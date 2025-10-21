Six Premier League clubs are in UEFA Champions League action in midweek – and we’ve got injury updates from them all ahead of their fixtures on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The pre-match pressers of Thomas Frank and Arne Slot are still to come, so we’ll update this piece after they happen.

CHELSEA

There’s fairly positive news on Enzo Fernandez (knee), who missed out in Gameweek 8. He trained on Monday, with a late decision to be made on his involvement against Ajax on Wednesday.

“Enzo took part in the session yesterday. We have one more session this afternoon, we’ll see what we decide with him tomorrow. But as I said before the Forest game, it was not something that we have to be worried about. It’s just to try to protect Enzo.” – Enzo Maresca on Enzo Fernandez

Joao Pedro misses the Champions League game due to suspension but will be back in Gameweek 9. Malo Gusto is the opposite: available for Wednesday’s match but banned for the visit of Sunderland.

Cole Palmer (groin), Benoit Badiashile (muscle), Levi Colwill (knee), Dario Essugo (thigh) and Liam Delap (hamstring) remain injured, meanwhile.

Maresca did offer an upbeat update on Delap, however, and it sounds like he’s potentially ahead of schedule in his recovery.

“Liam is very close. He is not working with us yet, he is still out, but hopefully he can start in the next days, taking part in the session with us.” – Enzo Maresca on Liam Delap

That’s competition that Marc Guiu owners don’t need, although there is a chance of seeing the budget FPL forward lead the line – and potentially set down a marker – against Ajax in midweek.

“Yes, we have him, we have also Tyrique [George]. He played games as a nine in the past, he did well. He played against Benfica as a nine, so we have different options. We have one more session this afternoon and then we decide. “We trust Marc. We trust him already last year, he was always playing in the Conference [League]. We also gave him some Premier League games, so we show in the past that we trust Marc. Now he is again with us and he is going to play games for sure.” – Enzo Maresca on Marc Guiu

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Cristian Romero (abductor) and Destiny Udogie (knee) were both absent from open training on Tuesday afternoon.

Romero pulled out of the Spurs line-up shortly before kick-off on Sunday, while Udogie missed out altogether.

We’ll hopefully get an update on their condition from Thomas Frank later today.

Tottenham training session; the squad train at Hotspur Way ahead of Monaco clash in the Champions League 🏆 No Romero and Udogie. #COYS #THFC pic.twitter.com/mDtgJXTQtd — Chris Cowlin (@ChrisCowlin) October 21, 2025

Dominic Solanke (ankle), James Maddison (knee), Dejan Kulusevski (knee) and Yves Bissouma (ankle) also remain out.

We await an update on Ben Davies (muscle), meanwhile.

Radu Dragusin (knee) and Koto Takai (foot) have been on the grass recently but it’s unclear just how match-fit they are. Neither player is in the Champions League squad named back in September.

LIVERPOOL

Ryan Gravenberch (ankle) was absent from open training on Tuesday afternoon after he came off in the defeat to Manchester United at the weekend.

We’ll hopefully get an update on the Dutchman from Arne Slot at 6.30pm BST today when he faces the media.

Ryan Gravenberch is absent from Liverpool training after coming off with an ankle injury against Man United on Sunday 🔴 pic.twitter.com/i68WY9sVT7 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) October 21, 2025

Wataru Endo, who pulled out of the Japan squad over the October break with an unspecified injury, was seen on the grass, however.

Alisson (hamstring), Jayden Danns (hamstring) and Giovanni Leoni (ACL) remain out.

MANCHESTER CITY

There are only two notable absentees from the 22-man City squad for Tuesday’s clash with Villarreal.

No surprises who they are: Rodri (hamstring) and Abdudokir Khusanov (ankle), who missed out in Gameweek 7.

Rayan Ait-Nouri (ankle) is included, however. He returned to training last week and we might see him in a matchday squad for the first time since August.

Nico O’Reilly‘s name is also there, despite the left-back picking up a knock at the weekend.

ARSENAL

There are no fresh concerns that we’re aware of for the Gunners.

Piero Hincapie (groin) will rejoin the squad after his recent absence but Martin Odegaard (knee), Noni Madueke (knee), Kai Havertz (knee) and Gabriel Jesus (knee) remain out.

“He will be available. I think [the Fulham] game came a bit too early for him, so he had another two very good sessions and now he’s ready to go.” – Mikel Arteta on Piero Hincapie

Odegaard gave an update on his recovery to the Arsenal website.

“It’s tricky to set a return date with this type of injury because, especially it being my left leg, a lot depends on how it goes when I start getting back on the pitch. Sometimes it can be quite sore when you start passing the ball and shooting and all these things with that leg, so it’s really hard to say a date. All I can say is I’m progressing really well at the moment. I think we will know more when I start getting back on the training pitches and we’ll see how that goes. If that goes really well, then it can be quick.” – Martin Odegaard

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Sandro Tonali is the only new concern for Newcastle’s clash with Benfica on Tuesday. The good news is that it’s an illness, rather than an injury.

“A bit of illness with Sandro, so he will be touch and go for the game. “We will give him every opportunity. He wasn’t there at training today and he is such an important player, so we will use all the hours we have.” – Eddie Howe

Lewis Hall (hamstring), Tino Livramento (knee), Harrison Ashby (thigh) and Yoane Wissa (knee) all remain out. None of them is expected back until November.