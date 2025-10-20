Scout Notes

FPL notes: Slot on Salah’s form, Gakpo threat + Bruno bonus

20 October 2025 41 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Mohamed Salah’s (£14.4m) poor run of form continued on Sunday, as Liverpool suffered a surprise 2-1 loss to Manchester United.

Here’s what we saw at Anfield.

SLOT ON SALAH’S FORM

Mohamed Salah’s poor form is a real concern for Arne Slot.

Following his most recent blank, the Egyptian has now gone seven Premier League games without scoring a non-penalty goal.

On Sunday, he notably missed a big chance shortly before Cody Gakpo’s (£7.5m) equaliser, highlighting his ongoing struggles with form and confidence.

He was then substituted off in the 84th minute with Liverpool in search of a goal.

Salah’s replacement, Jeremie Frimpong (£5.8m), instantly put two superb crosses into the box, and Gakpo really should have buried one of them.

“After games like this, it’s quite normal and usual that people are very focused on individual players. In the first five or six games it was about the signings we did, now it’s about Mo Salah. We had more than enough chances to score. Mo missed a big one. Some others missed big chances. We are not used to this.

“We needed a goal, but we needed a player who could create something in that end phase. That’s what Jeremie [Frimpong] did, he had a great action, crossed to Cody [Gakpo]. If we had been 3-0 up, Cody would have scored. So, every player has tried everything. But it didn’t work out for us.” – Arne Slot on Mohamed Salah

GAKPO THREAT

Another player who has not yet got going this season is Alexander Isak (£10.6m), who himself squandered a big one-on-one opportunity at Anfield.

Instead, Gakpo was Liverpool’s main offensive threat.

The Dutchman scored the equaliser and hit the woodwork three (!) times. He also missed a free header from six yards out.

Above: Cody Gakpo’s shotmap v Man Utd in Gameweek 8

Florian Wirtz (£8.1m), meanwhile, was once again on the bench.

When he was introduced, he was used in a two-man midfield with fellow substitute Curtis Jones (£5.4m), which was never going to get the best out of him.

Hugo Ekitike (£8.7m) did impress from the bench, however, firing off a couple of attempts in quick succession and adding real positivity to Liverpool’s play.

SET-PIECE ISSUES/GRAVENBERCH INJURY

Liverpool don’t look anywhere near as strong defensively as they did last season.

Virgil van Dijk (£6.1m) and Milos Kerkez’s (£5.8m) left-side partnership looks particularly shaky, with balls over the top creating problems all afternoon on Sunday.

Additionally, they aren’t coping very well with set-pieces, with Harry Maguire’s (4.4m) late winner effectively from a dead-ball situation.

“Like against Palace and a few other moments this season, we’ve conceded on a set piece and that is hard to take because it is very difficult to win a game of football if you have a negative balance on set pieces.” – Arne Slot

Van Dijk did at least earn defensive contribution (DefCon) points.

However, an ankle injury to Ryan Gravenberch (£5.7m) is another concern for Slot ahead of Wednesday’s trip to Eintracht Frankfurt.

“I took Ryan off because he twisted his ankle. So yes, he is an injury concern. We have to wait and see tomorrow.” – Arne Slot on Ryan Gravenberch

BRUNO BONUS

Bruno Fernandes’ (£8.9m) late assist at Anfield helped secure the maximum bonus, as he bounced back from successive blanks in style.

His creativity was largely to thank: three chances created, one of them a ‘big’ one, plus 32 attempted passes with 81% pass completion accounted for much of his Bonus Points System (BPS) score.

Above: Players involved in Liverpool v Man Utd sorted by Bonus Points System (BPS) score

In case you missed it, it sounds like Bruno will remain on penalties for United, too.

“He has taken 70 penalties and missed nine, including two with me, so I’m really annoyed with that. But he’s really confident. He’s training with the penalties and trying to understand people are watching the way he scores the penalties. He will be ready.” – Ruben Amorim on Bruno Fernandes’ penalties

Elsewhere, Bryan Mbeumo (£9.0m) fired home the opener with just two minutes on the clock, with the assist provided by wing-back Amad Diallo (£6.3m).

With most of United’s attacks coming down the flanks, both players thrived in transition.

Matheus Cunha (£7.9m) also impressed in the front trio, with Ruben Amorim explaining his decision to leave out Benjamin Sesko (£7.3m) in his post-match interview.

“Sometimes the characteristics of the game change the way you are going to approach the game. So I think for example, Cunha, in the middle, if we put Ben [Sesko], I think it’s easier for this kind of centre-backs to control our striker. So, we try to do that, but when you win is so smart, the coach, is amazing, and then when you lose, it is something wrong with the manager. I understand that. That’s why I’m going always what I think is the best for the team.” – Ruben Amorim

  1. Koflok
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 30 mins ago

    Gordon to Gakpo for free?
    Or save it and assess Saka..

    Open Controls
    1. FDMS All Starz
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      I’d wait, Liverpool in a mess right now they might change up tactics soon

      Open Controls
      1. FantasyClub
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        They may change tactics but Gakpo is arguably their best player atm

        Open Controls
  2. tucaoneo
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 22 mins ago

    Mateta rising ahead of Arsenal is crazy.

    Open Controls
    1. RICICLE
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      I reckon Palace definitely score against Arsenal, every chance Mateta could be involved.

      Open Controls
      1. Coolboy9191
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Definitely? U must be joking. Arsenal has probably the best defence in the world right now. Away from home u think he is going to score at the Emirates where only one goal has been conceded all season.

        Open Controls
        1. Ausman
          • 2 Years
          36 mins ago

          Best defence in the world is bit of a stretch, lets put some context to that. Their PL opponents have been Leeds, Forest, ManC, West Ham, only ManC scored and they sit second on the table. The other 3 opponents are 15th, 18th, 19th.

          Open Controls
      2. FantasyClub
        • 4 Years
        49 mins ago

        Bit of a stretch to say "definitely".
        You must be an owner

        Open Controls
    2. Kloppen Schloppen
      • 8 Years
      57 mins ago

      Mateta scored in 2 of the last 3 game vs Arsenal. Palace are confident and will go there with a plan. Can see at least a goal. Last game ended 2-2. I don’t own btw

      Open Controls
  3. OverTinker
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 12 mins ago

    Gyokeres to
    1. Woktmede
    2. Mateta

    Open Controls
    1. RICICLE
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      I’ve just got both, but from the two, Woltemade first

      Open Controls
    2. Bleh
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      I’ve just done Gyok > Wolt

      Open Controls
  4. FDMS All Starz
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 4 mins ago

    What’s better for the next 3gws?

    A) Welbeck, Saka
    Or
    B) Woltemade, Bruno +4pts

    Open Controls
    1. Bleh
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. I have no Wirtz
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        B

        Open Controls
      • Kloppen Schloppen
        • 8 Years
        29 mins ago

        Yep B

        Open Controls
    3. Joyce1998
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      Timber + 0.4 itb or Gabriel

      Open Controls
      1. FantasyClub
        • 4 Years
        51 mins ago

        Timber

        Open Controls
      2. Ausman
        • 2 Years
        34 mins ago

        Gabs

        Open Controls
    4. Shultan
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      Had calafiori since GW4 so finaly got Gabriel double up. Sorry Gabriel owners as this probrably stops the scoring spree

      Open Controls
    5. Letsgo!
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      Wanna have some chelsea assets
      Will u go for romero to rjames
      Or kudus to neto?

      Open Controls
      1. Ausman
        • 2 Years
        31 mins ago

        Romero to Chalobah. James is just chasing last weeks points.

        Open Controls
        1. Letsgo!
          • 8 Years
          2 mins ago

          But rjames is on some set pieces right?

          Open Controls
    6. Bleh
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      Don’t normally take hits for a defender but is Gudmundsson > Gabriel worth a -4?

      Gab not only has CS potential but set piece/bonus point appeal too.

      Open Controls
    7. Joyce1998
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      A- Vdv, Reijnders, Isak >> Gabriel, King, Woltemade
      or
      B- Vdv, Reijnders, Isak, Foster >> Gabriel, King, Woltemade, Mateta -4

      Open Controls
    8. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Which move is better ?

      A. Reijnders > Canciiedo/Rice

      B. J Pedro > Boewn

      Cheers

      Open Controls
    9. Fat Frank
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      So, what do we think has happened to Salah then?

      Less than 1 year ago he was in the best form of his life and many deemed the best player in the world at that moment.
      Is it Slot? Loss of both key fullbacks? Something else?

      Odd the sudden decline right?

      Open Controls
      1. Bushwhacker
        • 6 Years
        58 mins ago

        Seems to be a confidence issue and Slot trying to force him in. They’ve played 4-3-3 for so long yet this team isn’t that and Salah is being asked to do more legwork.

        Open Controls
      2. Ausman
        • 2 Years
        24 mins ago

        It's the system change. Last season Slot just ran with what he had and and didn't change Klopps system much. This season Slot wanted to employ the same system he used at Feyernood, hence the activity in the transfer window to improve the squad. Salah has been asked to play a different role, indeed many players have had their role responsibilites change, and it's taking time for everything to click.

        Open Controls
        1. Fat Frank
          • 8 Years
          4 mins ago

          Makes you wonder why he’d change a system that was working so well?!

          Open Controls
    10. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Last Man Standing Update (1127 teams)

      Current safety score = 54
      Top score = 112

      https://plan.livefpl.net//LMS

      Open Controls
    11. Price Changes
      Sheffield Wednesday
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Price Changes 20 October

      RISES
      Saka 10.0
      Mateta 7.6
      Woltemade 7.4
      Calafiori 5.8

      FALLS
      Gyökeres 9.0
      João Pedro 7.5
      Virgil 6.0
      Reijnders 5.7
      Konaté 5.4
      P.M.Sarr 4.9
      Nelson 4.8
      Bates 4.4
      D.Essugo 4.3
      Coleman 4.3

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 16 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        Cheers!

        Open Controls
      2. rainy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Well done

        Open Controls
      3. mixology
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Cheers

        Open Controls
      4. Ausman
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Cheers SW

        Open Controls
      5. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 5 Years
        42 mins ago

        Everyone else sick of owning Gyökeres &/or João Pedro too it seems.

        Open Controls
        1. Ausman
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          So glad I dumped Pedro early.

          Open Controls
    12. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 5 Years
      55 mins ago

      Will sort out my midfield over the next couple of weeks, in the mean time...

      Play one?
      A) Reijnders (avl)
      B) Mukiele (che)
      C) Zubimendi (CRY)

      Open Controls
      1. Ausman
        • 2 Years
        5 mins ago

        Holy cow, that's a tough one. Reijenders scares me because his minutes have slowly decreased the past 3 weeks and Villa seem to be finding some form.
        Zubi had his moment of glory against Forest and has been ticking along with 2 pointers since then, plus could face rotation with Euro.
        Muki is nailed, just about guarentees DCs every game and faces an injury plagued Chelsea who looked very shaky on Saturday. So I'll say Muki looks the best candidate.

        Open Controls
      2. TKC07
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls

