give a toss what your score is, but because I also have Isak 😛

      Open Controls
  20. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    13 mins ago

    Gabriel on 3 bonus, but only 3 DC’s

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      He will get 10. Id put my house on it.

      Open Controls
      1. The Bandit
        • 15 Years
        2 mins ago

        Ballard was on 5 with 5 mins left and got 11.

        Open Controls
        1. Mr. O'Connell
          • 13 Years
          just now

          I'm convinced they're putting Timbers contributions on Gabriel

          Open Controls
  21. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    13 mins ago

    Triple Arsenal defence is the way I think
    Nailed CS every week pretty much and most likely to get attacking returns

    Open Controls
    1. Capocannonieri
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I should have done that, got 2 defenders and Joker. What a waste

      Open Controls
  22. fedolefan
    • 11 Years
    12 mins ago

    Gab is getting 10 DCs somehow.

    Open Controls
  23. Thanos
    • 4 Years
    11 mins ago

    Gyok wow

    Open Controls
  24. Gudjohnsen
    • 8 Years
    10 mins ago

    Gyokeres is pretty useless.

    Open Controls
  25. fedolefan
    • 11 Years
    10 mins ago

    Gyok so close

    Open Controls
    1. Sgt. Schultz
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      lol

      Open Controls
    2. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      just now

      to row Z

      Open Controls
    3. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Close to get out from my team 😛

      Open Controls
  26. Bobby Digital
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    Gyokeres and Saka gtfo of my team

    Open Controls
    1. Gudjohnsen
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      I think Saka is ok but Gyokeres needs to go

      Open Controls
      1. Baps Hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Not much in it. Easier game, more time and they both do better. Woltemade is better player than Gyo though.

        Open Controls
    2. Glasner Ball
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      I only put Saka in today, not looking good 🙁

      Open Controls
  27. have you seen cyan
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    How is Gyokeres this shite?

    Open Controls
    1. Gudjohnsen
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      He was playing for Coventry 3 seasons ago

      Open Controls
    2. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Don't talk shite about Gyok, he's the level of Haaland and Kane

      Open Controls
      1. Royal5
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Worst striker in the league

        Open Controls
    3. Royal5
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      He’s shocking

      Open Controls
  28. Weak Become Heros
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Will Alderete sneak another defcon before the weekend is out?

    Open Controls
  29. fedolefan
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    Porkeres is so bad, you'd rather save a transfer even if you own a flagged Watkins, than get him in.

    Open Controls
    1. Sgt. Schultz
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      tried to get carded and failed even at that this Gyok !!

      Open Controls
  30. Mr. O'Connell
    • 13 Years
    just now

    Seven

    Open Controls

