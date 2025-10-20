What happened in RSL Fantasy Round 5? Goals, assists + points

Managers had to wait a while for Round 5 of Roshn Saudi League (RSL) Fantasy, but were subsequently rewarded – or punished – by three high-profile hat-tricks.

For an up-to-date league table, check out the official website.

Excitingly, our Premium FFS Members Area now dedicates a section to the game’s underlying StatsBomb data, while we have an editable fixture ticker for forward planning.

Click here to join our free-to-join FFS mini-league, giving managers the chance to win a share of over £500 in prizes.

NOTE: Scout is not being paid to promote this game, either by the RSL or Saudi Pro League (SPL)

ROSHN SAUDI LEAGUE (RSL) FANTASY ROUND 5

Al Fayha 1-1 Al Ittihad

GOALS: Sakala – Al Ghamdi

Sakala – Al Ghamdi ASSISTS: Remeseiro – Diaby

Remeseiro – Diaby POINTS: Mosquera (11), Al Ghamdi (10), Danilo Pereira (9), Sakala (8)

As well as this, Karim Benzema‘s (11.0m) penalty was saved by Orlando Mosquera (5.0m).

Al Kholood 5-1 Al Najmah

GOALS: Sawaan, Enrique (pen), Maolida, Bahebri, Al Elewa – Jasim

Sawaan, Enrique (pen), Maolida, Bahebri, Al Elewa – Jasim ASSISTS: Buckley x2, Maolida, Sawaan, A. Al Dawsari – Boutobba

Buckley x2, Maolida, Sawaan, A. Al Dawsari – Boutobba POINTS: Enrique (13), Sawaan (12), Buckley (12), Maolida (10), Bahebri (9), Jasim (8)

There was a red card for Al Najmah’s Samir Caetano (4.5m).

Al Ahli 1-1 Al Shabab

GOALS: Toney – Brownhill

Toney – Brownhill ASSISTS: Carrasco

Carrasco POINTS: Toney (11), Majrashi (10), Brownhill (9), Mahrez (7)

Alongside this, the visitors’ Mohammed Al Shwirekh (5.0m) found himself sent off.

Al Ettifaq 0-5 Al Hilal

GOALS: Leonardo (x2), Darwin (x2), Neves (pen)

Leonardo (x2), Darwin (x2), Neves (pen) ASSISTS: Darwin (x2), Malcom, Savic

Darwin (x2), Malcom, Savic POINTS: Darwin (22), Leonardo (15), Neves (13), Savic (11), Malcom (10), T. Hernandez (9), Koulibaly (8), Bono (7), Al Tambakti (7)

Four attacking returns in one match for Darwin Nunez (9.9m).

Al Okhdood 1-2 Al Hazem

GOALS: Hawsawi – Al Habashi, Al Nakhli

Hawsawi – Al Habashi, Al Nakhli ASSISTS: Ali Al Salem – Al Harbi

Ali Al Salem – Al Harbi POINTS: Al Nakhli (14), Al Habashi (12)

Al Nassr 5-1 Al Fateh

GOALS: Joao Felix (x3), Ronaldo, Coman – Bendebka

Joao Felix (x3), Ronaldo, Coman – Bendebka ASSISTS: Mane (x3), Ronaldo, Angelo – Al Zubaidi

Mane (x3), Ronaldo, Angelo – Al Zubaidi POINTS: Joao Felix (23), Mane (15), Coman (10), Ronaldo (9), Bendebka (8)

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo‘s (14.1m) penalty was saved by Amin Al Bukhari (4.0m).

Al Khaleej 4-1 Al Riyadh

GOALS: King (x3), Masouras – Sylla

King (x3), Masouras – Sylla ASSISTS: Fernandes, Bart, Fortounis (x2) – Al Harfi

Fernandes, Bart, Fortounis (x2) – Al Harfi POINTS: King (24), Fortounis (13) Bart (8), Masouras (8), Sylla (8)

Al Taawoun 6-1 Damac

GOALS: Al Ahmed, Mandash, Martinez, Basaam, Faivre – Vada

Al Ahmed, Mandash, Martinez, Basaam, Faivre – Vada ASSISTS: Martinez (x2), Mandash, Barrow, Al Kuwaykibi, Adam – Al Anazi

Martinez (x2), Mandash, Barrow, Al Kuwaykibi, Adam – Al Anazi POINTS: Martinez (14), Al Ahmed (11), Mandash (11), El Mahdioui (10), Basaam (7), Mahzari (7), Faivre (7)

Both Hazzaa Ahmed Al Ghamdi (4.4m) and David Kaiki (4.9m) were shown red cards, as unfortunate teammate Jamal Harkass (4.5m) netted an own goal.

Neom 1-3 Al Qadsiah

GOALS: Lacazette – Quinones (x3)

Lacazette – Quinones (x3) ASSISTS: Al Juwayr, Al Shamat (x2)

Al Juwayr, Al Shamat (x2) POINTS: Quinones (25), Al Shamat (14), Al Juwayr (8), Lacazette (7)

SEASON LEADERS