What happened in RSL Fantasy Round 5? Goals, assists + points

Managers had to wait a while for Round 5 of Roshn Saudi League (RSL) Fantasy, but were subsequently rewarded – or punished – by three high-profile hat-tricks.
ROSHN SAUDI LEAGUE (RSL) FANTASY ROUND 5
Al Fayha 1-1 Al Ittihad
- GOALS: Sakala – Al Ghamdi
- ASSISTS: Remeseiro – Diaby
- POINTS: Mosquera (11), Al Ghamdi (10), Danilo Pereira (9), Sakala (8)
As well as this, Karim Benzema‘s (11.0m) penalty was saved by Orlando Mosquera (5.0m).
Al Kholood 5-1 Al Najmah
- GOALS: Sawaan, Enrique (pen), Maolida, Bahebri, Al Elewa – Jasim
- ASSISTS: Buckley x2, Maolida, Sawaan, A. Al Dawsari – Boutobba
- POINTS: Enrique (13), Sawaan (12), Buckley (12), Maolida (10), Bahebri (9), Jasim (8)
There was a red card for Al Najmah’s Samir Caetano (4.5m).
Al Ahli 1-1 Al Shabab
- GOALS: Toney – Brownhill
- ASSISTS: Carrasco
- POINTS: Toney (11), Majrashi (10), Brownhill (9), Mahrez (7)
Alongside this, the visitors’ Mohammed Al Shwirekh (5.0m) found himself sent off.
Al Ettifaq 0-5 Al Hilal
- GOALS: Leonardo (x2), Darwin (x2), Neves (pen)
- ASSISTS: Darwin (x2), Malcom, Savic
- POINTS: Darwin (22), Leonardo (15), Neves (13), Savic (11), Malcom (10), T. Hernandez (9), Koulibaly (8), Bono (7), Al Tambakti (7)
Four attacking returns in one match for Darwin Nunez (9.9m).
Al Okhdood 1-2 Al Hazem
- GOALS: Hawsawi – Al Habashi, Al Nakhli
- ASSISTS: Ali Al Salem – Al Harbi
- POINTS: Al Nakhli (14), Al Habashi (12)
Al Nassr 5-1 Al Fateh
- GOALS: Joao Felix (x3), Ronaldo, Coman – Bendebka
- ASSISTS: Mane (x3), Ronaldo, Angelo – Al Zubaidi
- POINTS: Joao Felix (23), Mane (15), Coman (10), Ronaldo (9), Bendebka (8)
Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo‘s (14.1m) penalty was saved by Amin Al Bukhari (4.0m).
Al Khaleej 4-1 Al Riyadh
- GOALS: King (x3), Masouras – Sylla
- ASSISTS: Fernandes, Bart, Fortounis (x2) – Al Harfi
- POINTS: King (24), Fortounis (13) Bart (8), Masouras (8), Sylla (8)
Al Taawoun 6-1 Damac
- GOALS: Al Ahmed, Mandash, Martinez, Basaam, Faivre – Vada
- ASSISTS: Martinez (x2), Mandash, Barrow, Al Kuwaykibi, Adam – Al Anazi
- POINTS: Martinez (14), Al Ahmed (11), Mandash (11), El Mahdioui (10), Basaam (7), Mahzari (7), Faivre (7)
Both Hazzaa Ahmed Al Ghamdi (4.4m) and David Kaiki (4.9m) were shown red cards, as unfortunate teammate Jamal Harkass (4.5m) netted an own goal.
Neom 1-3 Al Qadsiah
- GOALS: Lacazette – Quinones (x3)
- ASSISTS: Al Juwayr, Al Shamat (x2)
- POINTS: Quinones (25), Al Shamat (14), Al Juwayr (8), Lacazette (7)
SEASON LEADERS
|FANTASY POINTS
|GOALS
|SHOTS ON
TARGET
|ASSISTS
|TEAM CLEAN SHEETS
|MID – Joao Felix (78)
|MID – Joao Felix (8)
|FOR – Ronaldo (36)
|MID – Fortounis (5)
|Al Ahli (3)
|FOR – King (63)
|FOR – King (7)
|MID – Joao Felix (21)
|MID – Mane (5)
|Al Nassr (3)
|MID – Quinones (61)
|MID – Quinones (6)
|MID – Quinones (19)
|MID – Coman (4)
|Al Hilal (2)
|MID – Mane (57)
|FOR – Ronaldo (5)
|MID – Coman (18)
|MID – Diaby (4)
|Al Shabab (2)
|MID – Coman (57)
|FOR – Toney (4)
|MID – Mane (17)
|MID – Okou (4)
|DEF – Majrashi (49)
|FOR – Leonardo (4)
|MID – Fortounis (15)
|MID – Malcom (49)
|FOR – Lacazette (4)
|FOR – King (15)
|MID – Barrow (49)
|FOR – Retegui (15)