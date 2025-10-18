Sunderland v Wolves predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 8 clash between Sunderland and Wolverhampton Wanderers.
The match at Stadium of Light kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 18 October.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 8 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
SUNDERLAND
WOLVES
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|9th
|Sunderland
|7
|11
|+1
|WDDWL
|20th
|Wolves
|7
|2
|-9
|LLLDD
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):