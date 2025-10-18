West Ham v Brentford predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 8 clash between West Ham United and Brentford.

The match at London Stadium kicks off at 20:00 BST on Monday 20 October.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 8 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

WEST HAM

BRENTFORD

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 16th Brentford 7 7 -3 LDLWL 19th West Ham 7 4 -10 WLLDL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):