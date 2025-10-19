Liverpool v Man Utd team news: Hosts unchanged, Sesko sub

The penultimate match of Gameweek 8 sees Liverpool take on Manchester United at Anfield.

Kick-off is at 16:30 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Arne Slot has named the same line-up that lost 2-1 at Chelsea prior to the international break.

Consequently, Alexander Isak starts ahead of Hugo Ekitike up front, while Florian Wirtz is once again named among the substitutes.

Elsewhere, Ibrahima Konate is fit enough to start at the back.

As for Man Utd, Harry Maguire and Matheus Cunha replace the benched Leny Yoro and Benjamin Sesko.

LINE-UPS

Liverpool XI: Mamardashvili, Bradley, Konate, van Dijk, Kerkez, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo, Isak

Subs: Woodman, Frimpong, Gomez, Robertson, Wirtz, Jones, Ekitike, Chiesa, Ngumoha

Manchester United XI: Lammens, de Ligt, Maguire, Shaw, Amad, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dalot, Mbeumo, Cunha, Mount

Subs: Bayindir, Dorgu, Mazraoui, Heaven, Yoro, Mainoo, Ugarte, Sesko, Zirkzee

