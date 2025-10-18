Man City v Everton predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 8 clash between Manchester City and Everton.
The match at Etihad Stadium kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 18 October.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 8 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
MAN CITY
EVERTON
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|5th
|Man City
|7
|13
|+9
|LWDWW
|8th
|Everton
|7
|11
|+2
|WDLDW
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):