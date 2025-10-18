West Ham v Brentford predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 8 clash between West Ham United and Brentford.
The match at London Stadium kicks off at 20:00 BST on Monday 20 October.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 8 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
WEST HAM
BRENTFORD
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|16th
|Brentford
|7
|7
|-3
|LDLWL
|19th
|West Ham
|7
|4
|-10
|WLLDL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):