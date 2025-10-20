FPL

Why Semenyo was not given a second assist in FPL Gameweek 8

20 October 2025 33 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Fantasy Premier League (FPL) confirmed on Sunday that Antoine Semenyo (£8.0m) would not get an assist for Bournemouth’s first goal in Gameweek 8.

We’ve seen a few people confused about the reasoning for this, so we thought we’d clarify – to the best we can! – in this article.

FPL’S REASONING

After the initial ‘TBC’ on Eli Junior Kroupi‘s (£4.5m) first goal, FPL came to a final decision some 24 hours later.

Their message was as follows:

WHAT IS AN ‘INADVERTENT TOUCH’?

In Opta-speak (for it is the data collectors who make the calls on each match event), an inadvertent touch is when the ball bounces off a player and there is no intentional pass or shot.

‘INADVERTENT TOUCH’ – THE CONFUSION

But, you may be thinking, don’t the FPL rules say that an ‘inadvertent touch’ can still lead to an assist?

They sure do:

However, further down the same page, there’s this message:

By ‘directly’, it means not touching an opponent en route to the goalscorer.

APPLYING THE RULE IN SEMENYO’S CASE

In this case, Justin Kluivert‘s (£7.0m) corner is whipped in, comes off Semenyo’s back, hits a Palace defender, and loops up to Kroupi to nod in on the goalline:

To sum it all up, Opta were not counting Semenyo’s touch as a shot or attempted pass. Therefore, it goes down as an inadvertent touch.

And because it hits a Palace defender before reaching Kroupi, the rules say no assist.

FPL’s relaxation of the assist rules before the start of 2025/26 means we’ve had far fewer contentious calls this season – but Saturday’s example just goes to show that where there’s any subjectivity left in a decision (the subjectivity here being Opta deeming Semenyo not shooting/passing), there’ll always be room for dispute.

33 Comments
  1. The Knights Template
    • 11 Years
    46 mins ago

    Forrest defender of choice now that somebody has put their finger in the dyche!

    Open Controls
    1. Mount up
      • 8 Years
      45 mins ago

      Hahahaha very good lol still Murillo

      Open Controls
    2. MVDP
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      43 mins ago

      It must have already been a done deal. Sacked him two days ago and replaced him by Monday morning. Not even time for an interview of any description.

      Williams btw. Could have had a couple in the last game.

      Open Controls
      1. Jet5605
        • 11 Years
        just now

        I think people misunderstood the Greek owner leaving his seat in the stadium at the weekend. They assumed it related to sacking Ange but rumour has it that the buffet had just opened.

        Open Controls
    3. Do I Not Like Orange
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      37 mins ago

      Sadly they're all still 5M+ and not worth the money

      Open Controls
  2. Mount up
    • 8 Years
    45 mins ago

    This is currently my team I have 1.8 itb and 1 free transfer, what would you do? I like gakpo, mateta and I'm not entirely happy with sels, but really stuck

    Sels
    Gabriel, cucurella, burn, senesi
    Kudus, saka, semenyo, ndiaye
    Pedro, haaland,

    Dubravka, Thiago, xhaka, esteve

    Open Controls
    1. A Trout
        2 mins ago

        Start Dubravka and roll.

        Open Controls
        1. Mount up
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          Thanks 🙂

          Open Controls
    2. AAAFootball
        30 mins ago

        Can we have a zone for mukiele owner celebrations
        Luckiest thing to happen to me all year

        Open Controls
        1. The Iceman
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          Was so close to bringing him in for Gudmundsson on BB but thought that game might end 0-0 - congrats!

          Open Controls
      • DV8R
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        22 mins ago

        Worth doing 2 FT on Gyokeres + Van De Ven -> Mateta + Cucurella?

        Open Controls
        1. The Iceman
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Hmm, these moves feel like they could wait a week. Sunderland is a dodgy fixture now and Arsenal defence looks fantastic.

          Open Controls
      • Sun God Nika
        • 5 Years
        18 mins ago

        Any bowen owners here?

        What you expecting and hoping for

        Open Controls
        1. Conners ©
          • 6 Years
          10 mins ago

          I bought him this week.

          Happy if he ticks along with the odd goal/assist.

          Usually has a 9 point ceiling so not expecting much more.

          Open Controls
        2. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          8 mins ago

          Got Bowen too,,, I think he gets something tonight… all 3 times he’s scored this season he’s got maximum bonus too, i I guess he scored between 5-9 points tonight

          Open Controls
        3. Powers106
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          I've got Bowen, Paqeta and Diouf so hoping for 5 goals from the Hammers

          Open Controls
      • FantasyClub
        • 4 Years
        17 mins ago

        Who is the priority sell?
        A) Doku
        B) Ekitike

        Open Controls
        1. Warby84
          • 10 Years
          5 mins ago

          Doku I’m sure Ekitike will come in, give him another chance

          Open Controls
        2. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          3 mins ago

          A for me mate

          Open Controls
        3. Cojones of Destiny
          • 7 Years
          3 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
        4. The Iceman
          • 3 Years
          just now

          A

          Open Controls
      • DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        16 mins ago

        Ignoring James injury past. who would you prefer?

        A. Munoz
        B. James

        Thanks

        Open Controls
        1. GreennRed
          • 14 Years
          7 mins ago

          Munoz.

          Open Controls
        2. Never Captain Nicky Butt
          • 15 Years
          1 min ago

          James

          Open Controls
      • Warby84
        • 10 Years
        13 mins ago

        Salah to Saka?

        Open Controls
        1. Conners ©
          • 6 Years
          6 mins ago

          For sure.

          Open Controls
        2. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 11 Years
          6 mins ago

          Absolutely

          Open Controls
        3. Cojones of Destiny
          • 7 Years
          3 mins ago

          yep

          Open Controls
        4. The Iceman
          • 3 Years
          just now

          100%

          Open Controls
      • @ocprodigy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        8 mins ago

        Anyone looking at Anthony? Think he could be the differential this gameweek.

        Open Controls
        1. The Iceman
          • 3 Years
          just now

          The fact he plays for Burnley means I will probably never go there, but I like him as a player.

          Open Controls
      • The Iceman
        • 3 Years
        6 mins ago

        Morning all. Some your thoughts would be appreciated 🙂

        A) João Pedro > Woltemade this week, or keep JP for Chelsea's good run?
        B) Best VVD replacement if I already own Muñoz and 2 x Arsenal DEF?

        Open Controls
        1. Cojones of Destiny
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          A or save

          Open Controls
      • Dutchy FPL
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        Would you do Romero and Stach to Burn and Longstaff and then BB9 with these transfers, bench: Dubravka (Wol a), Tarkowski (Tot h), Gudmundsson and Longstaff (both WHU h)

        Open Controls
      • Cojones of Destiny
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        play
        a. Gudmunssen (WHU)
        b. Tark (TOT)

        Open Controls
        1. The Iceman
          • 3 Years
          just now

          B

          Open Controls

