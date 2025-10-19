FPL notes: Romero + Udogie injury latest, why Watkins was a sub

Aston Villa came from behind to extend their unbeaten run against Tottenham Hotspur, who were without defenders Cristian Romero (£5.1m) and Destiny Udogie (£4.4m) through injury.

Below are our Scout Notes from Spurs 1-2 Aston Villa.

ROMERO + UDOGIE INJURIES

Tottenham were dealt a major blow before kick-off, when Romero picked up an injury in the warm-up.

The captain was swiftly replaced by Kevin Danso (£4.3m), with Thomas Frank revealing he had suffered a minor abductor injury.

“Minor abductor injury. He felt it a little bit the past few days. We expected him to be fine but he wasn’t. I don’t think it is too big.” – Thomas Frank on Cristian Romero

Frank was later asked if he expected Romero to be available to face Monaco on Wednesday.

“I don’t know. He could be, he couldn’t. I just don’t know right now, if I’m honest.” – Thomas Frank on Cristian Romero

Udogie was also absent from the matchday squad due to a knee injury, although Frank doesn’t expect it to be a long-term issue.

“He came back from international duty with a minor irritation in the knee, so that just keeps him out for this game.” – Thomas Frank on Destiny Udogie

KUDUS LIVELY/SIMONS POOR

Tottenham’s stadium has been an unhappy place for Spurs in recent times.

They have now won just three of their last 18 Premier League matches at home, taking only 13 points from a possible 54.

This season, it’s just one win in four:

Above: Tottenham’s home league results in 2025/26, via WhoScored

They certainly had chances on Sunday, however.

Following Rodrigo Bentancur’s (£5.3m) early opener from a corner, the electric Mohammed Kudus (£6.8m) had a goal ruled out for offside, before Emiliano Martinez (£5.0m) denied Joao Palhinha (£5.5m).

Micky van Ven (£4.8m) and Brennan Johnson (£6.8m) wasted other opportunities.

But Xavi Simons (£7.0m) and Mathys Tel (£6.3m), who kept his place up top over Richarlison (£6.7m), were largely anonymous.

Simons has now blanked in four successive league matches and has failed to register a shot in each of his last three.

“I like Xavi’s personality today, especially in the first half. I think he wanted to get on the ball, he wanted to create. I think he was very aggressive in the pressure. I think it was a fine game. I think I need to remember it myself when we judge players and they come into a new club, a new country. I know it is part of football. We judge them with a very small sample of games. I’m not in doubt that it will be good for us. Today was an average-plus game.” – Thomas Frank on Xavi Simons

Focusing on the positive aspects of Sunday’s performance, Tottenham conceded only two shots in the box, whilst restricting Villa to just 0.37 expected goals (xG).

“There are a couple of things you can look into when you look defensively. We gave away eight shots, I think, not even across, more or less. Very, very low xG and Vicario didn’t have to make a save.” – Thomas Frank

WHY WATKINS WAS A SUB/VILLA IMPROVING

After failing to win each of their opening five league matches this season, Villa have now won three in a row.

Here, Unai Emery made two alterations to his starting XI, with the fit-again Amadou Onana (£4.8m) and Evann Guessand (£6.3m) replacing Lamare Bogarde (£4.0m) and Ollie Watkins (£8.6m).

Watkins was unfit to start, having picked up an injury while on international duty with England.

“He was getting better and has arrived unfit to play the match.” – Unai Emery on Ollie Watkins

In his absence, Donyell Malen (£5.1m) continued up front but, bar a left-footed shot which went narrowly wide of the post, failed to make an impact, as he struggled to cope with Danso and van de Ven’s physicality.

Emery mixed it up on the hour mark as a result, sending on goalscorer Emiliano Buendia (£5.3m) and Watkins.

Both players repaid the faith, earning their managers’ praise after the full-time whistle.

“One reason for how he struggled in two years was his injury. He needed time to recover. He started this season and this pre-season different to the last one. His skill is clear. He has skills to make the difference. I am so happy with him.” – Unai Emery on Emiliano Buendia

Buendia’s strike was particularly sweet, a low curling effort from outside the box after some excellent build-up play involving full-backs Matty Cash (£4.6m) and Lucas Digne (£4.5m).

Prior to that, Morgan Rogers (£6.8m) scored his first club goal of the season in some style, firing in a lovely dipping shot from 25 yards out.

The England international has now produced three attacking returns in his last three matches, as Villa finally begin to turn their miserable start to the season around.