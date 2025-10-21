UCL Fantasy Matchday 3: Best fixtures + teams to target

With Matchday 3 of UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy nearly here, it’s time to consult our all-new UCL Fixture Ticker for a look at the best match-ups.

We’ll also cross-check with the bookies’ odds.

By assessing fixture difficulty, we hope to give you a good idea of the players and teams to target with your transfers ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.

BEST FIXTURES: MATCHDAY 3 IN ISOLATION

Context is key when looking at the ticker.

Kairat and Pafos are both near the top for Matchday 3 – but the two rank outsiders for the tournament are facing each other! The bookies don’t separate the two by much (19/10 for a home win, 6/4 for an away victory), so it’s probably best to look elsewhere.

Inter – second in our ticker – are 4/5 to win at USG, which seems quite generous odds given that they’re boasting a 100% record, yet to concede, and face a Belgian side that shipped four goals to Newcastle United last time out.

So, who do the bookies actually fancy the most for Matchday 3?

That would be Bayern Munich, who are 3/10 (an implied probability of 84.6%) to beat Club Brugge at home. The German giants are top of the pile in the early league phase table, having recorded handsome 3-1 and 5-1 wins already.

Closely behind are Barcelona, who the odds-setters give a 1/5 (83.3%) chance of defeating Olympiakos at the Nou Camp. Losses earlier this month spoiled Barca’s undefeated record in both Europe and La Liga but they should make light work of the Greek outfit, one of two teams yet to score a single goal in the Champions League.

The other goalless side is Ajax, who Chelsea host on Wednesday. The Blues are 1/4 (80%) to beat the point-less Dutch side, who were thumped 4-0 by Marseille in Matchday 2.

Just behind Enzo Maresca’s troops in the odds are Athletic Club, who are 3/10 (76.9%) to see off a Qarabag side that has surprised everyone by beating both Benfica and Copenhagen in the opening two Matchdays.

BEST FIXTURES: LONGER RUNS

In this section, we’ve put together longer runs of favourable(ish) fixtures that various teams embark on from Matchday 3 onwards.

This is to help UCL Fantasy managers bring in players whom they can hopefully ‘set and forget’ in upcoming Matchdays, rather than just one-week punts.