Dugout Discussion

Liverpool v Man Utd team news: Hosts unchanged, Sesko sub

19 October 2025 387 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Share:

The penultimate match of Gameweek 8 sees Liverpool take on Manchester United at Anfield.

Kick-off is at 16:30 BST.

TEAM NEWS

Arne Slot has named the same line-up that lost 2-1 at Chelsea prior to the international break.

Consequently, Alexander Isak starts ahead of Hugo Ekitike up front, while Florian Wirtz is once again named among the substitutes.

Elsewhere, Ibrahima Konate is fit enough to start at the back.

As for Man Utd, Harry Maguire and Matheus Cunha replace the benched Leny Yoro and Benjamin Sesko.

LINE-UPS

Liverpool XI: Mamardashvili, Bradley, Konate, van Dijk, Kerkez, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo, Isak

Subs: Woodman, Frimpong, Gomez, Robertson, Wirtz, Jones, Ekitike, Chiesa, Ngumoha

Manchester United XI: Lammens, de Ligt, Maguire, Shaw, Amad, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dalot, Mbeumo, Cunha, Mount

Subs: Bayindir, Dorgu, Mazraoui, Heaven, Yoro, Mainoo, Ugarte, Sesko, Zirkzee

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DC) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below:

387 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Fat Frank
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Salah decline defo down to Trent and Robertson, can’t believe he decided to change both fullbacks when they were both so integral to the team, both defense and attack

    Open Controls
    1. WVA
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Salah declined last season when Trent was still there so that’s rubbish

      Open Controls
  2. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 mins ago

    What’s Bruno’s EO?

    Open Controls
    1. Fat Frank
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Low I hope!

      Open Controls
    2. WVA
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      100% in my mini leagues except me!

      Open Controls
    3. Mr. O'Connell
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Anyone who uses AI to pick their teams owns him

      Open Controls
  3. Fat Frank
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Of course there is 8 minutes injury time! Lol

    Open Controls
  4. WVA
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    HTF is Bruno on 3 BAPS!?

    Open Controls
    1. lilmessipran
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Beautiful assist, well deserved if he holds on to it

      Open Controls
  5. JBG
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Hahaha called it! 8mins... for what??

    Open Controls
    1. Mom, Butters just gave me a…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      It is a clause in the SKY contract.

      Open Controls
  6. Crystal Alice
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    8 minutes?

    Open Controls
    1. Mom, Butters just gave me a…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      And no Salah.

      Easy for ManU

      Open Controls
  7. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    Slot time... The referees are in Mr Slot's pocket

    Open Controls
  8. HellasLEAF
    • 16 Years
    just now

    Bruno or Saka

    Open Controls
  9. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 11 Years
    just now

    That Man Utd supporter that won’t cut his hair until they win five consecutive wins getting his hopes up

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.