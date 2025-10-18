Tottenham v Aston Villa predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 8 clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa.
The match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium kicks off at 14:00 BST on Sunday 19 October.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 8 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
TOTTENHAM
ASTON VILLA
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|3rd
|Tottenham
|7
|14
|+8
|LWDDW
|13th
|Aston Villa
|7
|9
|-1
|LDDWW
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):