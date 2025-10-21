UCL Fantasy Matchday 3: 21st in world’s team reveal

The 2025/26 UEFA Champions League (UCL) resumes with Matchday 3 on Tuesday – and so does the competition’s official Fantasy game.

We’ll have plenty of UCL Fantasy coverage before the deadline to help you with your teams.

Here, one of our Pro Pundits, FPL Milanista (aka Obay), shares his current team and some expert tips on the game. Obay knows what he’s talking about, too, with finishes of 344th, 141st and 31st in recent seasons and a current rank of 21st!

What a week Matchday 2 turned out to be! Ending on 127 points was an absolute dream, catapulting me to 21st overall in the global rankings. At this stage, it’s an incredible position to be in and a testament to the value of strategic planning and a little bit of luck falling into place.

The ‘big three’ up front – Harry Kane (€10.6m), Erling Haaland (€10.5m) and Kylian Mbappe (€10.6m) – delivered the goods, showing exactly why they’re the cornerstone of so many successful squads.

My double-up on Inter’s defence also paid off handsomely, rounding out a brilliant week. But there’s no time to rest on laurels. It’s time to shift focus towards Matchday 3 and make the most of all opportunities ahead.

Targeting Barca

Barcelona are firmly on my radar this week, as a favourable run of fixtures begins at home against Olympiacos. Despite dealing with several injuries, they remain a force, particularly at home.

Particularly appealing is them being part of an early kick-off, meaning we’ll get to see their starting XI before the deadline. It’s a golden opportunity to make informed transfers.

With injuries piling up, interesting options emerge, like Marcus Rashford (€7.1m) and Fermin Lopez (€6.5m) have emerged. Lamine Yamal (€10.0m) remains their best asset, but at a price tag that many could find tough to reach. Grabbing a Barcelona defender also seems smart because Olympiacos aren’t looking very threatening on the road.

Be careful with Bayern

This Matchday’s other standout fixture sees Bayern Munich host Club Brugge. While the Belgian side has surprised many with their strong performances, Bayern’s attack is on fire and this matchup has the potential to be a one-sided goal fest.

Kane and Michael Olise (€8.0m) stand out, but they need a word of caution. If you’re not planning to use a chip in Matchdays 4 or 5, Bayern’s next fixtures are away at Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal. So, while targeting them today makes sense, tread carefully if it compromises your long-term setup.

Elsewhere, there are some differential teams to exploit. Athletic Club are at home to Qarabag, who’ve surprisingly won both of their opening fixtures. Still, I believe the Bilbao giants will end this run. Their players are reasonably priced, but none have more than 1% ownership. A defensive or midfield punt could massively boost your rank, if it pays off.

Atalanta pulled off a late Matchday 2 comeback and now face a mediocre Slavia Prague in Bergamo. The likes of Ademola Lookman (€7.0m) and Mario Pasalic (€5.5m) offer a strong attacking threat, while Marco Carnesecchi (€4.6m) continues to look like one of the best budget goalkeepers.

MATCHDAY 3 TEAM REVEAL

SIGN UP TO PLAY UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FANTASY HERE